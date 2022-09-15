ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAKE UP America!
4d ago

Why should you get the vaxx? To protect your grandmother. Oh, that was proven untrue…. To not get COVID. Oh, that was proven untrue…. To not die. Oh, that was proven untrue…. To not get hospitalized. Oh, that was also proven untrue…. To not spread it. Oh, that was proven untrue…. To lessen the symptoms. Oh, that was proven untrue…. To support the pharmaceutical companies! To virtue signal that I’m a good person!! To develop blood clots!!! To develop myocarditis!!!! To participate in a government-controlled medical experiment of an injection that wasn’t even tested on humans!!!!!

Timothy Kelly
3d ago

CDC, FDA, WHO, etc. cannot not be trusted………no human studies, just lab mice studies………we have been misinformed/ disinformed from these organizations from the get go………..

