El Paso, TX

KTSM

El Paso’s Fourth Annual Space Festival kicks off this week

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) –The El Paso’s fourth annual Space Festival Space and Lunar Extravaganza is returning this fall on Sep. 17 through Sep. 24. Insights Science Discovery El Paso is bringing back the El Paso Space Festival. The festival is a week long event consisting of space-related activities. Each year the El Paso Space […]
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

10 Artists That Filmed A Music Video Right Here In El Paso

Recording an album is one thing, filming a music video is another: It's a great way for artists to show their creativity & to further add to a song's message. Sometimes it can be used to show the world how much they appreciate their home. We've had quite a few artists film music videos here in El Paso. Like who? How about...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Two females fall from border wall near Santa Teresa

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Sunland Park Fire Engine-2 and Squad-1 responded to an incident in Pete Domenci this morning. Sunland Park Fire officials assisted CBP with two females this morning that were found in the desert. According to Sunland Park Fire, the two females fell from the border wall. The identities of these two […]
SANTA TERESA, NM
cbs4local.com

Pepe Aguilar to perform in El Paso this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Pepe Aguilar returns to the El Paso County Coliseum for a 2-day concert this weekend. The concerts will be held Saturday, Sept. 17th and Sunday, Sept. 18th at 8pm. Conceptualized by Pepe Aguilar himself, Jaripeo Sin Fronteras tour will give fans a first-hand experience...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Events to enjoy this weekend in the Sun City

EL PASO, Texas -- It's time for the weekend and if you have absolutely nothing planned, these events will change that. El Paso and Las Cruces have some great activities for you and your family. The September 16th Festival at downtown El Paso from 5:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.. Pepe Aguilar will play two shows The post Events to enjoy this weekend in the Sun City appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Cirque du Soleil kicks off show tonight in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Cirque du Soleil is having the premier of show ‘Ovo’ tonight at the Don Haskins center at 7:30 p.m. ‘Ovo’ which means egg in Portuguese, is a show centered around insects. Janie Mallet, the senior publicist for the show says it is a colorful and uplifting show for all ages. The […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Meet Sofia, the first baby born on 915 Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Hospitals of Providence is celebrating 915 Day with their newest little package who was born today.  Sofia Ivett Orozco was the first baby born on 9/15 at The Hospitals of Providence. She was born just in time to join in on the El Paso 915 festivities. Today, she proudly wears […]
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

SUNDT El Paso Adds Three to Building Group

Sundt Construction’s Building Group recently added Daren Mieles, Guillermo Mendez and Jose Lopez to its El Paso office. “We are happy to welcome Daren, Guillermo and Jose to our team,” said Joseph Riccillo, project director and Sundt’s El Paso office leader. “We are continually growing in El Paso and these three each bring unique skillsets to their roles.”
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

27 Stores & Restaurants El Pasoans Are Willing to Drive Hours For

Will El Paso ever get an H-E-B? Will we ever get to eat at a Cheesecake Factory that isn't out of the city? These are the main questions that El Pasoans ask!. Recently, on the Morning Show, Buzz mentioned how he looks forward to a place called "Braum's" when he heads back home to Oklahoma. I have never heard of this Braum's, but after looking it up, I kind of want to go to it now!
EL PASO, TX
lascruces.com

Best Restaurants near Las Cruces | Chope’s

As anyone who’s been there can attest, a visit to Chope’s on Old Highway 28 will change your life — or at the very least your views on good Mexican food. This restaurant is a true glimpse into a Hispanic New Mexican home. The building was originally erected in 1880. The Benavides family bought it in 1892, and opened their iconic restaurant in 1915. While things have naturally changed in a hundred years, there has been one constant at Chope’s: familia.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Brush fire in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Fire crews are responding to a brush fire near Northwind Drive and Falling Star Way in west El Paso. That's an area east of Irvin J. Lambka Park next to Coronado High School. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Local organization feeds migrants in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Operation Hope and Destiny church were in downtown El Paso today feeding the migrants. The co-founder of Operation hope, Angel Gomez shares how they donated 80 pizzas and 14 cases of fruit. Gomez expresses how he hopes the community can donate blankets, pillows, and even board games for the children. […]
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

All are invited to Las Cruces Pride events

When most people think of Pride Celebrations, they think of June, the International Month for Pride and the anniversary of Stonewall that began the movement over 50 years ago. Due to hot weather in June, Las Cruces celebrates Pride in the fall. Pride on the Plaza Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 1 begins at 4:30 p.m. with a Pride March around downtown ending at the Plaza De Las Cruces, with more than 50 vendors and organizations, food trucks, spirits (for individuals 21+) and a full evening of entertainment including Christopher Mack, Zeeta Shearill, Karlos Saucedo, Singing Out Las Cruces, DJ Rob Edwards, and the Pride Drag Show with our hosts Jack Lutz and Ivonna Bump.
LAS CRUCES, NM
