Kim Kardashian Spoke About Being Single For The First Time Since Her Split From Pete Davidson And Revealed What She’s Looking For Next As She Admitted Things Are Clearly “Not Working”

By Leyla Mohammed
BuzzFeed News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iZ4tF_0hwiaMf600

Kim Kardashian is happily single — and she’s letting it be known to the world.

Instagram: @kimkardashian

As I’m sure you’ve seen by now, Kim split from former Saturday Night Live comic Pete Davidson — whom she’d been dating since November — early last month after the pair reportedly wound up finding it “really difficult to maintain a relationship.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n1jys_0hwiaMf600
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

According to E! News , who heard from an insider close to the pair, Kim and Pete ended on good terms and still had “a lot of love and respect for each other,” but simply struggled to manage their “demanding schedules” and “long distance dynamic.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hAFQQ_0hwiaMf600
Cindy Ord / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kim and Pete’s romance was actually sparked on the SNL set, when the two shared a kiss as part of a sketch in October. And as things progressed between them, Kim ended up finding herself gushing about how the comedian was “ literally the best human being ” she’d ever met.

Instagram: @kimkardashian

What’s more, it was clear that Pete — who got several tattoos (and branded scars ) on his body in Kim’s honor — was a staple part of Kim’s life as he was spotted hanging out with her 9- and 6-year-old kids, North and Saint , on separate occasions during their relationship.

Instagram: @kimkardashian

But alas, the pair went their separate ways, and now — for the first time since the split — Kim has opened up about being single again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fSuuq_0hwiaMf600
Ndz / GC Images

Sitting down on The Late Late Show With James Corden this week, Kim gushed about how she’s currently taking some time to herself post-breakup to “focus” and finish law school.

Instagram: @kimkardashian

“You are currently single — happily single,” host James told Kim, to which she confirmed, “Yes, I am,” as the audience cheered in support.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y1ZBD_0hwiaMf600
YouTube

“I cannot begin to imagine how Kim Kardashian looks for a partner... It’s not like you’re gonna bump into someone in Ralph’s,” he quipped, before asking: “How do you do it? Do you get set up by friends, do you go on a dating app — how does Kim K get a date?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NYWNd_0hwiaMf600
YouTube

Kim replied, “I haven’t really thought about it ‘cause I’m not looking, I just wanna chill for a minute.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vyyTm_0hwiaMf600
YouTube

“I think I need some time to myself and to focus, finish school, all that,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CF3VK_0hwiaMf600
YouTube

However, Kim went on to divulge that her “next route” will involve trying something completely different, as she admitted that her current dating choices haven’t been all too successful.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TFe2L_0hwiaMf600
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for ABA

“But I think my next route... I feel like I have to do something [different], like, go to different places,” she told James.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N2iXX_0hwiaMf600
YouTube

“Clearly it’s not working, whatever I’m doing. So I don’t know,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AwbEo_0hwiaMf600
YouTube

Kim then revealed her exact hopes for a future partner, noting that she doesn’t envision herself with any other figure from the celebrity world.

Instagram: @kimkardashian

“Maybe [I’ll go to] a hospital and meet a doctor, [or] a law firm — I think it’s gonna be a scientist, neuroscientist, biochemist, doctor, attorney… That’s maybe what I envision in the future,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Op9QB_0hwiaMf600
YouTube

Interestingly, when Kim initially began dating Pete, fans couldn’t help but notice how different her choice had been in comparison to her previous partner, Kanye West, to whom she’d been married for almost seven years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Nc3h_0hwiaMf600
Karwai Tang / Getty Images

Kim filed for divorce from Ye last February, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Opening up about the difficult decision during the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians , the beauty mogul admitted that she’d grown tired of Ye’s grand, “extravagant” gestures and instead longed for the “little things” and “smaller experiences.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fZO50_0hwiaMf600
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Nordstrom

“It’s the little things that I don’t have,” she told her mom, Kris Jenner, in an emotional conversation. “I have all the big things. I have [everything] extravagant you could possibly imagine. And no one will ever do it like that [again]. I’m grateful for those experiences, but I think I’m ready for the smaller experiences that I think will mean a lot.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sptq6_0hwiaMf600
E!

And so, while fans were undoubtedly confused by the unlikely pairing of Kim and Pete when they first got together, things actually made total sense, as the reality star finally found herself enjoying the “little things” in a relationship that she’d long yearned for while she was with the comic.

Instagram: @kimkardashian

Pete and Kim were spotted out on several low-key ice cream and pizza dates — a stark contrast to the fancy outings she and Ye used to embark on. And as Kim was pictured beaming in Pete’s presence on several occasions, her shift in demeanor became super evident to fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pxVn8_0hwiaMf600
Mega / GC Images

So much so, in fact, that several internet users couldn’t help but comment on Kim’s newfound glow when she appeared on The Ellen Show back in March and gushed about her and Pete’s relationship. “She’s glowing from happiness. I don’t think we’ve ever seen her this happy,” one person wrote . “It’s like she’s a new person, she’s radiating so much new energy,” another added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C80JF_0hwiaMf600
YouTube

More on this

