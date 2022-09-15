ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart announces $75m change to stores with departments expanding but it’s bad news for shoppers who hate self-checkout

WALMART will be remodeling its stores for a whopping $75 million as departments expand, but shoppers who hate self-checkout won't be as thrilled. The remodeling projects include expanding Walmart's pickup, delivery, and express delivery services. The express service delivers your groceries to your home in only two hours compared to...
Instacart launches Connected Stores, a suite of in-store tech for retailers

The suite of tools includes a new version of Instacart’s AI-powered Caper Carts, the ability to sync shopping lists to the carts, scan and pay, department orders, out of stock insights and more. The new Caper Cart is equipped with scales, sensors, touchscreens and computer vision technology. Shoppers can...
JCPenney Partners with Revieve to Become the First Department Store to Offer Digital Makeup and Skincare Experiences Through the Power of AI and AR

CHICAGO & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- JCPenney continues to strengthen its offering as the go-to inclusive in-store and online shopping destination for diverse, working American families with the announcement of a partnership with Revieve, a personalized digital brand experience company working with global brands, retailers, and digital services providers in the beauty, skin, health, and wellness categories. As a part of this collaboration, JCPenney is launching a collection of digital makeup and skincare experiences to not only serve all customers better, but meet their diverse needs and help them experience retail in innovative ways. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005665/en/ (Graphic: Revieve)
These Retailers Are Opening New Stores

For all the talk of retail’s shrinking physical footprint, some nameplates continue growing their real-world reach. Bloomingdale’s scales down Bloomingdale’s announced plans to open a second, smaller-format Bloomie’s concept store in the Chicago area, following the launch of a Virginia location last year. The 50,000-square-foot space will offer a curated assortment of casual and contemporary apparel, footwear and accessories. Opening at the Westfield Old Orchard in Skokie, Ill., the new Bloomie’s location will also introduce soft home textiles. The opening will coincide with the closure of Bloomingdale’s Old Orchard location, which begins clearance sales on Sept. 6 before shutting down next month. “We’re excited to...
Walmart To Add More Self-Checkout Options

Walmart is undergoing several changes. The brand will be increasing the price of the Sam's Club membership. There have also been reports about the layoff of staff and corporate employees. The company also has plans to sell refurbished devices. Plus, its partnership with DoorDash is ending. The firm has been going through a lot to cut costs and changes to cope with inflation. The latest move will see the company go digital.
Inside Australia's most lavish Facebook marketplace garage sale: Socialite lists a $17K Hermes cutlery set and a $10K armchair among other VERY expensive items - and has a strong message for the haters

A socialite mum has raised eyebrows by launching a designer brand garage sale on Facebook Marketplace, including selling a set of used Hermes cutlery for $17,000. Victoria Holsten, the ex-wife of movie producer Christopher Mapp, is clearing out unwanted items from her spectacular $17million harbourside mansion in Vaucluse, in Sydney's eastern suburbs.
Dorel Home Expands Reach with New B2 B Shopping Site

Dorel Home, a segment of Dorel industries Inc., is launching DorelShowroom.com, a B2B shopping site that will allow more retailers than ever to enjoy access to the company’s expansive house of brands and a portfolio of products previously only available to mass market players. The major initiative, currently in...
TikToker Shows off Car Tray Cup Holder Hack That Might Be a Drive-Thru Game Changer

The drive-thru food business is absolutely massive in America. QRE Advisors stated that a whopping 60-70% of all fast food sales in the United States are directly attributed to drive-up service windows, which fulfill a massive 6 billion orders annually. Unsurprisingly, businesses have come up with some pretty inventive ways to help facilitate the movement of these sales for maximum efficiency.
Self-Checkout Machines Coming To Circle K Stores

The service industry has faced several shakeups since the pandemic. The newest change is technology improvements. More self-checkout options are showing up in shopping locations. Walmart is adding these machines to their stores. Ohio's Circle K stores are also making a similar move.
