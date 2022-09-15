ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Will Charles grant Philip’s wish about Edward?

The Duke of Edinburgh always wanted his youngest son the Earl of Wessex to inherit his title, but the decision now lies with Charles, the new King.Just three months after Philip’s death in 2021, it was reported that Charles was reluctant to hand the dukedom over to Edward when he became king.When Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones married in 1999, they were given the titles the Earl and Countess of Wessex.But Buckingham Palace also announced Edward would eventually one day succeed his father as the Duke of Edinburgh – but not until after the death of both Philip and...
The Independent

Harry honours father as King to lead family in procession behind Queen’s coffin

The Duke of Sussex said he will “honour” his father as large crowds are expected in Scotland on Monday to see the King lead the royal family in a procession behind the coffin of the Queen.Harry’s emotional statement also paid tribute to his grandmother’s “everlasting legacy”, saying: “You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over.”He reflected on his “first meetings” with the Queen, including “the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren”.And in a poignant final line referencing the late Duke of Edinburgh, he said: “We, too, smile...
Daily Mail

Worcester players and fans show warrior spirit but defeat by Exeter could be the team's last EVER game unless owners can finalise takeover of the club in the next few days

Cowboys out, up the workers, read a sign on the way into Sixways yesterday. As messages go, it left little to the imagination and summed up exactly how the supporters of embattled Worcester feel as their club teeters on the edge of existence. There remains a very real possibility this...
BBC

England sevens captain Tom Mitchell retires from internationals

England sevens captain Tom Mitchell has announced his international retirement. The 33-year-old led Great Britain to an Olympic silver medal at Rio 2016 and captained the side at the rescheduled Tokyo Games last year. He also won bronze representing England at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia. His decision comes...
BBC

Kalvin Phillips: Man City midfielder out of England squad with shoulder injury

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips will miss England's Nations League games with Italy and Germany due to a shoulder problem. Phillips was not in City's squad for Saturday's 3-0 victory at Wolves, despite a late substitute appearance against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday. It is understood City are deciding whether to...
The Independent

Lois Forsell ‘so proud’ of Leeds team after Grand Final triumph

Leeds head coach Lois Forsell described their 12-4 victory over York in the Betfred Women’s Super League Grand Final as a “surreal” moment and hailed  double try-scorer Caitlin Beevers after her player of the match performance.Leeds landed the first punch through Beevers and took the six-point advantage into the break despite wave after wave of York attack.Beevers’ second of the afternoon helped Rhinos double their advantage early in the second period but York hit back through Sinead Peach to cut the score to 12-4, however, Leeds held on for their first Super League crown since 2019.𝘽𝙚𝙩𝙛𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝙒𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙣'𝙨 𝙎𝙪𝙥𝙚𝙧 𝙇𝙚𝙖𝙜𝙪𝙚 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙢𝙥𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨🗣...
BBC

New United Rugby Championship season beckons for Glasgow Warriors & Edinburgh

Despite Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh finishing just one place and four points apart in last season's United Rugby Championship, there were two very different narratives to their respective campaigns. Both sides lost in the quarter-final of the league and both were defeated in the last eight of the Challenge Cup,...
The Independent

Tottenham vs Leicester LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as James Maddison pulls Foxes level

Tottenham Hotspur host Leicester in the Premier League this evening as Antonio Conte’s side look to get back to winning ways following their midweek defeat to Sporting Lisbon.Spurs saw their unbeaten start to the season come to an end as Sporting scored two late goals in their Champions League group stage match and an improved performance against Leicester would go a long way to easing some doubts.Leicester, meanwhile, are desperate for a win that would lift Brendan Rodgers’ side off the bottom of the Premier League table. The Foxes have lost five matches in a row, with the 5-2...
