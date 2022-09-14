Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
Related
When Trapt Rocks Ascarate Park, You Can Enjoy These Locals Too
The time is nearly here; El Paso will get to enjoy the West Texas Sunshine & Whiskey Festival, Saturday September 17th. And of course we know the main band rocking that night will be... We've had some good memories of Trapt performing in El Paso; like the 2009 Downtown Streetfest...
El Paso’s Fourth Annual Space Festival kicks off this week
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) –The El Paso’s fourth annual Space Festival Space and Lunar Extravaganza is returning this fall on Sep. 17 through Sep. 24. Insights Science Discovery El Paso is bringing back the El Paso Space Festival. The festival is a week long event consisting of space-related activities. Each year the El Paso Space […]
10 Artists That Filmed A Music Video Right Here In El Paso
Recording an album is one thing, filming a music video is another: It's a great way for artists to show their creativity & to further add to a song's message. Sometimes it can be used to show the world how much they appreciate their home. We've had quite a few artists film music videos here in El Paso. Like who? How about...
Two females fall from border wall near Santa Teresa
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Sunland Park Fire Engine-2 and Squad-1 responded to an incident in Pete Domenci this morning. Sunland Park Fire officials assisted CBP with two females this morning that were found in the desert. According to Sunland Park Fire, the two females fell from the border wall. The identities of these two […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs4local.com
Pepe Aguilar to perform in El Paso this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Pepe Aguilar returns to the El Paso County Coliseum for a 2-day concert this weekend. The concerts will be held Saturday, Sept. 17th and Sunday, Sept. 18th at 8pm. Conceptualized by Pepe Aguilar himself, Jaripeo Sin Fronteras tour will give fans a first-hand experience...
Photo appears to show Beto O'Rourke lining up to see Iron Maiden concert
The iconic metal band played O'Rourke's home town of El Paso on Sunday.
Events to enjoy this weekend in the Sun City
EL PASO, Texas -- It's time for the weekend and if you have absolutely nothing planned, these events will change that. El Paso and Las Cruces have some great activities for you and your family. The September 16th Festival at downtown El Paso from 5:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.. Pepe Aguilar will play two shows The post Events to enjoy this weekend in the Sun City appeared first on KVIA.
Cirque du Soleil kicks off show tonight in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Cirque du Soleil is having the premier of show ‘Ovo’ tonight at the Don Haskins center at 7:30 p.m. ‘Ovo’ which means egg in Portuguese, is a show centered around insects. Janie Mallet, the senior publicist for the show says it is a colorful and uplifting show for all ages. The […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Tons of El Paso Dudes Enjoyed Hitting the Punching Bag at the Bar
Many years ago there was a bar that existed that tons of social drinkers enjoyed going especially for the toys. The bar that doesn't exist anymore should ring a bell was located on the Westside of El Paso. The bar I am talking about is Pop's Cantina which used to...
Meet Sofia, the first baby born on 915 Day
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Hospitals of Providence is celebrating 915 Day with their newest little package who was born today. Sofia Ivett Orozco was the first baby born on 9/15 at The Hospitals of Providence. She was born just in time to join in on the El Paso 915 festivities. Today, she proudly wears […]
elpasoheraldpost.com
SUNDT El Paso Adds Three to Building Group
Sundt Construction’s Building Group recently added Daren Mieles, Guillermo Mendez and Jose Lopez to its El Paso office. “We are happy to welcome Daren, Guillermo and Jose to our team,” said Joseph Riccillo, project director and Sundt’s El Paso office leader. “We are continually growing in El Paso and these three each bring unique skillsets to their roles.”
27 Stores & Restaurants El Pasoans Are Willing to Drive Hours For
Will El Paso ever get an H-E-B? Will we ever get to eat at a Cheesecake Factory that isn't out of the city? These are the main questions that El Pasoans ask!. Recently, on the Morning Show, Buzz mentioned how he looks forward to a place called "Braum's" when he heads back home to Oklahoma. I have never heard of this Braum's, but after looking it up, I kind of want to go to it now!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kelly Clarkson Donates $10K To Uvalde Murals: Here’s How To Watch
During the new season of the Kelly Clarkson Show, the host breaks down crying and donates $10K to the Healing Mural Art Project honoring the children who perished during the Robb Elementary tragedy. The Kelly Clarkson Show just kicked off season 4 with a segment on Uvalde showcasing the Healing...
lascruces.com
Best Restaurants near Las Cruces | Chope’s
As anyone who’s been there can attest, a visit to Chope’s on Old Highway 28 will change your life — or at the very least your views on good Mexican food. This restaurant is a true glimpse into a Hispanic New Mexican home. The building was originally erected in 1880. The Benavides family bought it in 1892, and opened their iconic restaurant in 1915. While things have naturally changed in a hundred years, there has been one constant at Chope’s: familia.
5 El Paso Steakhouses That Are Even Better Than National Chains
I love a nice juicy steak and so does El Paso. In fact the hard question is not, how do you like your steak, it's...where's the best place to GET a steak? Because there are SO many to choose from. Well I complied a list of local restaurants that can...
KVIA
Brush fire in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Fire crews are responding to a brush fire near Northwind Drive and Falling Star Way in west El Paso. That's an area east of Irvin J. Lambka Park next to Coronado High School. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local organization feeds migrants in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Operation Hope and Destiny church were in downtown El Paso today feeding the migrants. The co-founder of Operation hope, Angel Gomez shares how they donated 80 pizzas and 14 cases of fruit. Gomez expresses how he hopes the community can donate blankets, pillows, and even board games for the children. […]
lascrucesbulletin.com
All are invited to Las Cruces Pride events
When most people think of Pride Celebrations, they think of June, the International Month for Pride and the anniversary of Stonewall that began the movement over 50 years ago. Due to hot weather in June, Las Cruces celebrates Pride in the fall. Pride on the Plaza Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 1 begins at 4:30 p.m. with a Pride March around downtown ending at the Plaza De Las Cruces, with more than 50 vendors and organizations, food trucks, spirits (for individuals 21+) and a full evening of entertainment including Christopher Mack, Zeeta Shearill, Karlos Saucedo, Singing Out Las Cruces, DJ Rob Edwards, and the Pride Drag Show with our hosts Jack Lutz and Ivonna Bump.
What Was Pancho Neptune’s El Privado? And What Was the Disaster of 1983?
"Does anyone remember the Pancho Neptune's disaster in 1983?" That's how one Reddit user begins their post. What followed is something I would have never believed happened here. Reddit user @KarmaRanOverMyDogma posted this question:. Does anyone remember the Pancho Neptune's disaster in 1983? A fancy members only club opened with...
City Manager Says, “Haven’t Given Up On Great Wolf Lodge”
In an interview with KFOX TV, El Paso city manager Tommy Gonzalez says the city may still be in the running for a Great Wolf Lodge. In April of 2020, it was reported that the proposed deal to bring Great Wolf to the Sun City had fallen through, largely because of the then-new Covid-19 pandemic.
ROCK 96.7
Casper, WY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT
Rock 96.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://rock967online.com
Comments / 0