Story of 1st medal of honor surprises veterans at Ashland County Fair
ASHLAND — Jimmie Hendricks was a 32-year-old Navy veteran when he touched with his bare hands a piece of history so close to his heart, the Medal of Honor. It was a balmy Monday morning at the Ashland County Fairgrounds when the now 77-year-old pushed down on his walker to stand up, amidst an unknowing crowd during a veteran’s service, to recount with a shaky voice the story he’s told, with tears in his eyes, countless times.
Ashland County Fair results include antiques, kiddie tractor pull, etc.
ASHLAND -- These were the results received Monday night from the Ashland County Fair board.
Shelby's Finnegan, Lex boys sizzle at Galion Cross Country Festival
GALION — Shelby’s Huck Finnegan may want to consider transferring to Galion. That way he could always run at Amann Reservoir Park. The Galion Cross Country Festival was held Saturday at Amann Reservoir Park. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
Haunted houses don't scare you? Wanna bet? Blood Prison at OSR opens Sept. 24
MANSFIELD -- The haunt season never really ends for Vic Amesquita and his "Escape from Blood Prison" show at the former Ohio State Reformatory. A limited version of the award-winning fright event was again offered in July during the three-day Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival. GALLERY: Blood Prison 2022 set...
Ashland County Fair results include 4-H booth, poultry, lamb winners
ASHLAND -- Results are beginning to trickle in from the various events at this week's Ashland County Fair. The winners of the Ashland County Jr. Fair 4-H Club booth are:
Teen with Mansfield & Ashland ties among the Fugitives of the Week
MANSFIELD — A teenager and a woman are among the list of fugitives local authorities are seeking this week. What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.
Shelby's Gonzales, Lady Lex shine at Galion Cross Country Festival
GALION — Kayla Gonzales celebrated her 18th birthday in style Saturday at Amann Reservoir Park. Shelby’s senior distance ace, Gonzales overtook Galion’s Raygann Campbell after the first mile and cruised to the individual title in the Division II girls race at the Galion Cross Country Festival. GALLERY:...
It was a busy summer for Ashland police when it came to traffic enforcement, data shows
ASHLAND — Speeding throughout Ashland continues to be an issue concerning council members, even as officers issue more citations and more warnings to drivers. “The speeding in my end of town has not gotten better,” said Councilman Jason Chio during a Sept. 6 council meeting.
North Central State College receives approval for Bachelor of Science in Nursing
MANSFIELD - North Central State College has received approval to confer a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing (BSN) as a completion degree for students who have completed their Associate Degree in Registered Nursing. Approval for the completion program was granted to allow N.C. State to continue working closely with...
Sherrod Brown: Support of law enforcement will rebuild trust with communities
We have seen too many tragedies in Ohio and around the country that have broken the trust between law enforcement and the communities they swear an oath to protect and serve. The arrival of an officer on the scene should be a cause for relief – not more anxiety.
GALLERY: Ohio State 77, Toledo 21
Ohio State beat Toledo 77-21 on Saturday night at Ohio Stadium. Photos courtesy of The Ohio State University.
