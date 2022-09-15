Read full article on original website
Related
polk.edu
Polk State takes measures to enhance safety and security on campus
Polk State College takes the well-being of the College community very seriously and continues to enhance safety and security at all its locations. This commitment is evidenced with annual investments including the expansion of the College’s contract with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in 2021 to add additional deputies to campuses and centers. Additionally, Polk State’s Public Safety and Security Department has restarted in-person safety training and self-defense courses and the College will be launching a safety app for mobile devices.
polk.edu
Governor DeSantis appoints Polk State President Falconetti to Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention State Advisory Group
Polk State President Dr. Angela Garcia Falconetti was appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday, September 16, 2022, to serve as member of the Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention State Advisory Group. President Garcia Falconetti will support Secretary Dr. Eric Hall of the Department of Juvenile Justice in the advancement...
Comments / 0