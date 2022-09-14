Read full article on original website
This Texas City’s Rent Has Increased By 86% In One Year
Yes, an 86% increase in one year. Can you guess which Texas city it is? Probably not too hard if you think about it. This Texas city, believe it or not, is now one of the Top 5 big cities to pay rent in the nation. No, it's not Houston or Dallas, not even San Antonio, I'm sure you've guessed it by now, it's the capital city of the Great State of Texas, Austin.
Forget The Wedding! You Are Legally Married In Texas If You Do This…And Other Strange Texas Laws
When is the last time you opened up a 'Texas law book?' I don't know if that is actually a thing, I just made it up to say that there are some silly, weird, strange things that the state of Texas deems illegal. Like, did you know it is illegal to eat your neighbor's garbage? Yep! If you do so, you could get slapped with a jail sentence for trespassing and property theft. I guess I'll stop digging through my neighbor's trash for leftovers then. Smh.
Roadtrip! Here Are The Top 5 Most Beautiful Small Towns in Texas
Cooler temperatures are coming and that makes for excellent road trip weather. It's fun to check out new places or revisit old favorites for a weekend road trip. Texas is full of fun places to explore but if you're looking for a fun laid-back road trip you definitely need to visit one of these beautiful small Texas towns.
PHOTOS: Take A Look at These Massive Texas Homecoming Mums
Everything is bigger in Texas, or so the saying goes. We have the biggest bat colony (Austin), the biggest cowboy (Big Tex at the State Fair), and the biggest container of oatmeal (actually a water tower in Oatmeal, Texas), just to name a few. The Biggest Buc-ee's is no longer...
Texas Travel Bucket List: Our Great State’s Most Stunning Spots
Looking for an escape? While you may be familiar with some of these spectacular spots, others may astound you! Check out the top natural wonders of Texas!. Texas is known for football, barbecue, cattle, and oil. What many people don't realize is that our great state should also be known for its waterfalls, swimming holes, mountains, and caverns. Thus, we take a look at the natural wonders of Texas that you will definitely want to add to your bucket list!
Everything’s Sweeter in Texas: Texas Candies A-Z
Denizens of the Lone Star State have a Texas-sized sweet tooth. Particularly popular regional candies include pralines and brittles, caramels and mints. I think Texans really love nostalgic candies- candies like grandma used to make, or candies she'd have ready to give you from her purse or a carnival glass dish.
Can You Guess What the Most Popular Shot in Texas Is?
While it doesn’t always love me back, I do love me some liquor. And when it comes to liquor, I’m more of a shot-taker than a cocktail drinker. Not that I don’t love a good cocktail, mind you. But more often than not, I’ll have a few shots along with a couple of beers for a nightcap.
Did This “Nuclear List” Really Forget The Obvious Texas Choice?
It's not something any of us are excited about. The idea of a nuclear disaster or war is terrifying. With everything that has been happening in the news, of course there would be articles about the "worst places to be" in the event of a nuclear attack. But did they...
Don’t Miss These Exciting Shows at the Amarillo Tri-State Fair
The Amarillo Tri-State Fair is something people in the Texas Panhandle look forward to each year. In fact, families will save up and spend an entire paycheck to come to the fair to enjoy, the food, the fun, and the rides. That or they just spend that much money trying to win a goldfish.
Perryton Man Successfully Flees Police, Comes Back to Argue on Social Media
Some people are born wild. And for just a brief moment in time, Chanz Garcia certainly ran wild and free after an insane police chase that involved law enforcement agencies from three counties in the Texas Panhandle. According to a press release from the Hansford County sheriff, Robert Mahaffee, on...
You Can Apply Now for the Next Texas Game Warden Cadet Class
Let's take a look into the future and flash forward to October 2023. There you are in Hamilton, Texas, getting ready to embark on a 33-week training course that will lead you toward your dream of becoming a Texas Game Warden. You could turn that dream into a reality because...
Nuclear Attack: 15 Worst Places You Can Be Include This Texas City
No one likes to think about it, but the threat has been around for a long time, and recent events have increased worldwide concerns of nuclear safety in Ukraine. To prepare for the unthinkable, 24/7 Wall St. ranked 15 different areas to determine the worst place to be during a nuclear attack on the United States. Killeen, Texas (home of Ft. Hood) didn't make the list, but another city in our state was ranked in the top ten.
Texas Is Getting Fatter. What About Potter & Randall County?
I'm a total sucker for studies. I swear, it doesn't even matter what the study is, I'm here for it. Studies are an imperfect science, at times, and I think that's why I like them so much. It's just a "sample size" that they base the study off of, then turn it into an average.
Check Out the Winners of the Texas State Fair Food Competition
I love going to the State Fair. One of the main reasons is to check out all the crazy food. If you can deep fry it, you can find it at the fair. The experts at the Texas State Fair recently had a taste test and named the big winners for this year's fair.
Play Softball Raise Money for Police Officers and Firefighters
Amarillo has a wonderful organization that steps up and helps our police officers and firefighters in the Texas Panhandle. It's called the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle. The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle provides immediate financial assistance to the families of certified peace officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty; provides immediate financial assistance to certified peace officers and firefighters injured in the line of duty and unable to work; purchase life-protecting and lifesaving equipment for law enforcement and firefighting agencies that cannot be secured through budgeted funds.
Texas State Troopers No Longer Need to Lose as Much Weight
It's always good to be in proper shape, but it looks like some folks here in Texas can cancel the diet plan if they want to. Back in April of this year, I let you know about a new policy that was going into effect for Texas State Troopers. Men with waists sizes over 40 inches and women over 35 inches will now have to track and share their weight loss efforts. It looks like around 200 troopers would fall above those requirements. Well good news to those folks an oversight board approved changes to the standards. Drum roll please.
Enter to Win Tickets to the Tri-State Fair 2022!
It's that time of the year again, the Tri-State Fair is coming to town!. Starting September 16 to September 24th, you'll be able to eat funnel cake, ride some wild carnival contraptions, fall in love with every animal in the petting zoo, and go broke trying to win your sweetheart a goldfish.
These Mind-Blowing Creations Voted Best at 2022 Big Tex Awards
Combining creativity and food has become an art form at the annual State Fair of Texas. Nearly two decades ago, it was decided to channel these delicious creations into a competition, leading to the Big Tex Choice Awards. Each year the judges of these awards are faced with the challenging,...
Billboard in San Francisco Cites Uvalde Massacre as a Reason Not To Move to Texas
A billboard recently spotted in San Francisco, California has raised many questions about who put it up and why it is urging people not to move to Texas. While the Texas-California rivalry is nothing new, a lot of people are upset about the use of an unspeakable tragedy to get a point across.
