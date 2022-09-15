Read full article on original website
UPMATTERS
‘Wisconsin is underrated’: Japanese tourist brings worldwide attention to state
(WFRV) – From trying Culver’s to watching a demolition derby, one tourist from Japan captured why Wisconsin may be an underrated tourist destination. In a viral TikTok video, a visitor from Japan showed some of Wisconsin’s highlights. The video has nearly 600,000 views to go along with over 96,000 likes.
This Small Minnesota Town Is Considered The Worst In The Entire State
There are some great places to live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. However, there is one small town that is considered the worst small town in the entire state of Minnesota. Hopefully, this small town isn't your hometown, because no one wants to be number one on a list of the worst small towns in the entire state.
Wisconsin’s French Island faces stark choices as PFAS water crisis lingers
This story is a product of the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk, an editorially independent reporting network based at the University of Missouri School of Journalism in partnership with Report For America and funded by the Walton Family Foundation. Wisconsin Watch is a member of the network.
Wisconsin Town Wins Title of 'Best-Tasting Tap Water'
Here's which town has the most delicious tap water in all of Wisconsin.
Is It Legal To Collect Rainwater In Wisconsin
There has always been this idea online that it is illegal to collect and harvest rainwater. Popular TikTok channels about collecting rain will be flooded with comments claiming it is illegal but is there any truth to these statements?. Collecting rainwater is very popular among many Americans. Many refer to...
UPMATTERS
2022’s Current Wisconsin Fall Color Report
Current Fall Color Report across the state of Wisconsin. As the weather begins to decrease, the green we see in the state of Wisconsin will begin to fade as well. So far as of 9/15/2022, the current Fall Color Report is all green!
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin lighthouse, shipwreck added to Register of Historic Places
(WFRV) – A lighthouse in Kewaunee and a shipwreck near Marinette have both been added to the National and State Register of Historic Places, respectively. The Kewaunee Pierhead Lighthouse and the Sidney O. Neff Shipwreck have been recognized by the Wisconsin Historical Society and were named to the Register of Historic Places on Thursday, September 15.
wanderwisdom.com
Video of Unbelievable Kayaking Spot in Wisconsin Has Us Seriously Intrigued
When people think about what Wisconsin is known for, they likely think of cheese, Milwaukee-brewed beers, and, of course- the Green Bay Packers. What it's not known for, at least in the public eye, is kayaking. However, Wisconsin is, after all, a Great Lakes state, and locals know some amazing spots for kayaking, canoeing, and other water activities.
wearegreenbay.com
Northern half of Wisconsin experiencing higher COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,630,475 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,443 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,630,4751,629,322 (+1,153) Received one dose of vaccine3,776,204 (64.7%)3,775,810 (64.7%)
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
A Wisconsin tradition: Crockpots in bars
MILWAUKEE - Bloody Mary beer chasers, inconsistent bar dice rules…and crockpots? Molly Snyder from OnMilwaukee explains how the crockpot worked its way into Wisconsin's tavern culture and warmed our hearts.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin team works to find MIA service members' remains
MILWAUKEE — As Friday marked National POW/MIA Recognition Day, a team from Wisconsin continues to work to find missing service members and bring their remains home. "It's a lengthy process. There's a long-term investigation regarding the cases we're investigating which then transitions to scouting missions," said Charles Konsitzke, team lead for the University of Wisconsin Missing in Action Recovery and Identification Project. "[It then] transitions into recovery missions, which sounds really short but it can take [up to] four years."
Minnesota State Patrol Releases Labor Day DWI Numbers
The Minnesota State Patrol just shared some scary news: DWI numbers were up this summer compared to last during an extended period of time close to and during Labor Day. The news was first revealed by the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety. Earlier this year, the Minnesota State Patrol announced...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Ron Johnson Voted to Outsource Jobs Like Mine. Mandela Barnes Wants to Bring Them Back
Manufacturing is the backbone of our state’s economy. From employing over one-in-seven of our state’s residents to being responsible for a fifth of our economic output, every Wisconsinite should be proud of the role manufacturing has played in our state’s past and present. I know I am...
Minnesota DNR Says Wear Life Jackets If You Plan On Fall Fishing
As summer officially winds down on the calendar, there are still plenty of people who will continue to spend time on the water for fishing and hunting. With that in mind, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds outdoor enthusiasts that wearing a life jacket is more important than ever.
FOX 21 Online
Instances Of Emergency Phone Scammers Spike In Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — A common phone scam could be starting to make its way back into the Northland. The Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin says they have been getting complaints about “The Grandparent Scam.”. Scammers specifically target older adults and pose as a grandchild, child, or friend that is...
If the U.S. Got Nuked, You Wouldn’t Want to Be in Michigan
When I was a kid growing up the cold war was still a thing. That was until Rocky IV came out, and the cold war subsided. Sarcasm aside, nuclear war was something that was always on my mind as a kid growing up. Movies like War Games didn't help with the anxiety.
wpr.org
Wisconsin to build network of fast-charging stations for electric vehicles, but supply chain issues may slow transition
The automotive industry and local governments are navigating supply chain constraints while they electrify their fleets as Wisconsin prepares to build a network of charging stations statewide. In August, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation submitted its plan to the federal government for placing around 60 charging stations within 50 miles...
b93radio.com
Japanese tourist’s review of Wisconsin should be the next Travel Wisconsin TV commercial.
@Travel Wisconsin, stop whatever work you’re doing on your next ad campaign and just pay this guy for the rights to this video. It’s perfect. Because sometimes it takes a video like this to wake you up as to how good you have it. Watching someone experience everything that Wisconsin has to offer for the first time and seeing the smile that it puts on their face is a reminder to not take those things for granted. Like I know cheese curds are dope, I’ve been eating them my whole life. But watching this guy bite into them reignites that passion I have for dipping hot, melty cheese into a ranch bath and shoving them down my gullet.
Cannabis Fans Excited For First Ever 420 Farmer’s Market In WI
If you're a big fan of cannabis-themed items, then you're definitely going to love this new farmer's market in Wisconsin. Midwest Farmer's Markets Are A Great Place For Shopping In The Fall. In the midwest, we've got a great alternative to grocery stores during the fall. I'm talking about farmer's...
Popular Dish has 14 Different Names in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin
What do you call this popular dish? It's an easy meal that anyone can make. You just take a piece of bread, butter both sides, cut a hole out in the middle, and fry it up with an egg in the middle. It's a main dish for many families in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin and is one dish that goes by multiple names - 14 to be exact.
