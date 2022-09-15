ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, NY

94.3 Lite FM

How Many Hudson River Crabs Can You Eat Before Being Poisoned?

It's blue crab season and many people are wondering if it's actually ok to eat them out of the Hudson River. You may be surprised by the answer. Blue crabs are highly sought-after shellfish prized for their buttery taste. This year, the price of Chesapeake Bay crabs has skyrocketed, forcing some crab lovers to opt for a do-it-yourself option.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ribbon-cutting held for $8 million New Paltz emergency operations center

NEW PALTZ – The new emergency operations center and firehouse in New Paltz was celebrated on Saturday. During Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee, New Paltz was overwhelmed by nearly 10 inches of rain, causing widespread flooding. The Wallkill River overflowed its banks and flooded roads, stranded residents, destroyed acres of farms, and slowed first responders.
NEW PALTZ, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Former state senator wins Democratic nomination for Ulster County executive

“Coming off the victory of Pat Ryan in the special election for Congress, the Ulster County Democratic Committee is energized and committed to democracy. This November our freedoms are on the ballot, and we will be working non-stop to get out the vote to elect Democrats — including our exceptional new candidate, Jen Metzger, for Ulster County executive.”
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Sullivan County, NY
White Lake, NY
WBRE

Car dealership catches fire in Monroe County

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews battled flames in a fully engulfed car dealership fire in Monroe County, Monday afternoon. Officials say calls came in for the fire just after 3:00 p.m., on Monday at Gray Service Center in the 1800 block of West Main Street in Stroud Township. According to Kelly Felker, the Assistant […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Kathy Hochul
Mid-Hudson News Network

Wallkill residents celebrate anniversary of town, shopping center

TOWN OF WALLKILL – Hundreds turned out Saturday to celebrate dual anniversaries – the 250th of the Town of Wallkill and the 30th for the Galleria at Crystal Run. Town officials both past and present were honored. Retired State Supreme Court Justice Joseph Owen recounted the development in...
WALLKILL, NY
#Airport Terminal#Catskill Mountains#Empire State#Legislature#New Yorkers
News 12

Animal sanctuary loses pets after USDA violations

Dozens of farm animals and pets were seized Sunday from an animal retreat in Orange County after a wallaby escaped earlier this year and is presumed dead. Noah's Park Retreat on Maple Avenue in Goshen was issued multiple USDA violations in May and stripped of its license to exhibit animals to the public, after Rocko the Wallaby escaped from his pen and remains missing.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Was a Coywolf Spotted on 9D in Beacon, NY?

One Hudson Valley resident shared a video on social media recently that had many people wondering if a coywolf was spotted in Dutchess County. On September 10th, Becky Lou Gordon shared a video in a Beacon-based Facebook group and wrote:. Coywolf spotted on 9D by the volunteer fire department today!...
BEACON, NY
Newswatch 16

Possible water rescue in Susquehanna County

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — There was a large presence of state police and rescue units in Great Bend Township along the Susquehanna River Friday afternoon. State police blocked off more than a five-mile section of Harmony Road, which runs right along the Susquehanna River, for a possible water rescue.
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
Big Frog 104

Abandoned Nevele Grand Resort In the Catskills; What’s Left Behind?

Have you ever felt the energy of an empty house? Sometimes, when nobody is there, you can almost ear the voices of the people that were there before you. If you have legally explored any of these empty homes, hotels and amusement parks you can almost feel the people that once crowded the hallways and rooms. Each property has it's story to tell and this is the story of the Nevele Grand Hotel in the Catskills.
WAWARSING, NY
101.5 WPDH

7 Great Hudson Valley Cheeseburger Spots

Looking for a great cheeseburger in the Hudson Valley? We've got you covered. Ah, the cheeseburger. America's favorite sandwich with a slice of cheese. The cheeseburger is so loved, that there is even a National Cheeseburger Day celebrated each year in September. So many great options around the Hudson Valley area to find a great cheeseburger.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Driving Drunk In Newburgh With 3 Children In Car

A Connecticut man was charged after police said he drove drunk in the Hudson Valley with three children in the car. A state trooper in Orange County saw an eastbound 2003 Ford Taurus on I-84 in Newburgh that was in violation of vehicle and traffic laws at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, New York State Police reported.
NEWBURGH, NY

