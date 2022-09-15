For all the talk of retail’s shrinking physical footprint, some nameplates continue growing their real-world reach. Bloomingdale’s scales down Bloomingdale’s announced plans to open a second, smaller-format Bloomie’s concept store in the Chicago area, following the launch of a Virginia location last year. The 50,000-square-foot space will offer a curated assortment of casual and contemporary apparel, footwear and accessories. Opening at the Westfield Old Orchard in Skokie, Ill., the new Bloomie’s location will also introduce soft home textiles. The opening will coincide with the closure of Bloomingdale’s Old Orchard location, which begins clearance sales on Sept. 6 before shutting down next month. “We’re excited to...

RETAIL ・ 14 DAYS AGO