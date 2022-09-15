Read full article on original website
VICTORIA EAST THREAT UPDATE
VICTORIA, Texas- The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on the Victoria East High School gun threat this morning. Afterwards, it was determined no threat had been identified. No gun was found on campus, and no arrests were made. You can read the original article here. COPYRIGHT 2022...
Here is When the San Antonio Riverwalk Will Light Up
As the Christmas season approaches, we are starting to see Christmas events pop up on our social feeds. So here are a few dates that might help you make plans for the upcoming Holiday season:. LIGHTED CHRISTMAS PARADE IN VICTORIA:. The Christmas Parade of Lights will be held in downtown...
Food Bank of the Golden Crescent New Facility Now Open
VICTORIA, Texas – There will be two open houses. The first one happened on Friday for city leaders…then Saturday the community open house ceremony from 8 am to noon. Food Bank of the Golden Crescent president and C.E.O. Robin Cadle says not only will this allow for bigger volunteer group.. but gives them an opportunity to reach more people more efficiently.
There is a Pizza Vending Machine in Austin
Imagine going to get a hot pizza at a vending machine This is something that you can do in Austin, thanks to Basil Street Pizza. The new pizza option is available in the lobby of the Skyloft apartments near the University of Texas campus and the technology behind this machine is next level! The closest thing we have to a Pizza Vending Machine in Victoria is getting a 'Hot N Ready' from Little Ceasers. Which is very convenient for many of us.
Victoria first responders working major vehicle crash on Navarro
VICTORIA, Texas – On Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 7:15 a.m., Victoria Police and Fire Departments were on the scene of a major vehicle crash at 11000 N. Navarro St. and 1600 Edinburgh St. Officials said they received the call at 6:50 a.m. The crash involved a Honda SUV and...
lavacacountytoday.com
Shiner: Get those donuts ready!
The Shiner Police Department is excited to announce that they will be joining forces with thousands of communities nationwide on Tuesday, Oct. 4, in celebrating the city’s first ever National Night Out events. National Night Out was founded in 1984, with a focus on empowering residents to build tighter...
mysoutex.com
Family reunites with family dog two years later
When Maria Vega and her family lost their dog Fluffy in March 2020 in Corpus Christi, she did not expect to ever see that dog again. However, two and a half years later, Beeville Animal Control found Fluffy and called the Vega family to let them know Fluffy had been located. Vega and her kids got ready for a short trip from McAllen to reunite with their family pet.
Pleasanton Express
The game warden is here now – everything is going to be OK
If you’re curious about what a person has to do nowadays to become a Texas Game Warden, Google “game warden training center,” and click on the official Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden Training Center page. Click the “Facilities” tab and you can see the incredible complex where today’s game warden cadets train and live for seven months before they get to pin their badges on. You’ll see photos of pretty buildings on landscaped lawns. It’s impressive – like somebody plopped a brand-new shiny university in the middle of a 200-acre ranch in the middle of nowhere.
Rockport man fights to bring back ADA compliant kayak launch sites
There are no ADA compliant kayak launch sites in the area. One man has been trying to change that for years.
Local officials investigate a potential threat at Victoria East High School
VICTORIA, Texas – At approximately 9:49 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, the Victoria I.S.D. reported a strong police presence on Victoria East High School’s campus. At that time, law enforcement and administration secured the campus and reported students were safe. Parent notifications had been sent to VEHS parents and guardians. The District advised parents to not pick up their students at that time. Authorities had closed the entrance to the East campus.
Mayor Jeff Bauknight says books in question at Victoria Public Library will not be removed
VICTORIA, Texas – During a board meeting on September 13 Victoria Mayor Jeff Bauknight clarified that the city council does not recommend removing or relocating books because of LGBTQ content, saying that “we do not want to violate resident’s first amendment rights or attack LGBTQ perspectives,”.
Victoria shooting leaves one critically injured
VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Police Department officers respond to a shooting in the 3100 block of Cedar Street at 5:10 PM. Officers found an 18-year-old male shot; as a result, he was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries. Three suspects involved in the shooting left the...
Suspect at Large after Jewelry Heist at Our Very Own Victoria Mall
Suspect at Large after Jewelry Heist at Our Very Own Victoria Mall. Thankfully it appears that no one was hurt, but just like we see in the movies or read about in the news in bigger cities, a jewelry store inside of our very own Victoria Mall got robbed over the weekend, in plain sight. That's right, over the weekend at Victoria Mall, a man was caught on film making a jewelry heist at Regal Jewelers after he asked to see an entire "display of bracelets."
Will Stand On LBGTQ Book Ban Shut Down Victoria Public Library?
Perusing the shelves of the Victoria Public Library has been a favorite family pastime with my children since they were born. Even as the youngest of our four children enters the early stages of adulthood, I relish the fact that all four "kids" will still let me read to them on occasion, even to this day. Winnie the Pooh by A.A. Milne continues to be a revered classic in our household, and 101 Essays That Will Change The Way You Think by Brianna Wiest has been read aloud in our family multiple times as well.
BREAKING: 19-year-old victim succumbs to injuries following Cedar Street shooting
VICTORIA, Texas – On Tuesday, Sept. 13, at approximately 5:10 p.m., Victoria Police Department officers responded to a residence in the 3100 block of Cedar St. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an 18-year-old male with an apparent gunshot wound. Through preliminary investigation, officers discovered three...
Restaurants That We Miss in the Victoria Area [PHOTOS]
We are currently seeing a boom in restaurant construction in Victoria. With the return of the new Mr. Gatti's, the town is buzzing, the question is, where is it going to be located? Chick-fil-A has broken ground on the south side. Ventura's second location is nearing completion. Lavaca BBQ has just opened up and the five new restaurants on North Navarro are slowly opening up. A Freddy's Steakburgers and Custard is also coming to Victoria in the near future. With all this new construction, I thought it would be fun to take a look back at restaurants that we no longer have in our town.
A word from Victoria I.S.D. Superintendent Quintin Shepherd
The following is an article provided by Supt. Quintin Shepherd of the Victoria I.S.D. Last week I shared that Commissioner Morath was coming to Victoria ISD to visit some of our innovation campuses and I wanted to follow up this week with more detail. Unfortunately, we did not have the time to visit all VISD campuses where amazing things are happening every day. I consider us very blessed to have so much positive news to share and three hours just isn’t enough time to cover everything… I guess we’ll have to invite him back! When I think about all VISD campuses, I think we have much to celebrate. We have some true “honor roll” campuses that are high achieving and should be celebrated. We have some other campuses that are “on-a-roll” campuses and showing some amazing growth. My thinking is that we should roll on with all the success at all our campuses!
Port Lavaca officials search for Wells Fargo robbery suspect Mark Anthony Trevino
PORT LAVACA, Texas – On Tuesday, Sept. 13, the Texas Fusion Center (TXFC) received information from the Port Lavaca Police Department regarding a wanted subject, Mark Anthony Trevino. Trevino, 50, has brown hair and green eyes. He is 5 feet and 8 inches tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds. According...
Yes That Is ANOTHER Dollar General Opening Soon in Victoria
If you frequent Mockingbird Ln, many of you have noticed new construction near Marek and Alexander. However, there is no signage of anything, however, the building structure looks very familiar. So I reached out to the City of Victoria Planning Department for official confirmation. Yes! Another Dollar General will be opening soon on Mockingbird. This leads me to my next question: Just how many Dollar Generals do we have in Victoria Country?
Male Suspect Escapes Bank Robbery Inside Local Port Lavaca Bank
Port Lavaca Police Department addressed an early morning issue. Just before 10 am Tuesday morning, Wells Fargo in Port Lavaca noticed a man walk through the front doors. Without any disturbance, the man walked up to one of the bankers and handed them a slip. SLIPPING A NOTE. The banker...
KIXS FM 108 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kixs.com/
