Barstool Sports Opening Restaurant in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
When a 7-year-old interviews Hall of Famer Randy JohnsonNadine BubeckPhoenix, AZ
If You Notice the US Army Operating in Phoenix, It's Not an InvasionMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Restaurant Chain Offering Limited Time MenuGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
NBA Suspends Phoenix Suns Owner Robert Sarver from Organization Based on Violations of Workplace StandardsLawrence PeacePhoenix, AZ
azbigmedia.com
Portico North Scottsdale is 60% reserved before groundbreaking
Belgravia Group, Chicago’s award-winning real estate developer with more than 70 years of luxury developments constructed under its brand, announced that its first-ever Phoenix metro community development, Portico, located in North Scottsdale, is more than 60% reserved. Portico anticipates breaking ground by early 2023, with first deliveries anticipated in...
scottsdale.org
McCormick Ranch thinking young at 50
Celebrating its golden anniversary next weekend, Scottsdale’s first master-planned community is preparing for a new generation of residents who are discovering the joys of living in McCormick Ranch. The 3,116-acre community is home to 24,000 residents and comprises seven square miles from Indian Bend Road north to Shea Boulevard...
Phoenix New Times
Prost to These 6 Oktoberfest Events Happening Around Metro Phoenix This Fall
Fall is here, and for beer fans, that means only one thing. It's Oktoberfest season. So put on your lederhosen, warm up your arms for those stein-holding contests, and work up an appetite for plenty of German food. We've got celebrations happening all around the Valley. From Chandler to Wickenburg,...
luxury-houses.net
This $9.5 Million Cul-De-Sac Hilltop Masterpiece Exalts Quality and Functionality in Paradise Valley
The Home in Paradise Valley, a hilltop masterpiece envisioned by Salcito Custom Homes melding sophistication with elegance, seamlessly blending rooms of spectacular opulence with the outdoor mountain terrain is now available for sale. This home located at 7401 N Las Brisas Ln, Paradise Valley, Arizona offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 9,3000 square feet of living spaces. Call Frank Aazami (Phone: 480-266-0240) & Bill Bulaga (Phone: 480-815-3326) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Paradise Valley.
Here's Where To Get The Best Pizza In Phoenix
According to Yelp, this is the best pizza place in the city.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix home decorated to look like scenes from 'Beetlejuice'
PHOENIX - A hit movie from the '80s is making a comeback in central Phoenix and just in time for Halloween. A house decorated to look like scenes from ‘Beetlejuice’ is near 16th Street and Thomas Road and the homeowners on Sept. 18 took a second to talk about why they enjoy setting the display that'll be up through Nov. 1.
AZFamily
Wet weather returning to Phoenix
Some experts say regulation is needed to cool off Arizona rental, housing prices. “We can no longer believe the market is going to take care of this,” ASU Associate Professor Rashad Shabazz says. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Britons in Arizona and around the world spent their Monday mourning...
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix No. 2 in U.S. for home listings seeing a price cut
Home values slipped for the second consecutive month as mortgage costs continue to sideline buyers, according to Zillow’s latest market report. Affordability is driving market momentum: Low-cost markets remain competitive while prices drop the fastest in both the most expensive markets and those that witnessed the strongest appreciation during the pandemic. Data also shows that Phoenix is No. 2 in U.S. for percentage of home listings seeing a price cut, with a staggering 43.1% of home listings in Metro Phoenix seeing a price cut.
East Valley Tribune
Concours d’Elegance seeks the Valley’s hottest rods
Arizona Concours d’Elegance is set to return to the Valley In January with 100 select automobiles that will roll onto the fresh grass of what will be the renovated Scottsdale Civic Center. The show will not only be the first significant event to be hosted at the renovated Civic...
KGUN 9
Glendale husky becomes neighborhood roof watchdog
GLENDALE, AZ — A Glendale husky is quickly becoming the talk of the town, gaining massive attention online and from onlookers. Several ABC15 viewers sent us pictures and videos of Nala. “A lot of people love her, honestly,” says Nala's owner Jason Camarena. “They want to take pictures of...
AZFamily
Woman rescued from hiking trail in Scottsdale with help of drone
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was rescued off of a hiking trail near Scottsdale on Saturday. Scottsdale and Phoenix Fire rescue crews were able to rescue a woman in her 60s off of Ringtail Trail in northeastern Scottsdale early Saturday morning. Officials said she called 911, saying that she was having heat exhaustion symptoms and needed help. A Scottsdale Fire Department drone was able to locate her and assist crews in finding her location. “We couldn’t pick up a phone ping on what trail she was on so we actually picked her up fairly quickly because of the drone we launched and she was wearing a bright-colored shirt which made it a lot easier,” said Scottsdale Fire Captian Dave Folio.
AZFamily
Police identify the person who was found in a suitcase in north Phoenix
College student-athletes earning money through "NIL" Not everyone agrees that payments to student-athletes are a positive development. Some coaches worry about locker room jealousy because some players will ultimately earn more than others. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. After an embarrassing loss at home Saturday night to Eastern Michigan, Herm...
kclu.org
'It's not responsible': Phoenix area residents tear up lawns in face of historic drought
With Western states facing deep cuts to their water supplies on the Colorado River, residents of Metro Phoenix are making the tough decision to tear out their lawns. But would getting rid of every blade of grass do anything to solve the crisis on the Colorado River?. Here & Now‘s...
Phoenix New Times
These 4 Arizona Restaurants Made The New York Times 50 Best Restaurants List
The New York Times published its annual Restaurant List of the "50 places in America we're most excited about right now." In a great showing, Arizona made the cut four times. The Times sent out a team of food reporters, editors, and critics to travel around the country in search of the very best foods.
gilbertsunnews.com
Prime time is now for homebuyers, sellers
Sometime between the primary and the general election in Gilbert, the weather starts to dip below 100 on more consecutive days than not, pumpkin spice makes its way back into our lives, fall markets start to pop up around downtown and in town square, and historically it becomes one of the best times for buyers to buy houses in Arizona.
AZFamily
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing two Arizona stores
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) -- Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing more than 50 stores around the country this year, including two in Arizona. An updated list shows that a store near Carefree Highway and I-17 in north Phoenix and another store off Calle Santa Cruz in Tucson are shutting their doors. An exact date for the closures has not been released.
luxury-houses.net
An Absolute Masterpiece with Breathtaking Mountain Views at A Premium Location in Phoenix Hits The Market for $8.995 Million
The Home in Phoenix, a magnificent custom remodel home built by Avomos with the lavish backyard entertainment grounds including a cabana and multiple sitting areas is now available for sale. This home located at 4951 E Rockridge Rd, Phoenix, Arizona offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Maximilian Schopen De Melo (Phone: 480-800-0968) & Patrick Niederdrenk (Phone: 480-512-1080) at America One Luxury Real Estate for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Phoenix.
townandtourist.com
15 BEST Lazy Rivers in Arizona (Relax And Float Down Stream!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Although laziness frequently has a bad name, sometimes it’s the best way to escape the Arizona summer heat. Arizona lacks an oceanfront position and the beaches that go along with it. Therefore, inhabitants and visitors must rely on hotels with cool pools and entertaining water parks.
travelblog.org
Day 2 - Los Angeles - California to Phoenix - Arizona
Alarm went off at 6am and after having had a pretty good sleep and figuring out how to turn the stupid shower on we went down for the complimentary breakfast which they were actually charging non IHG members USD 20- each. I had a light breakfast with some cereal bran...
fox10phoenix.com
Scottsdale first responders help several overheated hikers by land and air over the weekend
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Arizona's hot weather has come down a bit, but hikers being overcome by the heat is still a big issue and it's important to remember just what the heat can do to you. Three times on Sept. 17 in Scottsdale hikers needed the help of first responders,...
