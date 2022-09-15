Read full article on original website
Nevada Volleyball Falls to Oklahoma (3-0)
Norman, Okla. - Nevada volleyball dropped the match against the Oklahoma Sooners 3-0 Friday afternoon. Afoa had another double-digit game and led the Pack offense with 12 kills. The sixth-year athlete recorded nine digs and two blocks as well. Senior Andrea Alcaraz also had a double-digit game after registering 26...
Aces, River Cats Saturday Game Relocated to Sacramento
Following the postponement and movement of the first four games between the Reno Aces and Sacramento River Cats due to poor air quality around Greater Nevada Field, this weekend’s contests will be split between the two cities to complete the series. Saturday’s contest will be played at Sacramento’s Sutter...
Olivero Dazzles, Cedeno Mashes in 9-2 Win Over River Cats
Deyni Olivero’s precision on the mound and Leandro Cedendo’s clutch hits lifted the Reno Aces (76-61) to a 9-2 victory over the Sacramento River Cats (61-76) Friday afternoon at Sutter Health Park. Today’s game was initially scheduled at Reno’s Greater Nevada Field, but poor air quality forced the...
Smoke postpones football games in Reno, Sparks; Spanish Springs has clean enough air to take down McQueen 33-12
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It was the Sports Caravan that wasn’t. Friday’s high school football slate saw changes all over the place because of smoke from area wildfires. Many games were moved to an earlier time only to be postponed. Teams going through postponements are hoping to reschedule...
Aces Suffer 2-1 Extra-Inning Loss to River Cats in Sacramento
West Sacramento, Calif. – The Reno Aces (75-61) offense was limited by six Sacramento River Cats (60-75) pitchers in a 2-1 extra-inning loss Thursday afternoon at Sacramento’s Sutter Health Park. Today’s game was initially scheduled at Reno’s Greater Nevada Field, but poor air quality forced the switch to...
Late goals push Pacific past Nevada (2-1)
RENO, Nev. - Behind two goals with under 20 minutes to play, Pacific defeated Nevada women's soccer 2-1 at Mackay Stadium on Thursday. Pacific fired 26 shots to Nevada's five and obtained seven corner kicks. Fifth year goalkeeper Kendal Stovall recorded a season-high seven saves in the net. Despite the...
Nevada Skiing Released 2023 Schedule
Nevada's schedule consists of six away invitationals and finishing the season with the Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association [RMISA] championships and the NCAA championships. "I know these athletes are more motivated than ever to show their potential racing NCAA division 1," Head coach Mihaela Kosi said. "The RMISA conference is...
River Cats games moved from Reno to Sacramento but will be closed to fans
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — River Cats games on Thursday and Friday have been moved from Reno to West Sacramento because of air quality concerns from smoke from the Mosquito Fire. Game one of the series will be played at Sutter Health Park on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 4 p.m....
Smoke throws high school football schedules into chaos: What we know so far
The smoke pouring into Northern Nevada continues to causes scheduling changes in high school football game schedules in the area. The McQueen at Spanish Springs game tonight has been changed to a 6 p.m. start. And the Reno at Bishop Manogue game is now at Douglas with a 4:30 p.m. kickoff Friday. The Galena at...
Battle, Axe & Tracks Music Festival
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get ready for the ultimate outdoor music experience in Reno. Tickets are now on sale for Battle, Axe & Tracks, which is set to take over Rancho San Rafael Regional Park on October 1 and 2, 2022. Organizers Ken Farley and Gina Lopez visited KOLO 8 to talk about what people can expect.
UNR Latino Research Center hosts “El Grito of the University of Nevada, Reno”
The Latino Research Center at the University of Nevada, Reno held “El Grito of the University,” a celebration of arts, family and Latinx/Hispanic heritage roots with ties to past and modern lived experiences, on Saturday. The celebration began with a lowrider cruise from 9 to 10 a.m. from...
15th Annual Sierra Nevada Donor Awareness Donor Walk this Sunday
Sierra Nevada Donor Awareness (SNDA) is hosting its annual two-mile Donor Walk around the Sparks Marina on Sunday, September 18 to honor those who have given, celebrate those who have received, and recognize those who are waiting for organ and tissue transplants. Among the event organizers is SNDA President, Tracy...
Lieutenant Governor Cano Burkhead to tour Wooster High with WCSD Superintendent Dr. Enfield
Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead will join Washoe County School District Superintendent Dr. Susan Enfield on a tour of Wooster High School in Reno on Monday, Sept. 19. Lieutenant Governor Cano Burkhead spent 25 years as an educator prior to taking office, most frequently as a teacher and principal in high schools.
Celebrate Jewish culture at the first ever Milk and Honey Festival
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Jewish Nevada, a nonprofit organization that serves as the representative organization for the more than 70,000 Jews in Nevada, will be hosting their inaugural Milk and Honey Jewish Cultural Festival this weekend. Mara Langer from Jewish Nevada stopped by Morning Break to share her hopes for...
Your 2022 Nevada Day Weekend Getaway Cheat Sheet
Copy This Itinerary: Your 2022 Nevada Day Weekend Getaway Cheat Sheet. I was sitting on my patio a couple of weeks ago sipping iced coffee when it happened. First of all, it was the risky 3 pm iced coffee that may or may not wear off in time for bed, but it’s summer in Carson City. Memories to be made – no regrets. Anyway, the calendar still said “August” at this moment, when time itself slowed down and my sights zeroed in on a single yellow leaf falling from above.
Barn Dance at Ferrari Farms
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get ready for a fun night at the farm! After the success of its first Barn Dance last month, Ferrari Farms will be hosting another one. The event takes place on Saturday, September 24 at the farm on Mill Street in Reno and will feature music and dancing, fire pits, drink vendors and more.
Northern Nevada: smoke from California wildfires closes schools in Reno
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Smoke from wildfires in Northern California has most public schools closed in the Reno and Sparks area. Washoe County School District officials on Wednesday cited hazardous air quality, National Weather Service projections and the potential for harm to students who walk or bike to school. The University of Nevada, Reno and Truckee Meadows Community College also canceled classes for the day but said online classes and essential services would continue. More than 3,000 firefighters are battling a wildfire that has charred more than 91 square miles in rugged mountains east of Sacramento.
Reno Encouraging Diversity With Bilingual Signs
Hispanic Heritage Month is in September and the City of Reno is celebrating by unveiling bilingual signs throughout the community. A total of 20 community positivity signs in English and Spanish were installed along Wells Avenue between Roberts Street and Grand Canyon Boulevard.
Hot, smoky September gives way to cool temps and early-season snow showers in Reno, Tahoe area
Remember those hot, record-breaking temperatures in Reno earlier this month? The temperature gauge has shifted, and going into the weekend Northern Nevada is expected to see much cooler than normal temperatures and even some mountain snow. ...
Wildlife officials confirm highly contagious bird flu found in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Department of Wildlife has confirmed a highly contagious bird flu in wild bird populations in the state. The highly contagious virus circulates in wild waterfowl without any signs of illness and low mortality rates. Due to contagious nature, wildlife officials believe it likely already exists in wild waterfowl populations throughout the state.
