racingloufc.com
Björkegren: Win over Orlando ‘well-deserved’
Racing Louisville FC coach Kim Björkegren says his team played well enough to score more in a 2-0 win over Orlando, calling the victory “well-deserved.”. Upon launching, Racing Louisville made its city home to a major-league sports franchise for the first time in 41 years. The club plays in the NWSL — the world’s top women’s soccer circuit that’s home to most members of the highly successful U.S. national team — and plays at recently opened Lynn Family Stadium.
racingloufc.com
Nadim: ‘The energy was there’ in win over Orlando
Racing Louisville forward Nadia Nadim was proud of her team’s performance in a 2-0 win over the Orlando Pride on Friday night. Upon launching, Racing Louisville made its city home to a major-league sports franchise for the first time in 41 years. The club plays in the NWSL — the world’s top women’s soccer circuit that’s home to most members of the highly successful U.S. national team — and plays at recently opened Lynn Family Stadium.
racingloufc.com
Preview: What to watch for with Racing vs. Orlando Pride
PREVIEW: WHAT TO WATCH FOR WITH RACING VS ORLANDO PRIDE. With the NWSL playoffs now out of reach, Racing Louisville FC’s players are focused on playing for each other when the Orlando Pride come to Lynn Family Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. Friday kickoff. Racing (2-8-8, 14 points) is...
What Scott Satterfield, Louisville Players Said After 35-31 Loss vs. Florida State
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals, running back Jawhar Jordan, offensive tackle Michael Gonzalez and inside linebacker MoMo Sanogo said after their loss to the Seminoles:
stateoflouisville.com
Target Thursday: Louisville football looks to round out LB room with Georgia defender
Scott Satterfield and the Louisville football program could soon close the deal with another Georgia product. Who is it and how could he impact as a Card?. Louisville football picked up a win last weekend on the road against UCF, giving us a break from the “Sky is falling, all the recruits are going to decommit” talk. Ahead of Louisville’s matchup with Florida State, let’s take a look at a prospect the staff have had their eye on for a while now: three-star linebacker, Everett Roussaw.
thestreamable.com
How to Watch Florida State vs. Louisville Live Online on September 16, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Friday, September 16, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Louisville Cardinals face the Florida State Seminoles from Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, KY. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service. Louisville Cardinals vs. Florida State Seminoles. When: Friday, September 16,...
Atlanta firm buys hundreds of west Louisville apartments as corporate landlord expansion continues
Benimax is one of several private-equity firms buying hundreds of apartments and single-family homes across Louisville and building rental portfolios. The post Atlanta firm buys hundreds of west Louisville apartments as corporate landlord expansion continues appeared first on Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.
Kenny Payne on the guard situation at Louisville: "I am good with it"
There has been plenty of chatter about the University of Louisville basketball roster for this coming season. And the biggest takeaway for many has been the lack of guards. First-year head coach Kenny Payne has six returning scholarship players on the roster, while he has added four new scholarship players since he took over in March. But the only players listed on the roster as a 'guard' are returnee El Ellis and true freshman Fabio Basili, who just joined the program one month ago. The Cardinals also list Mike James as a 'guard/forward' and have four walk-ons, including Hercy Miller, listed as guards.
leoweekly.com
5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (9/16)
You know it, and you probably love it — Bourbon and Beyond is back. This music and culinary festival will have performances by Pearl Jam, Chris Stapleton, Kings of Leon, Jack White and more. Also happening at the festival, Mayor Greg Fischer will also be announcing the winner of “The Louisville” cocktail competition.
WLKY.com
PREVIEW: High School Playbook scores, highlights for Sept. 16
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's High School Playbook time!. Watch the UPS Jobs Game of the Week highlights in the player above. Male 23, Trinity 21 (UPS Jobs Game of the Week) Help us get more scores faster by tweeting the score from your school with #WLKYScores or by tagging @WLKY in your tweets!
Louisville family says a sitter they hired through Rover lost their dog
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Angela and Michael Lawson were preparing for a trip out-of-state in August and looked for a sitter through Rover, a website that provides "pet sitters you can trust." The website promised sitters went through background checks and approval from a "team of sitter specialists." "I found...
Go to this local carwash this weekend to get your car washed for free
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — To celebrate the grand opening of the brand new Mike's Carwash location, they are holding a free carwash weekend!. The location is opening in Middletown, Kentucky on Shelbyville Road (near Thorton's and Chick-fil-A). The carwashes will be available from Sept. 16 through Sept. 18. Everyone who...
leoweekly.com
Asian Night Market Coming To Fourth Street Live!
On Oct. 8 from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., the Crane House will host its first Asian NIght Market at 4th Street Live! The event will feature food from all across Asia, highlighting the cultural significance of that food. There will also be performances, retail booths and food trucks. The...
Kroger in New Albany to close
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kroger located on 3400 Grant Line Road in New Albany, Indiana will be permanently closing its doors on Oct. 7. "Our company remains committed to New Albany and serving customers at our other New Albany locations – Charlestown Road and State Street," Jessica Sharp, P.R. for Kroger, said.
foodanddine.com
The Shelbyville Road branch of Royals Hot Chicken has closed
Editor’s note: “The Taste Bud” by Kevin Gibson returns next Friday. The Courier-Journal reports the closing on August 28 of the Royals Hot Chicken location at 10310 Shelbyville Road. “We closed on Sunday, Aug. 28 due to the continued impact of fluctuating COVID dining restrictions when the...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Woman killed in southwest Louisville crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman died in southwest Louisville after rolling her car over with juveniles inside it. It happened just after 10 p.m. Friday at Third Street Road and Village Park Way, according to Louisville Metro Police. That is where police found the SUV that had rolled over.
wdrb.com
Ramsi's Café closes Norton Commons location after less than 2 years in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville restaurant has closed its Norton Commons location. A sign posted on the door of Ramsi's Café says the location is now closed. "Thank you for the love and support you showed us," the sign reads. "You will be missed. Please visit us at Ramsi's Café Highlands."
wdrb.com
Louisville doctor urges public to recognize symptoms of lymphoma
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sept. 15, is National Lymphoma Awareness Day, and Louisville-area doctors are bringing attention to this common type of cancer. Non-Hodgkins is the more common form lymphoma and typically affects people in their late 60s. It's treated with chemotherapy and radiotherapy, but there are some symptoms to...
wdrb.com
Police: Teen dies after crashing moped into SUV in Louisville's Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teen died after crashing his moped into an SUV in Louisville's Portland neighborhood. Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said First Division officers were called to an accident at the intersection of 35th and Bank streets, near Northwestern Parkway, around 8:45 p.m. Friday.
WHAS 11
Fall expected to be unseasonably warm in Kentuckiana this year; Here's why
The latest three month seasonal outlook anticipates warmer than normal conditions for the Ohio Valley, especially in the short term. Autumn officially begins Sept. 22 and 9:04 p.m., but the heat won’t be leaving right when summer ends. Temperatures are forecast to return to the lower and even middle...
