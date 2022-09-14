Bed Bath & Beyond just revealed the first wave of locations that would be closing as the company undergoes a complete restructure. The list of store closures comes a month after Bed Bath & Beyond first announced it would shutter about 150 locations and trim its workforce by 20%, according to FOX Business. "We believe these changes will have a widespread positive impact across customer experience, inventory assortment, supply chain execution and cost structure. The customer underpins our decisions, and we are committed to delivering what they want while driving growth, profitability, and financial returns," interim CEO Sue Gove said.

