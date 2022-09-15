ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
tipranks.com

2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices.
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: SoFi, Nucor, Starbucks, CSX & more

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading Wednesday. Starbucks – Shares of Starbucks gained nearly 1% after the company boosted its long-term forecast and said it expects double-digit growth for revenue and earnings per share over the next three years. Palo Alto Networks – Cybersecurity company Palo...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Sitting on Cash? These 2 Dividend Stocks Are Great Buys.

While many companies have been hammered this year, Coca-Cola has outperformed the market in 2022. Innovative Industrial Properties' unique business model makes it a safe bet in a risky sector. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

1 Dirt Cheap Dividend Stock to Buy Right Now

Pfizer is trading at a very reasonable valuation compared to its industry's average. The company's current lineup and pipeline paint an excellent picture for its future. With a sizable dividend and conservative payout ratio, the stock is a solid pick for income investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David J
The Motley Fool

2 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in September

Dividend-paying stocks have outperformed nonpayers for a century. High-yield dividend stocks offer a smart way to counter the effects of inflation. These income-generating companies can make patient investors a lot richer in the years to come. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Kroger, ABM Industries And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects The Kroger Co. KR to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $34.25 billion. Kroger shares gained 2.5% to $49.58 in pre-market trading.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Steel Mills#Business Industry#Linus Business#Q3#Nucor Corp
Motley Fool

Why Mohawk Industries Stock Was Hitting New Lows This Week

FedEx sent a shock wave through the markets today by reporting weaker-than-expected revenue and profits. The weakness in consumer demand Mohawk previously reported is spreading across the economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
STOCKS
CBS LA

Stocks tumble as FedEx profit warning spooks investors

Stocks tumbled Friday as a profit warning from FedEx about weakening business conditions spooked investors, who are also bracing for more interest rate hikes amid higher-than-expected inflation. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index lost 28 points, or 0.7%, to 3,873, adding to declines after August inflation stayed near a four-decade...
STOCKS
rigzone.com

Chesapeake Says Tremendous Interest in Eagle Ford Assets

Chesapeake Energy Corp. said its assets in the Eagle Ford Shale have drawn a “tremendous amount of interest” as the US company pursues a sale in order to become a pure-play natural gas producer. The company has fielded data requests from prospective buyers, and the process could result...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Recycling
Benzinga

Lock In High Dividend Yields While Prices Are Down On These 3 REITs

If history is any indication, one of the best ways to make long-term money in the stock market is by having the courage to buy stocks when they are largely out of favor. This is especially true of dividend stocks because when the prices decline, investors can lock in higher dividend yields for life.
STOCKS
Benzinga

FedEx, Texas Instruments And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. FedEx Corp FDX issued preliminary results. The company said it now expects first-quarter revenue of approximately $23.2 billion and first-quarter adjusted earnings to be around $3.44 per share. FedEx has withdrawn its fiscal year 2023 earnings forecast. The company expects business conditions to weaken further in the second quarter. FedEx shares dipped 16.6% to $170.90 in the after-hours trading session.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Madison Covrd Call & Eqt: Dividend Insights

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Madison Covrd Call & Eqt MCN. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 18 cents per share. On Thursday, Madison Covrd Call & Eqt will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 18 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
ValueWalk

Commodities Firms Continue To Dominate As Top Dividend Paying Stocks

Discusses 5 attractive dividend paying stocks from the Fintel platform. This year’s market rout has savvy investors playing defense and buying dividend-paying, steady performers over momentum growth stocks. Fintel research highlights five stocks whose dividends may offer what today’s investor seeks. Alluvial Fund August 2022 Performance Update. Alluvial...
STOCKS
ValueWalk

These Are the 10 Biggest Firms Announcing Earnings Next Week

Earnings seasons provide investors with unique opportunities. Generally, a company’s share price moves significantly ahead of its earnings, as well as when the company announces its earnings. Such price movement allows investors to make a sizable gain in a very short period of time. So, let’s take a look...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy