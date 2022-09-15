Read full article on original website
How Many Hudson River Crabs Can You Eat Before Being Poisoned?
It's blue crab season and many people are wondering if it's actually ok to eat them out of the Hudson River. You may be surprised by the answer. Blue crabs are highly sought-after shellfish prized for their buttery taste. This year, the price of Chesapeake Bay crabs has skyrocketed, forcing some crab lovers to opt for a do-it-yourself option.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ribbon-cutting held for $8 million New Paltz emergency operations center
NEW PALTZ – The new emergency operations center and firehouse in New Paltz was celebrated on Saturday. During Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee, New Paltz was overwhelmed by nearly 10 inches of rain, causing widespread flooding. The Wallkill River overflowed its banks and flooded roads, stranded residents, destroyed acres of farms, and slowed first responders.
Look: Sullivan County NY 2022 Tax Foreclosure Auction Information
Is the housing market getting to the point where you think that you will never be able to afford a home? While a turn key ready home, might not be in your future, how about one that could potentially need a great deal of work?. How about a home that...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Former state senator wins Democratic nomination for Ulster County executive
“Coming off the victory of Pat Ryan in the special election for Congress, the Ulster County Democratic Committee is energized and committed to democracy. This November our freedoms are on the ballot, and we will be working non-stop to get out the vote to elect Democrats — including our exceptional new candidate, Jen Metzger, for Ulster County executive.”
Hudson Valley Students Receive Scary School Shooting Threat
Hudson Valley students were told to stay home if they didn't want to "get lit up." On Thursday, Sept 15 around 12:45 p.m., officials from the Middletown School District were told about a concerning image someone received on a phone through Apple AirDrop. The message warned of a school shooting during Friday's pep rally.
newyorkalmanack.com
Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease Confirmed in Dutchess County Deer
EHD virus is an often-fatal disease of deer that is transmitted by biting midges – small bugs often called no-see-ums or “punkies.” The disease is not spread directly from deer to deer and humans cannot be infected by deer or bites from midges. The EHD virus was...
Hudson Valley Man Killed Days Before 30th Birthday, 1 Charged
A Hudson Valley man was allegedly driving drunk when he caused a head-on crash that killed a local man three days before his 30th birthday. Over the weekend New York State Police announced an arrest has been made following a fatal head-on crash in Sullivan County that occurred last Monday.
Car dealership catches fire in Monroe County
STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews battled flames in a fully engulfed car dealership fire in Monroe County, Monday afternoon. Officials say calls came in for the fire just after 3:00 p.m., on Monday at Gray Service Center in the 1800 block of West Main Street in Stroud Township. According to Kelly Felker, the Assistant […]
Why Are the Skies Across the Hudson Valley So Hazy?
Hazy skies are nothing too out of the ordinary, especially during the hot and humid summer months. But Friday's weather is calling for cooler highs, with lower humidity across the Hudson Valley. So why do the skies above many parts of the Hudson Valley have that dull, blueish-gray tint to it?
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in New Jersey
There are tons of ways to enjoy New Jersey in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Garden State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Wallkill residents celebrate anniversary of town, shopping center
TOWN OF WALLKILL – Hundreds turned out Saturday to celebrate dual anniversaries – the 250th of the Town of Wallkill and the 30th for the Galleria at Crystal Run. Town officials both past and present were honored. Retired State Supreme Court Justice Joseph Owen recounted the development in...
Dear Hudson Valley Drivers: PLEASE Stop Doing This (It’s Illegal)
I promise I'm not a grumpy old man. As a matter of fact, stay on my lawn as long as you'd like. That being said, there's one driving trend that's getting worse and worse in the Hudson Valley, and it needs to stop before somebody gets hurt. Unfortunately, there's no...
News 12
Animal sanctuary loses pets after USDA violations
Dozens of farm animals and pets were seized Sunday from an animal retreat in Orange County after a wallaby escaped earlier this year and is presumed dead. Noah's Park Retreat on Maple Avenue in Goshen was issued multiple USDA violations in May and stripped of its license to exhibit animals to the public, after Rocko the Wallaby escaped from his pen and remains missing.
Middletown, NY Storefront Takes on New Life as Donation Center
When local businesses announce that they are closing, the majority of guests who frequent the establishment are sad. There is a different way to view situations similar to these. When one business closes, another one may open. The more opportunities that are in our area, the more that we can...
Was a Coywolf Spotted on 9D in Beacon, NY?
One Hudson Valley resident shared a video on social media recently that had many people wondering if a coywolf was spotted in Dutchess County. On September 10th, Becky Lou Gordon shared a video in a Beacon-based Facebook group and wrote:. Coywolf spotted on 9D by the volunteer fire department today!...
Possible water rescue in Susquehanna County
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — There was a large presence of state police and rescue units in Great Bend Township along the Susquehanna River Friday afternoon. State police blocked off more than a five-mile section of Harmony Road, which runs right along the Susquehanna River, for a possible water rescue.
Hudson Valley Officer Accused of Selling Drugs From New York Home
A corrections officer from the Hudson Valley was allegedly caught selling drugs in New York and setting up drug deals on the job. On Thursday, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., announced a Dutchess County corrections officer was arrested for allegedly selling cocaine out of his New York City apartment.
Abandoned Nevele Grand Resort In the Catskills; What’s Left Behind?
Have you ever felt the energy of an empty house? Sometimes, when nobody is there, you can almost ear the voices of the people that were there before you. If you have legally explored any of these empty homes, hotels and amusement parks you can almost feel the people that once crowded the hallways and rooms. Each property has it's story to tell and this is the story of the Nevele Grand Hotel in the Catskills.
7 Great Hudson Valley Cheeseburger Spots
Looking for a great cheeseburger in the Hudson Valley? We've got you covered. Ah, the cheeseburger. America's favorite sandwich with a slice of cheese. The cheeseburger is so loved, that there is even a National Cheeseburger Day celebrated each year in September. So many great options around the Hudson Valley area to find a great cheeseburger.
Man Accused Of Driving Drunk In Newburgh With 3 Children In Car
A Connecticut man was charged after police said he drove drunk in the Hudson Valley with three children in the car. A state trooper in Orange County saw an eastbound 2003 Ford Taurus on I-84 in Newburgh that was in violation of vehicle and traffic laws at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, New York State Police reported.
