Björkegren: Win over Orlando ‘well-deserved’

Racing Louisville FC coach Kim Björkegren says his team played well enough to score more in a 2-0 win over Orlando, calling the victory "well-deserved."
Nadim: ‘The energy was there’ in win over Orlando

Racing Louisville forward Nadia Nadim was proud of her team's performance in a 2-0 win over the Orlando Pride on Friday night.
Preview: What to watch for with Racing vs. Orlando Pride

PREVIEW: WHAT TO WATCH FOR WITH RACING VS ORLANDO PRIDE. With the NWSL playoffs now out of reach, Racing Louisville FC's players are focused on playing for each other when the Orlando Pride come to Lynn Family Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. Friday kickoff. Racing (2-8-8, 14 points) is...
Target Thursday: Louisville football looks to round out LB room with Georgia defender

Scott Satterfield and the Louisville football program could soon close the deal with another Georgia product. Who is it and how could he impact as a Card?. Louisville football picked up a win last weekend on the road against UCF, giving us a break from the "Sky is falling, all the recruits are going to decommit" talk. Ahead of Louisville's matchup with Florida State, let's take a look at a prospect the staff have had their eye on for a while now: three-star linebacker, Everett Roussaw.
Kenny Payne on the guard situation at Louisville: "I am good with it"

There has been plenty of chatter about the University of Louisville basketball roster for this coming season. And the biggest takeaway for many has been the lack of guards. First-year head coach Kenny Payne has six returning scholarship players on the roster, while he has added four new scholarship players since he took over in March. But the only players listed on the roster as a 'guard' are returnee El Ellis and true freshman Fabio Basili, who just joined the program one month ago. The Cardinals also list Mike James as a 'guard/forward' and have four walk-ons, including Hercy Miller, listed as guards.
5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (9/16)

You know it, and you probably love it — Bourbon and Beyond is back. This music and culinary festival will have performances by Pearl Jam, Chris Stapleton, Kings of Leon, Jack White and more. Also happening at the festival, Mayor Greg Fischer will also be announcing the winner of "The Louisville" cocktail competition.
PREVIEW: High School Playbook scores, highlights for Sept. 16

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's High School Playbook time!. Watch the UPS Jobs Game of the Week highlights in the player above. Male 23, Trinity 21 (UPS Jobs Game of the Week) Help us get more scores faster by tweeting the score from your school with #WLKYScores or by tagging @WLKY in your tweets!
Asian Night Market Coming To Fourth Street Live!

On Oct. 8 from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., the Crane House will host its first Asian NIght Market at 4th Street Live! The event will feature food from all across Asia, highlighting the cultural significance of that food. There will also be performances, retail booths and food trucks.
Kroger in New Albany to close

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kroger located on 3400 Grant Line Road in New Albany, Indiana will be permanently closing its doors on Oct. 7. "Our company remains committed to New Albany and serving customers at our other New Albany locations – Charlestown Road and State Street," Jessica Sharp, P.R. for Kroger, said.
The Shelbyville Road branch of Royals Hot Chicken has closed

Editor's note: "The Taste Bud" by Kevin Gibson returns next Friday. The Courier-Journal reports the closing on August 28 of the Royals Hot Chicken location at 10310 Shelbyville Road. "We closed on Sunday, Aug. 28 due to the continued impact of fluctuating COVID dining restrictions when the...
LMPD: Woman killed in southwest Louisville crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman died in southwest Louisville after rolling her car over with juveniles inside it. It happened just after 10 p.m. Friday at Third Street Road and Village Park Way, according to Louisville Metro Police. That is where police found the SUV that had rolled over.
Louisville doctor urges public to recognize symptoms of lymphoma

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sept. 15, is National Lymphoma Awareness Day, and Louisville-area doctors are bringing attention to this common type of cancer. Non-Hodgkins is the more common form lymphoma and typically affects people in their late 60s. It's treated with chemotherapy and radiotherapy, but there are some symptoms to...
