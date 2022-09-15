Read full article on original website
tipranks.com
2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’
In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: SoFi, Nucor, Starbucks, CSX & more
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading Wednesday. Starbucks – Shares of Starbucks gained nearly 1% after the company boosted its long-term forecast and said it expects double-digit growth for revenue and earnings per share over the next three years. Palo Alto Networks – Cybersecurity company Palo...
Sitting on Cash? These 2 Dividend Stocks Are Great Buys.
While many companies have been hammered this year, Coca-Cola has outperformed the market in 2022. Innovative Industrial Properties' unique business model makes it a safe bet in a risky sector. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
1 Dirt Cheap Dividend Stock to Buy Right Now
Pfizer is trading at a very reasonable valuation compared to its industry's average. The company's current lineup and pipeline paint an excellent picture for its future. With a sizable dividend and conservative payout ratio, the stock is a solid pick for income investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
2 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in September
Dividend-paying stocks have outperformed nonpayers for a century. High-yield dividend stocks offer a smart way to counter the effects of inflation. These income-generating companies can make patient investors a lot richer in the years to come. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
msn.com
U.S. stocks end lower as FedEx warning rattles investors, S&P 500 and Nasdaq book biggest weekly drops since June
U.S. stocks ended lower Friday, trimming losses into the close but still booking big weekly losses, after a warning from FedEx Corp. rattled investors amid ongoing worries that another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next week heightens recession risks. How did stock indexes trade?. For the week, the...
Kroger, ABM Industries And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects The Kroger Co. KR to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $34.25 billion. Kroger shares gained 2.5% to $49.58 in pre-market trading.
FedEx shares sink over 24% after the delivery giant ditches its earnings outlook and warns of a worsening global economy
FedEx shares sank nearly 24% Friday after the delivery giant scrapped its financial guidance for the year. It now calls for much lower quarterly profit due to the speed of worsening in the global economy. The economic bellwether will close 90 offices, freeze hiring and keep aircraft on the ground.
Motley Fool
Why Mohawk Industries Stock Was Hitting New Lows This Week
FedEx sent a shock wave through the markets today by reporting weaker-than-expected revenue and profits. The weakness in consumer demand Mohawk previously reported is spreading across the economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Stocks tumble as FedEx profit warning spooks investors
Stocks tumbled Friday as a profit warning from FedEx about weakening business conditions spooked investors, who are also bracing for more interest rate hikes amid higher-than-expected inflation. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index lost 28 points, or 0.7%, to 3,873, adding to declines after August inflation stayed near a four-decade...
rigzone.com
Chesapeake Says Tremendous Interest in Eagle Ford Assets
Chesapeake Energy Corp. said its assets in the Eagle Ford Shale have drawn a “tremendous amount of interest” as the US company pursues a sale in order to become a pure-play natural gas producer. The company has fielded data requests from prospective buyers, and the process could result...
Stock Market Sell-Off: 2 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy On the Dip
Fear of higher interest rates ahead caused the stock market to plunge earlier this week. It will take more than high interest rates to slow down CVS Health as it combines its retail pharmacy with an industry-leading health insurance business. Abbott Laboratories' rapidly rising dividend payment is supported by a...
Why Nvidia Shares Rose on a Down Day
Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh just lowered his price target on Nvidia, but if he's right it's a good buy from here.
Lock In High Dividend Yields While Prices Are Down On These 3 REITs
If history is any indication, one of the best ways to make long-term money in the stock market is by having the courage to buy stocks when they are largely out of favor. This is especially true of dividend stocks because when the prices decline, investors can lock in higher dividend yields for life.
3 Top Dividend Stocks With Staying Power to Buy Now
These dividends have proven their durability.
FedEx, Texas Instruments And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. FedEx Corp FDX issued preliminary results. The company said it now expects first-quarter revenue of approximately $23.2 billion and first-quarter adjusted earnings to be around $3.44 per share. FedEx has withdrawn its fiscal year 2023 earnings forecast. The company expects business conditions to weaken further in the second quarter. FedEx shares dipped 16.6% to $170.90 in the after-hours trading session.
Madison Covrd Call & Eqt: Dividend Insights
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Madison Covrd Call & Eqt MCN. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 18 cents per share. On Thursday, Madison Covrd Call & Eqt will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 18 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
ValueWalk
Commodities Firms Continue To Dominate As Top Dividend Paying Stocks
Discusses 5 attractive dividend paying stocks from the Fintel platform. This year’s market rout has savvy investors playing defense and buying dividend-paying, steady performers over momentum growth stocks. Fintel research highlights five stocks whose dividends may offer what today’s investor seeks. Alluvial Fund August 2022 Performance Update. Alluvial...
Johnson & Johnson Stock Gains After Unveiling $5 Billion Buyback Program, Repeating Profit Targets
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) shares moved higher Wednesday after the healthcare and pharmaceutical group unveiled a new $5 billion share buyback program and reaffirmed its full-year profit targets. Johnson & Johnson said the buyback plan, which will be funded by cash, will have no time limit and will target the...
ValueWalk
These Are the 10 Biggest Firms Announcing Earnings Next Week
Earnings seasons provide investors with unique opportunities. Generally, a company’s share price moves significantly ahead of its earnings, as well as when the company announces its earnings. Such price movement allows investors to make a sizable gain in a very short period of time. So, let’s take a look...
