clemsonsportstalk.com
Shipley feels 'very confident' in Clemson's offense heading into Wake Forest
TAKE ADVANTAGE → Get THREE MONTHS of coverage for just $1. 📺 Click here to watch all post-game videos following Clemson's win over La. Tech! 📺. “We love to see it. That offensive staff puts in hours and hours of work to get the game plan, and we were able to go in tonight and execute. We still got some things holding us back so once we get those figured out I believe we can do more.”
clemsonsportstalk.com
Tigers Host Presbyterian on Monday Night
CLEMSON, S.C. — The No. 1 Clemson Tigers will host Presbyterian College on Monday night at Historic Riggs Field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. with the match set to stream on ACCNX. The Tigers (6-1-0) enter the match as the top-ranked team in the nation. Clemson will be...
clemsonsportstalk.com
The Notes: No. 4 Clemson 48, La. Tech 20
Clemson gained 521 total yards, a season high. It was Clemson’s 79th 400-yard game since 2015, tied for second-most in the nation, and its 49th 500-yard game in that span. Clemson recorded 280 rushing yards and 241 passing yards, its 57th game exceeding 200 yards in both categories under Dabo Swinney. Clemson is now 57-0 when both passing and rushing for 200+ yards under Swinney.
clemsonsportstalk.com
No. 5/4 Clemson beats Louisiana Tech, 48-20, in Prime-Time Matchup
CLEMSON, S.C. – Sophomore running back Will Shipley rushed 12 times for a career-high 139 yards and two touchdowns as Clemson (3-0, 1-0 ACC) used a 35-point second half to cruise to a 48-20 victory over Louisiana Tech (1-2) Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Clemson gained a season-high 521 total yards, including 280 on the ground, and forced four turnovers, leading to 21 Tiger points. Clemson extended its nation-leading home winning streak to 36 games.
clemsonsportstalk.com
New ACC Video: Clemson's Jeremiah Trotter's Pick Leads to Will Shipley Quick Score
At the start of the 3rd quarter, Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter comes up with the sweet interception, and just 1 play later Will Shipley takes the handoff and races 32 yards for the touchdown to give the Tigers a 20-6 lead over La Tech in this installment of CPI's Securing The Win.
clemsonsportstalk.com
Louisiana Tech vs. Clemson | ACC Football Highlights
The No. 5 Clemson Tigers took care of business with the 48-20 win over Louisiana Tech. Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei had another solid game for the Tigers, completing 17-of-29 for 221 yards and 2 touchdown passes while running the ball 9 times for 62 yards in the win. Will Shipley carried...
clemsonsportstalk.com
Swinney on Will Shipley's effort: 'Like Grady Jarrett playing tailback'
TAKE ADVANTAGE → Get THREE MONTHS of coverage for just $1. 📺 Click here to watch all post-game videos following Clemson's win over La. Tech! 📺. "Got a chance to review our game. Just kind of what I saw during the game. A lot of good things, and a lot of things we've got to certainly improve, to have a chance to get to 4-0. But I'm really proud of our guys. Just how they competed.
clemsonsportstalk.com
Clemson WR Joseph Ngata Lays Out for the Beautiful Catch | ACC Must See Moment
TAKE ADVANTAGE → Get THREE MONTHS of coverage for just $1. 📺 Click here to watch all post-game videos following Clemson's win over La. Tech! 📺. Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei lofts a deep pass to the sideline and Joseph Ngata lays out to make the beautiful catch in this ACC Must See Moment!
clemsonsportstalk.com
Swinney on La. Tech Coach Sonny Cumbie: 'I’ll be pulling for him forever'
TAKE ADVANTAGE → Get THREE MONTHS of coverage for just $1. 📺 Click here to watch all post-game videos following Clemson's win over La. Tech! 📺. “I appreciate our fans. What an awesome environment. That was really cool. 20th season here, and to be able to experience-- it was already a great atmosphere coming down the hill and all that-- but man, that was pretty cool. Just great energy out there.”
clemsonsportstalk.com
CST Radio Rewind: The "Class Act" Edition
Avoid clickbait and sites bloated with advertising!. TAKE ADVANTAGE → Get THREE MONTHS of coverage for just $1. During Monday’s episode, Swanny discusses the Tigers' 48-20 win over La. Tech. Plus, Coach Sonny Cumbie and the Bulldogs make a huge impact on Clemson Nation with their tributes to the life of Ella Bresee.
