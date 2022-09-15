Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Fan reactions to leaked GTA 6 graphics are misplaced, and here’s why
A major concern among many fans of Rockstar is the look of the GTA 6 build in the recent leaks. It doesn’t matter whether the leak is several years old or just a few months old, it just doesn’t look like a Triple-A game. That doesn’t mean much, however, since the look of the build is not important at this point and has almost nothing to do with how it will end up looking.
dotesports.com
Where to find EvoChrome weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4
Fortnite has just started its most recent season, with Chrome slowly taking over the island and consuming everything on it. While this new substance appears to be an antagonizing force, players are able to use it to their advantage in a variety of ways. In addition to the Chrome Splash, new Chrome weapons have been added to the game.
dotesports.com
Where is No Sweat Insurance in Fortnite?
Fortnite’s newest season has just started, with players hopping into the battle royale en masse to take on The Herald and the antagonizing Chrome. Many of the island’s existing inhabitants have remained after the update and can still be found around the map. The No Sweat Insurance representative can also be found on the island telling players he won’t be covering Chrome damages.
dotesports.com
How to complete all weekly quests in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4
Part of the appeal of Fortnite is constantly introducing new ways to challenge the player in unique ways. Part of that is adding new challenges every season that will keep the player on their toes while providing them with useful battle pass experience. Fortnite Chapter Three season four is no different, offering challenges that take advantage of some of the new features revealed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
These are the best weapons in the Modern Warfare 2 beta
The Call of Duty franchise returns to the modern-day era with Modern Warfare 2, the sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare, which was a soft reboot of the MW sub-franchise within the CoD series. The timeline and storyline in MW can be tough to follow, but there’s one constant that...
dotesports.com
Where to find extra Thumper parts in Kahl’s Junk Run mission in Warframe
Warframe has been teasing the showdown between Kahl-175 and a Tusk Thumper since the announcement of Veilbreaker at Tennocon 2022, and players can finally fight off a Thumper as Kahl (with a little help from his Grineer brothers). But you won’t just destroy Thumpers in his Junk Run mission: you’ll also help Chipper rebuild one.
dotesports.com
How do the new split circles work in CoD Warzone 2?
During the 2022 Call of Duty: Next event, Infinity Ward revealed a handful of changes that should transform how players look at their popular battle royale game mode, Call of Duty Warzone. One of the biggest changes headed to Warzone 2 is the new set of closing circles, which will...
dotesports.com
How to log into your Nintendo account after Facebook and Twitter login options were removed
How to log into your Nintendo account after Facebook and Twitter login options were removed. Nintendo has provided users with instructions on how to sign into their Nintendo Account following the upcoming discontinuation of Facebook and Twitter log-ins. For years, Nintendo users have been able to sign into their Nintendo...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
How to evolve the EvoChrome Burst Rifle in Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter Three, season four is finally here and it’s brought the all-consuming Chrome with it. Players are currently testing out the new mechanics before the liquid has a chance to spread across the island. Everything that Chrome touches takes on a new form, and that seems to be the case with the weapons on the island as well.
dotesports.com
All Pokémon Go Community Day Field Notes: Roggenrola Research tasks and rewards￼
Roggenrola is here, which means it must be time to take part in the fifty-seventh Pokémon Go Community Day event. Running from 2pm to 5pm local time for all players, Roggenrola will be spawning more frequently around the world, and bringing some nice bonuses along for the rocky ride too.
Groceries Are So Expensive Right Now, So Please Share Your Best Low-Cost (Yet Tasty) Recipe With Us
I am so tired of peanut butter sandwiches and instant noodles...
dotesports.com
MTG The Ruinous Powers Warhammer 40k precon decklist and strategy
Four new Commander preconstructed decks are releasing on Oct. 7 as a part of the Universes Beyond Magic: The Gathering and Warhammer 40,000 collaboration. Each deck focuses on one of the many iconic factions from the tabletop miniatures game, bringing new cards and gameplay styles to Magic’s biggest casual format.
dotesports.com
All new POIs and changes to Fortnite’s map in Chapter 3, season 4
Fortnite‘s battle royale is a constantly evolving experience, with new maps and content being added to the game all the time. Part of the appeal for players is that they can frequently log back into the game and find a whole variety of new content to explore. As part of the Chapter Three, season four update, Epic Games has changed its map once again.
dotesports.com
League player soaks up nostalgia by installing the game from old disc and it ends just how you’d expect
League of Legends oldies gather around and tell stories of floppy disks and dial-up internet—let’s relive all the old nostalgic memories from when we were youngins and tell stories new League kids don’t really want to hear. A League player has taken to Reddit to share and...
dotesports.com
All skins coming to League with Patch 12.18
Welcome to the scariest time of the year, summoners. We’re quickly approaching the scheduled release date for League of Legends Patch 12.18, and with it comes a whole new slew of unique skins, just in time for the Halloween season. From ghouls in suits, chainsaw-wielding fiends, and other monsters...
dotesports.com
Fortnite’s Chrome will soon take over major POIs
Fortnite’s newest season is here, and with it has come the Chrome liquid that looks like it wants to consume everything on the island. In the few looks players have seen so far, Chrome attaches itself to whoever or whatever is unfortunate enough to touch it. The Chrome then spreads, taking on the form of whatever it has touched.
dotesports.com
All major TFT nerfs and buffs slated for Patch 12.18, per Mortdog Patch Rundown
A preview of all major Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5 balance changes taking place in Patch 12.18 dropped today through game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer and game designer Kent “Riot Kent” Wu during the Patch Rundown. Patch 12.18 is the first TFT balance update for the...
dotesports.com
TFT Patch 12.18 update glitches shift Mage power for Set 7.5
Complications with the Teamfight Tactics Patch 12.18 update resulted in an incorrect buff to the Mage trait, according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer, along with several other minor issues. Patch 12.18, launching on Sept. 21, was supposed to improve the Mage trait as a potential verticle...
dotesports.com
Gaming leaker TheRealInsider seemingly blows their own cover, is apparently popular YouTuber
Popular gaming YouTuber DanAllenGaming has allegedly accidentally exposed himself as the infamous @TheRealInsider on Twitter, an identity responsible for intentionally leaking information on several games to the public in recent history. TheRealInsider’s claim to fame was revealing all of Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed titles. In an almost comical...
dotesports.com
Sliker says casino approached him for sponsored Twitch gambling stream that would ‘pay off his debts’
Ever since Sliker owned up to tricking Twitch viewers and streamers into lending him money to support his gambling addiction, streamers have banded together to find a solution. Felix “xQc” Lengyel and Ludwig Ahgren have joined forces to repay people who he deceived. Meanwhile, Imane “Pokimane” Anys is petitioning for...
Comments / 0