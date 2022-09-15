Read full article on original website
State of Maine: First-time candidate Milliken has lived the challenges of her district
Nina Milliken, a Blue Hill Democrat running for House District 16, is quick to admit she “might be nuts.” She has three young children, one quite teensy. It was a talk with former representative Genevieve McDonald, a mother of twin babies when she was first elected, that convinced Milliken to go for it.
Sheridan Steele to share stories of decades long NPS career
— Former Acadia National Park Superintendent Sheridan Steele will be at the Bass Harbor Memorial Library at 6 p.m. Thursday Sept. 22, to share stories of his experiences during his 38 years with the National Park Service and his book, “From Bear Dens to the Oval Office.”. Steele retired...
