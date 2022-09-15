Read full article on original website
This Crazy Permanent Jewelry Trend Is Actually Here In Amarillo
Let's pretend that you have some major life event happening, or that you're lucky enough to have someone in your life that you want to share something with forever. At the same time, the thought of getting a tattoo to signify the eternal importance of whatever it is your celebrating makes you nervous.
Amarillo’s Georgia Village Lost Another Building
I know that the landscape of Amarillo is forever changing. There is progress all over the city. Then there are some unexpected setbacks that cause some changes too. I am proud to call the Wolflin/Bivins/Georgia Street area my home. I spend a lot of my time in that area. So watching the different changes is one thing that I like to do. I have lived in that area since the nineties so there have been a lot of ups and downs. I remember when there was a two-story Hastings.
Strange Mounds Appear on Maps Just North of Amarillo
It's funny what you find we you start looking on Google Earth. You can find some exciting and strange things. While researching something else, I was looking on Google Earth around Boys Ranch Road and the Floating Mesa, I scanned over a really interesting piece of land. It was filled...
Nothing Screams Halloween In Amarillo Like Giant Skeletons
Halloween is next month. Already we're starting to see area haunted house attractions getting into the spirit of the season. Speaking of Spirit, the iconic Halloween store already has a presence in town. Nothing screams Halloween in Amarillo, though, like a giant 12ft skeleton. The Massive Skeletons That Took The...
Tis The Season For Porch Pirates in Amarillo
I hate that we live in a world where something like this even has to be said or done, but here we are talking about it again. We are getting into the season of online orders. Lots of people buy stuff online and they should feel safe enough to be able to have their packages delivered and expect them to be there on their porch when they get home.
Here We Go Again, Another Shooting in East Amarillo
Gun violence is becoming more common in Amarillo. It seems that this is becoming a daily occurrence where someone has been shot or was shot at or killed by gun violence. There's nothing like being woken up by gunshots, I had that privilege last weekend. This morning I come into work and see yet another email about a shooting in Amarillo.
Lose Power In Amarillo Yesterday? You Can Blame Alcohol.
Well, I've been waiting ALL WEEK for the bizarre story to come out of Amarillo, and we've finally gotten it. Normally, a power outage isn't something that brings out the weirdness in a city, but #onlyinamarillo does it actually do that. There was a pickup truck cruising, ok not cruising,...
What Happened to Ly’s Cafe on Amarillo Boulevard?
I am the first to admit sometimes I miss things. I try not to but it is all part of being human. Now when it comes to food it really surprises me if I don't hear about a new place coming to town. On the same note, it really surprises...
What Is Pho And Where Can You Find Amarillo’s Best?
When I first moved to Amarillo, I had never tried pho. It didn't take long for someone to suggest. Now it's one of my absolute favorites. If you're not sure pho is, or you're wondering where to get it, I've got you covered. Here is where you can find the...
Sad Day for Amarillo as We Say Goodbye to a Star
I will admit in a former life I spent a lot of my time going to the movies. I would take my daughter when she was growing up. We would seem to go every weekend to whatever kid movie was opening up that week. We would grab our popcorn. We had to be there before the previews, because, that is how we picked out the next must sees movies.
Family Needs Help After Daughter Hit Near Amarillo School
These are the stories that as a mother just breaks my heart. You think when you send your child to school that they will come home safe and sound. Last Friday this did not happen for one Amarillo family. Little Nevaeh Tijerina was walking home from Bivins Elementary with her...
Amarillo Women’s Network Having Annual Award Ceremony Tonight
Tonight in downtown Amarillo, three area women will honored in a special ceremony. All of them have have incredible accomplishments attached to their lives and careers. Tonight, Amarillo Women's Network will host their annual Career & Lifetime Achievement Award Ceremony. Life Time Award Goes To... The recipient of the Life...
[PHOTOS] Can You Really Live the Cabin Life in Amarillo?
You are planning your next vacation. You want to head to the mountains. That crisp air just seems to relax you. You start your search for a place to stay. Oh, yeah it's the cabin life for you. Then vacation is over and you have to head home. All good...
Amarillo Haunted House Launching Live Scare Cam You Can Watch
Halloween is around the corner. That means costumes, candy, and a lot of spooky fun. One haunted in house in town has already embracing the spirit of the holiday in a pretty fun and imaginative way. An Amarillo haunted house is launching a live scare cam you can watch online.
September Is The Month For The Amarillo Walk To End Alzheimer’s
At the end of the month, all of us in Amarillo are invited to participate in the world's largest event dedicated to Alzheimer's care, support and research. On September 24, the 2022 Walk To End Alzheimer's will be held at Hodgetown in downtown Amarillo. A Huge Event For A Worthy...
The Long History of The Big Texan and it’s Sign in Amarillo
You drive by it all the time. When you have out-of-town guests they want to see the 72 oz steak. They all think for a minute "Hey, maybe I can eat it" then they see the size of it and think better. I am talking about The Big Texan. You...
Police Hunt For Driver Who Struck, Killed Man In Wheelchair
Recently, we've seen more than one story of vehicle versus pedestrian incidents. These are incidents where a driver, for one reason or another, hits someone. Often, these incidents have ended in tragedy. Amarillo Police department released information today regarding an overnight incident that led to the death of a man...
An Unexpected Piece of California in Amarillo Recently
My family was just driving home from Rick Husband International Airport. It was a long trip and we just needed some food and get home to unpack a little. It was time for baby Laila to get to sleep too. We decided to order from Burger King on Georgia's app...
Why Amarillo Parents Extremely Unhappy With AISD Absence Policy
(In the original published version, we regrettably failed to include the portion of the text that defines an excused absence and the necessary documentation to provide the school administration. We sincerely apologize and have now included it below) Recently, a post on social media caused a bit of a stir...
Don’t Miss These Exciting Shows at the Amarillo Tri-State Fair
The Amarillo Tri-State Fair is something people in the Texas Panhandle look forward to each year. In fact, families will save up and spend an entire paycheck to come to the fair to enjoy, the food, the fun, and the rides. That or they just spend that much money trying to win a goldfish.
