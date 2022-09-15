Read full article on original website
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe Mertens
Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this monthKristen Walters
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
2 fastest-growing cities in South CarolinaAlissa Rose
Black Food Truck Festival is Back on Nov. 19-20
The Black Food Truck Festival is back this fall celebrating Black businesses and culture with food, music and family friendly activities and entertainment. Tickets are on sale now for the two-day festival on Nov. 19-20 at the Exchange Park Fairgrounds in Ladson. The springtime festival drew 15,000 people from all...
Five Reasons to Attend This Thursday’s 12th Annual Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce Business & Community Expo
The largest networking event in Mount Pleasant — driven by Crews Subaru of Charleston — is set to take place this Thursday, September 22, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Omar Shrine Center, in partnership with the Town of Mount Pleasant and for the first time Health Sponsor, Roper St. Francis Healthcare. The Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce (MPCC) Business and Community Expo is designed to be both fun and educational, with interactive exhibitor booths that offer demonstrations, giveaways and food samples. There will be games, prizes, vendors galore, and a Happy Hour from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. As always, admission is FREE.
Leadership Dorchester applications are now open for class of 2023
Dorchester County, SC - The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce Leadership Dorchester program is now accepting applications for the class of 2023. Leadership Dorchester is an 11-month intensive and comprehensive study of the political, civic, economic and social dynamics in action within Dorchester County. The class participates in unique...
Needed Funds Raised to Support Charleston Area Alzheimer’s and Dementia Programs
More than $200,000 was recently raised to support The ARK of SC in its work in providing comprehensive support services to families living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia. Funds from two events, the 23rd Annual McElveen Race For The ARK and the 12th Annual Dancing With The ARK's Stars, help to support programs such as memory screenings, resource fairs, educational workshops, and support groups in Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, and Orangeburg counties plus respite centers in Harleyville and Summerville.
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.3 Million Sale of Chatham Place Apartments
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. – Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Chatham Place Apartments, a 30-unit apartment community located in North Charleston, South Carolina. The asset sold for $3.3 million, or $110,000 per unit.
Berkeley Chamber to Host Active Shooter Seminar for Businesses
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC — The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce wants to help business owners and employees be prepared if an active shooter ever walks through the door. The Berkeley Chamber is offering an Active Shooter Seminar on Friday, September 23, at SCRA - Applied Technologies Center in Summerville, SC.
