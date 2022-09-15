Read full article on original website
BBC
Aston Villa 1-0 Southampton: 'Prince of Wales sent Villa message of support,' says Steven Gerrard
The Prince of Wales sent Aston Villa a message of support while he mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Steven Gerrard revealed. Jacob Ramsey sealed a scrappy 1-0 win over Southampton on Friday after Villa Park paid tribute. Prince William, a lifelong Villa fan, is in London ahead of...
BBC
Premiership: Northampton Saints 38-22 London Irish - Saints get first victory of season
Tries: Augustus, Sleightholme, Mitchell, Furbank Cons: Grayson 2, Furbank Pens: Grayson 2, Furbank 2. Tries: Joseph, Penalty, Hassell-Collins Cons: Englefield Pens: Jackson. Northampton got their first win of the season as they beat London Irish 38-22. Juarno Augustus' try was the highlight of a 62-minute first half which saw Irish...
SkySports
England Women: Teenagers Alice Capsey and Freya Kemp earn first call-ups to ODI squad for India series
Alice Capsey and Freya Kemp have been rewarded for their fine T20 form with first call-ups to England Women's ODI squad for the upcoming series against India. Capsey, 18, and Kemp, 17, have settled into international cricket seamlessly, with both teenagers starring in the T20 series against a talented India side.
Will Charles grant Philip’s wish about Edward?
The Duke of Edinburgh always wanted his youngest son the Earl of Wessex to inherit his title, but the decision now lies with Charles, the new King.Just three months after Philip’s death in 2021, it was reported that Charles was reluctant to hand the dukedom over to Edward when he became king.When Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones married in 1999, they were given the titles the Earl and Countess of Wessex.But Buckingham Palace also announced Edward would eventually one day succeed his father as the Duke of Edinburgh – but not until after the death of both Philip and...
Queen Elizabeth II obituary
Monarch who through her seven decades of public service became a figure of fascination by remaining steadfastly private
Harry honours father as King to lead family in procession behind Queen’s coffin
The Duke of Sussex said he will “honour” his father as large crowds are expected in Scotland on Monday to see the King lead the royal family in a procession behind the coffin of the Queen.Harry’s emotional statement also paid tribute to his grandmother’s “everlasting legacy”, saying: “You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over.”He reflected on his “first meetings” with the Queen, including “the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren”.And in a poignant final line referencing the late Duke of Edinburgh, he said: “We, too, smile...
Brentford vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, team news and kick-off time for Premier League clash
ARSENAL travel to Brentford this weekend aiming to bounce back from their Old Trafford humbling. The Gunners lost 3-1 at Manchester United in their last Premier League outing, and now face the Bees with England new boy Ivan Toney leading the line. On the decision to call-up Toney, England boss...
BBC
Arsenal 4-0 Brighton: Beth Mead scores twice as Gunners begin WSL season with comfortable win
Beth Mead scored twice as Arsenal began their Women's Super League campaign with a dominant win against Brighton at a sold-out Meadow Park. Captain Kim Little and forward Stina Blackstenius struck either side of the break before Mead took the tally up to four. The Euro 2022 top scorer became...
Cricket-Mature Hales 'looking forward' to England opportunity at T20 World Cup
Sept 17 (Reuters) - Batsman Alex Hales said he has matured during his three-year absence from England's squad, adding that he is "really looking forward" to aiding his country in their Twenty20 World Cup campaign in Australia.
Worcester players and fans show warrior spirit but defeat by Exeter could be the team's last EVER game unless owners can finalise takeover of the club in the next few days
Cowboys out, up the workers, read a sign on the way into Sixways yesterday. As messages go, it left little to the imagination and summed up exactly how the supporters of embattled Worcester feel as their club teeters on the edge of existence. There remains a very real possibility this...
BBC
Sam Underhill: Bath flanker to miss England's autumn internationals after shoulder surgery
Bath's Sam Underhill will miss England's autumn internationals after having shoulder surgery. The flanker will be out for 12 weeks and miss the games with Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa. The 26-year-old has not played since suffering a concussion during England's second Test victory over Australia in Brisbane...
WSL kicks off, Ecuador’s World Cup relief, Haaland and more: football countdown – as it happened
Rolling report: Keep up with the latest developments before the WSL kicks off and seven games in England’s top tier this weekend
BBC
England sevens captain Tom Mitchell retires from internationals
England sevens captain Tom Mitchell has announced his international retirement. The 33-year-old led Great Britain to an Olympic silver medal at Rio 2016 and captained the side at the rescheduled Tokyo Games last year. He also won bronze representing England at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia. His decision comes...
BBC
Kalvin Phillips: Man City midfielder out of England squad with shoulder injury
Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips will miss England's Nations League games with Italy and Germany due to a shoulder problem. Phillips was not in City's squad for Saturday's 3-0 victory at Wolves, despite a late substitute appearance against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday. It is understood City are deciding whether to...
BBC
Darren Stevens: Kent all-rounder considering next move after One-Day Cup final victory
Darren Stevens is still weighing up his future after helping Kent to their second trophy in as many years. A year on from starring in Kent's T20 Blast Finals Day triumph, 46-year-old Stevens was part of their One-Day Cup win over Lancashire at Trent Bridge. The all-rounder revealed that he...
Lois Forsell ‘so proud’ of Leeds team after Grand Final triumph
Leeds head coach Lois Forsell described their 12-4 victory over York in the Betfred Women’s Super League Grand Final as a “surreal” moment and hailed double try-scorer Caitlin Beevers after her player of the match performance.Leeds landed the first punch through Beevers and took the six-point advantage into the break despite wave after wave of York attack.Beevers’ second of the afternoon helped Rhinos double their advantage early in the second period but York hit back through Sinead Peach to cut the score to 12-4, however, Leeds held on for their first Super League crown since 2019.𝘽𝙚𝙩𝙛𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝙒𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙣'𝙨 𝙎𝙪𝙥𝙚𝙧 𝙇𝙚𝙖𝙜𝙪𝙚 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙢𝙥𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨🗣...
BBC
New United Rugby Championship season beckons for Glasgow Warriors & Edinburgh
Despite Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh finishing just one place and four points apart in last season's United Rugby Championship, there were two very different narratives to their respective campaigns. Both sides lost in the quarter-final of the league and both were defeated in the last eight of the Challenge Cup,...
Tottenham vs Leicester LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as James Maddison pulls Foxes level
Tottenham Hotspur host Leicester in the Premier League this evening as Antonio Conte’s side look to get back to winning ways following their midweek defeat to Sporting Lisbon.Spurs saw their unbeaten start to the season come to an end as Sporting scored two late goals in their Champions League group stage match and an improved performance against Leicester would go a long way to easing some doubts.Leicester, meanwhile, are desperate for a win that would lift Brendan Rodgers’ side off the bottom of the Premier League table. The Foxes have lost five matches in a row, with the 5-2...
SkySports
Worcester Warriors: Gallagher Premiership club meet RFU deadline and will host Exeter Chiefs at Sixways
Worcester Warriors has met an RFU deadline to provide safety assurances and as a result their Gallagher Premiership match against Exeter Chiefs will go ahead on Sunday at Sixways. Financially-troubled Warriors needed to provide assurances in relation to the receipt of a General Safety Certificate from the local authority and...
‘My respect would be increased’: Prince William urged to learn Welsh
Calls grow as first minister suggests Prince of Wales will want to ‘recognise the importance’ of language
