Smash It! Brand New Rage Room In Midland Lets You Break Stuff?
Wait? You're telling me there's a place I can go and BREAK STUFF? How many people do you know that would love to visit a place like this? It's a Rage Room! A place to let out a little steam by breaking stuff and Midland Texas has one Downtown!. •...
Creepy Local Mansion May Be One To Visit This Halloween!
Why am I like this? I am a lover of all things spooky, creepy, myths, and urban legends. I can very easily go down a rabbit hole searching for answers to questions I have about things I hear about, and this home in Gardendale, Texas, is no different. Even my family members get in on my mysteries. One of them sent me a couple of photos they took the other day as they were passing through Gardendale, TX, and asked if I wanted to 'look into it?' You bet I do! Here is what I found:
Tall City Blues Fest Hits Midland This Saturday September 24th!
Get ready for the BLUES! This Saturday, September 24th the Tall City Bluesfest hits Midland, Texas with awesome music, entertainment, and fun for the family!. • Tall City Blues Fest 2022 Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary. An original American music fest hailed as the best blues fest in Texas, Tall City Blues...
Calling All Foodies! Midland Is Getting A New Unique Restaurant
We all welcome new places of business, whether its a new place to shop or dine or enjoy a night out. Midland seems to be booming with new businesses and we are loving it. We need new things, and another thing we need to do is support these new businesses. Without our support, they won't survive.
(Pics) Checkout This Midland Home Selling For $1.35 Million
As you may or may not know I recently purchased a new home in April and loved just almost every minute of it. Buy a house they say it will be fun. LOL As you can imagine I was constantly online looking at homes, so all my feeds on social media keep showing me all the houses around Midland and Odessa for sale. Of course, I have to take a look. Maybe one of these houses has something in it I would like to do in my house. I love seeing the different floor plans and decor, and the kind of tile they have chosen and I am very picky about kitchens, bathrooms, and closets. I am very picky about those last three things, oh, and a soaker tub too. Those are make-or-break things for me when it comes to buying a house.
Date Night Tonight? Hit Up Any Of These 5 Restaurants In Odessa Perfect For The Occasion
00Date nights are the best nights! A chance to get all dolled up for a night on the town with your better half. Even if a night on the town is only dinner. Any chance for the 2 of you to spend an evening together, no distractions, is enough to recharge your relationship batteries. But what is the one thing that could ruin such an evening? A crappy restaurant. True story. You don't want to have high expectations and then be let down because you both decided on a place that wasn't up to par.
Illegal Tamales? What the ‘Cottage Law’ in Texas Means for You
We all want to make sure the food we're eating is safe. That's why we pay attention to things like the 'Clean Plate Award', and if the restaurant we plan to visit got a good report from the health inspector. Illegal Tamales in Texas. However, thousands of people on social...
The Weekend is Almost Here, Here Are 3 Things For You To Do In Midland
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Well here are three things you can do in Midland this weekend. Here are three things to do according to the Midland Reporter-Telegram. Broadway Karaoke at The Beer Garden. If singing show tunes is your thing, then The Beer Garden has you...
These 2 Texas Cities Are Considered The Friendliest In The Nation!
What makes a city friendly? We come in contact with people every day whom we may deem friendly but how on earth could an entire city be considered friendly? Is it the people that live there? The atmosphere? The look of the place? Who knows but I will tell you that two cities in Texas actually made the list of 'friendliest cities in the country.'
See Video Of Permian High School From Odessa Texas Featured On The Today Show!
Heck yeah! One of our local High Schools from here in the Permian Basin was featured on the Today Show on NBC this morning! The school that put Friday Night Lights on the map was featured on a football section of the nationally televised morning show on NBC this morning.
These 12 People Were Last Seen in Midland/Odessa Before They Disappeared. Have You Seen Them?
The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people now missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, these missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
Taco Bell Mexican Pizza Fans! It’s Back In Midland Odessa And Here’s How To Get It A Day Early!
It's BACK...again! For the 2nd time this year, Taco Bell has brought back the Mexican Pizza and Mexican Pizza fans are happy once again! The Taco Bell Mexican Pizza is back this Thursday, September 15th, 2022! Taco Bell originally took the Mexican Pizza off its menu back in 2020....but brought it back this past May 2022! But, the response was so great that Taco Bell had to take it off the menu because they were not prepared for the DEMAND of the Mexican Pizza! Well, it's BACK FOR GOOD (that's what they say?!?)
Fun On The Farm Returns At Fiddlesticks Farms With An All New Corn Maze Supporting First Responders! Check It Out!
When Fiddlesticks first opened the farm it was just a corn maze there was a big corn maze and a smaller easier maze for the kids. There were a few other activities but nothing like they have now. Fiddlesticks Farms is 10 acres full of fun activities for the entire family. With concession stands, photo props, and flower fields, you can spend the entire day out at Fiddlesticks.
Whether You’re Celebrating or Crying in Your Beer, Here is the Perfect Spot For Cowboys and Red Raider Fans in Midland
Cowboys and Red Raider fans rejoice, you now have the perfect place to go on the weekend to watch games from Dem 'Boys and Tech or any other games too. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Champs Sports Grill is now open in Midland at the former location of Brew Street and before that, Men's Warehouse.
West Texas Trekies! Legendary Captain Kirk Is Coming To Midland!
Beam Me Up! Because, the man is coming to Midland, Texas! Yes, the original Captain Kirk is coming to Midland! And, when I say Captain Kirk I'm talking about the original legendary, William Shatner!. • WILLIAM SHATNER LIVE COMING TO WAGNER NOEL ON JANUARY 12, 2023!. William Shatner Live features...
