Louisville, KY

Björkegren: Win over Orlando ‘well-deserved’

Racing Louisville FC coach Kim Björkegren says his team played well enough to score more in a 2-0 win over Orlando, calling the victory "well-deserved.".
Nadim: ‘The energy was there’ in win over Orlando

Racing Louisville forward Nadia Nadim was proud of her team's performance in a 2-0 win over the Orlando Pride on Friday night.
McDonald: This week we’re trying to ‘hit the reset button’

Racing Louisville FC forward Jess McDonald previews Friday night's match vs. the Orlando Pride.
Preview: What to watch for with Racing vs. Orlando Pride

PREVIEW: WHAT TO WATCH FOR WITH RACING VS ORLANDO PRIDE. With the NWSL playoffs now out of reach, Racing Louisville FC's players are focused on playing for each other when the Orlando Pride come to Lynn Family Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. Friday kickoff. Racing (2-8-8, 14 points) is...
