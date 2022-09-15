ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
96.9 KISS FM

Amarillo’s Georgia Village Lost Another Building

I know that the landscape of Amarillo is forever changing. There is progress all over the city. Then there are some unexpected setbacks that cause some changes too. I am proud to call the Wolflin/Bivins/Georgia Street area my home. I spend a lot of my time in that area. So watching the different changes is one thing that I like to do. I have lived in that area since the nineties so there have been a lot of ups and downs. I remember when there was a two-story Hastings.
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Strange Mounds Appear on Maps Just North of Amarillo

It's funny what you find we you start looking on Google Earth. You can find some exciting and strange things. While researching something else, I was looking on Google Earth around Boys Ranch Road and the Floating Mesa, I scanned over a really interesting piece of land. It was filled...
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Nothing Screams Halloween In Amarillo Like Giant Skeletons

Halloween is next month. Already we're starting to see area haunted house attractions getting into the spirit of the season. Speaking of Spirit, the iconic Halloween store already has a presence in town. Nothing screams Halloween in Amarillo, though, like a giant 12ft skeleton. The Massive Skeletons That Took The...
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Amarillo, TX
Government
State
Louisiana State
Amarillo, TX
Society
City
Amarillo, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Tis The Season For Porch Pirates in Amarillo

I hate that we live in a world where something like this even has to be said or done, but here we are talking about it again. We are getting into the season of online orders. Lots of people buy stuff online and they should feel safe enough to be able to have their packages delivered and expect them to be there on their porch when they get home.
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Here We Go Again, Another Shooting in East Amarillo

Gun violence is becoming more common in Amarillo. It seems that this is becoming a daily occurrence where someone has been shot or was shot at or killed by gun violence. There's nothing like being woken up by gunshots, I had that privilege last weekend. This morning I come into work and see yet another email about a shooting in Amarillo.
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Lose Power In Amarillo Yesterday? You Can Blame Alcohol.

Well, I've been waiting ALL WEEK for the bizarre story to come out of Amarillo, and we've finally gotten it. Normally, a power outage isn't something that brings out the weirdness in a city, but #onlyinamarillo does it actually do that. There was a pickup truck cruising, ok not cruising,...
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Day#National Cleanup Day#Amarillo Downtown Library#East Branch Library#North Branch Library#Northwest Branch Library#Southwest Branch Library
96.9 KISS FM

Sad Day for Amarillo as We Say Goodbye to a Star

I will admit in a former life I spent a lot of my time going to the movies. I would take my daughter when she was growing up. We would seem to go every weekend to whatever kid movie was opening up that week. We would grab our popcorn. We had to be there before the previews, because, that is how we picked out the next must sees movies.
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Amarillo Women’s Network Having Annual Award Ceremony Tonight

Tonight in downtown Amarillo, three area women will honored in a special ceremony. All of them have have incredible accomplishments attached to their lives and careers. Tonight, Amarillo Women's Network will host their annual Career & Lifetime Achievement Award Ceremony. Life Time Award Goes To... The recipient of the Life...
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
96.9 KISS FM

Police Hunt For Driver Who Struck, Killed Man In Wheelchair

Recently, we've seen more than one story of vehicle versus pedestrian incidents. These are incidents where a driver, for one reason or another, hits someone. Often, these incidents have ended in tragedy. Amarillo Police department released information today regarding an overnight incident that led to the death of a man...
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

96.9 KISS FM

Amarillo, TX
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
993K+
Views
ABOUT

96.9 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy