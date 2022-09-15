Polk State College takes the well-being of the College community very seriously and continues to enhance safety and security at all its locations. This commitment is evidenced with annual investments including the expansion of the College’s contract with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in 2021 to add additional deputies to campuses and centers. Additionally, Polk State’s Public Safety and Security Department has restarted in-person safety training and self-defense courses and the College will be launching a safety app for mobile devices.

