Florida's Minimum Wage Set To Hit $11/Hour On September 30th
(Tallahassee, FL) -- Florida residents earning the state's minimum wage are less than two weeks away from getting a raise. This according to state officials, who say Florida's minimum wage will rise to $11.00 an hour on September 30th. Tipped worker wage will go to $7.98/hr. The voter-approved measure reportedly...
Bed Bath & Beyond Reveals List Of Store Closures: See The Arizona Locations
Bed Bath & Beyond just revealed the first wave of locations that would be closing as the company undergoes a complete restructure. The list of store closures comes a month after Bed Bath & Beyond first announced it would shutter about 150 locations and trim its workforce by 20%, according to FOX Business. "We believe these changes will have a widespread positive impact across customer experience, inventory assortment, supply chain execution and cost structure. The customer underpins our decisions, and we are committed to delivering what they want while driving growth, profitability, and financial returns," interim CEO Sue Gove said.
Rural California Towns Terrorized By Criminals With Illegal Cannabis Farms
A new report says organized crime and violence is on the rise due to illegal cannabis farms in California. According to the L.A. Times, illegal marijuana grows have popped up in rural areas of the Golden State, like Mount Shasta Vista, the Mojave Desert, the North Coast, and the Sierra Nevada.
OLCC Decoy Missions Resume, Retailers Fail
Inspectors from the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) are again fanning out across the state checking to see if OLCC licensees are allowing minors to purchase alcohol, and so far the results are disappointing. In two recent Minor Decoy Operations (MDOs) in the Eugene region, about two out of three retailers failed to properly check identification and sold alcohol to an OLCC minor decoy. The combined compliance rate for the Eugene MDOs was 35%.
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Connecticut
A Guilford restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Connecticut. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included Guilford Lobster Pound as the top choice for Connecticut. "Nothing screams New England quite like the lobster roll, a dish invented...
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Massachusetts
A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Massachusetts. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included Union Oyster House as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Located on the Freedom Trail, near Faneuil Hall, Boston’s Union Oyster House...
This Is Where The “Big One” Will Strike In California, New Study Reveals
Researchers say the Rodgers Creek Fault in Northern California, which runs from the San Pablo Bay north through central Sonoma County, could well become the source of the state’s next major earthquake. The San Francisco Chronicle says the fault is a main strand along the boundary between the North...
Q&A of the Day – Illegals in Martha’s Vineyard, Is Delaware Next?
Q&A of the Day – Illegals in Martha’s Vineyard, Is Delaware Next?. Each day I feature a listener question sent by one of these methods. iHeartRadio: Use the Talkback feature – the microphone button on our station’s page in the iHeart app. Today’s entry: Good morning,...
Fiona Strengthens To Hurricane As It Nears Puerto Rico
(Miami, FL) -- Fiona is now a hurricane as it threatens to dump huge amounts of rain on Puerto Rico. The National Hurricane Center says Fiona's maximum sustained winds have increased to 80-miles-an-hour with higher gusts. Hurricane Fiona is about 50 miles south of Puerto Rico and moving to the west-northwest at about eight miles an hour.
Solar Farms: Approved in Highland County, Public Hearing in Jackson County
(Columbus) -- The Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) approved an application Thursday filed by Dodson Creek Solar, LLC to construct a solar-powered electric generating facility in Highland County. The 117 megawatt "Dodson Creek Solar" facility will occupy 1,103 acres within a 1,429-acre project area in Dodson and Hamer townships in...
Florida Homecoming Queen Accused Of Rigging Election Faces Consequences
A homecoming queen's lost a college opportunity since she was accused of rigging the election with her mother last year, according to legal representatives. Emily Grover was 17 when the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested her and Laura Rose Carroll for allegedly hacking students' accounts to alter the outcome of a 2020 homecoming election at Tate High School in Pensacola.
This List Of Best Burger Chains In Texas Will Shock You
As National Cheeseburger Day (September 18) looms, an online study aimed to find the best burgers in every state. The results, however, come as a surprise to Texans who know three things in life are certain:. Death. Taxes. Whataburger for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Top Agency ranked the top 5...
This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Louisiana
Burgers are an American classic, an ideal meal for any outdoor gathering, neighborhood block party or family barbecue. No matter if you prefer yours loaded up with toppings, covered in cheese or served plain, there are plenty of burger joints around the state waiting to serve it up just how you like it.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cheeseburger In Colorado
Gooey, greasy cheeseburgers are perfect for those hungry cravings, especially with a soda and some fries. With thousands of restaurants serving this American classic, Yelp got to work finding the best cheeseburger in every state:. "We identified businesses in the food and restaurants category on Yelp, with a large concentration...
Woman Arrested After NSP Troopers Find 10 Pounds of Meth, Gun
(York, NE) -- An Illinois woman is behind bars in Nebraska after meth is found in the vehicle she was driving. The Nebraska State Patrol says around 11:30 Wednesday morning, a trooper made contact with the driver of a Hyundai Accent at the eastbound Interstate 80 rest area near York. The NSP says during the encounter, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana.
Prelim Set for Next Week in 1975 Cold Case
(Lancaster, PA) -- The next phase in Lancaster County's oldest cold case is set to begin a week from today. David V. Sinopoli of East Hempfield was arrested in July for the 1975 killing of Lindy Sue Biechler who was 19 when she was stabbed multiple times in her home. Sinopoli's preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 22nd, almost two months after the original July 25th date, which had been pushed back. Investigators say they zeroed in on Sinopoli after 46 years because of advances in DNA technology.
This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In North Carolina
Burgers are an American classic, an ideal meal for any outdoor gathering, neighborhood block party or family barbecue. No matter if you prefer yours loaded up with toppings, covered in cheese or served plain, there are plenty of burger joints around the state waiting to serve it up just how you like it.
