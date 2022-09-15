ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
laptopmag.com

GTAVI: Rockstar responds to 52 minutes of footage leaked online

Early development footage of GTAVI leaked online over this past weekend, resulting in a total of 52 minutes of gameplay spread across 80-or-so videos. It didn't take long for Jason Schreier to confirm this with his sources, but even if he didn't, fans knew it was too elaborate to be fake.
laptopmag.com

iOS 16: How to turn on personalized spatial audio on iPhone

"How do I turn on personalized spatial audio?" is a question many music lovers are asking — and I don't blame 'em! Who doesn't want to experience sweet symphonies, powerful podcasts, and rapturous R&B with sounds that are customized just for your ears?. The unveiling of the iPhone 14...
laptopmag.com

Iron Man game in development from studio behind Dead Space Remake

Motive is collaborating with Marvel Games in developing a single-player Iron Man game. It's in early development and we've been given very little detail outside of a blog post on EA's website confirming a few things. Marvel's Iron Man game will be playable in third person and revolves around Tony...
laptopmag.com

Meta Quest 2 vs HP Reverb G2: VR headset face-off

Which VR platform is best for your metaverse meanderings? We put two top-tier metaverse competitors to the test in this eyeball-to-eyeball showdown. Naysayers of the nearly-nigh technological singularity can keep their heads buried in the proverbial sand, but for early-ish adopters looking to watch the metaverse evolve from the virtual ground up, we’ve got our eyeballs on the Meta Quest 2 and HP Reverb G2. Despite the differences in each VR headset, they actually have a lot in common, right down to similar price points. (Though Meta recently hiked theirs up.)
laptopmag.com

AMD's first mobile Ryzen 7000 CPUs aim at affordability and all-day battery life

AMD just launched its new “Mendocino” Ryzen 7000 series CPUs that are aimed to be affordable while delivering all-day battery life. The U-Series chips are based on the older AMD Zen 2 technology but use the latest 6-nanometer architecture and are meant to offer snappy performance and excellent battery life while remaining affordable.
laptopmag.com

Razer Blade RTX 3080 gaming laptop deals — save up to $489

The Razer Blade 14 with RTX 3080 gaming laptop is one of the most powerful notebooks you can get. And if you move fast, you can snag this premium machine for hundreds below retail. Currently, Amazon offers the Razer Blade 14 RTX 3080 Gaming Laptop for $2,310 (opens in new...
laptopmag.com

Amazon reportedly launching all-new Alexa devices this month

Amazon is reportedly launching all-new Alexa devices later this month. As CNET (opens in new tab) reports, an upcoming invite-only Amazon event is taking place on September 28. According to the invitation, Amazon is expected to discuss its branded devices and services. It's possible that Amazon is expanding its Echo, Fire TV and Ring camera family of devices.
laptopmag.com

Hurry! AirPods Pro 2 see first price drop ahead of release date

The all-new Apple AirPods Pro 2 are in preorder stage — due to release on September 23. Pricing for the AirPods Pro 2 is set at $249, however, there's already a price drop. Amazon offers the Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation for $239 (opens in new tab) which is $10 below retail. Of course, this is the lowest price we've ever seen for these newly announced headphones. It's one of the headphone deals you can get today.
laptopmag.com

iPhone 14 Pro Max battery results are in — and we're blown away

The iPhone 14 Pro Max battery life results are in, and after seeing disappointing runtimes for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, we're relieved to see that the priciest model outpaces its predecessor by a significant margin. If you decide to upgrade to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, not...
laptopmag.com

MacBook Air M1 deal knocks $150 off Apple's previous-gen ultrabook

Apple's MacBook Air M1 is back on sale for its lowest price ever at Amazon. Although it's been replaced by the MacBook Air M2, it remains one of the best laptops to buy. Amazon currently offers the MacBook Air M1 for $849 (opens in new tab). Normally, it retails for $999, so you're saving $150. Just $50 shy of its all-time low price, this is one of the best MacBook deals we've seen in a while.
