ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galion, OH

Comments / 0

Related
richlandsource.com

GALLERY: Crestline Harvest Festival in 48th year

Photos from the 2022 Crestline Harvest Festival on Saturday morning, including images from the three-day event's "Back the Blue Car & Motorcycle Show" in the village hall parking lot. The annual launch to the autumn season began Thursday and concludes this evening with a performance by the band McGuffey Lane.
CRESTLINE, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield Music Fest Day 2 - Circle pits, hypnotic beats and acoustic ballads

BELLVILLE -- The crowd for night two of Mansfield Music Fest filtered in to celebrate the city’s beloved musical acts at Snow Trails on Saturday night. Musicians like Symphony In Peril, Weed Demon, and Sink The Ship traveled from Columbus and Cleveland to share their talents. But most acts remained close to their stomping grounds to play.
BELLVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Galion, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
richlandsource.com

GALLERY: Richland Carrousel Park's Touch-A-Truck in Mansfield

Images from kids and trucks of all shapes and sizes in downtown Mansfield on Saturday, presented by Richland Carrousel Park. The event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. included free rides on the carrousel and a bite demonstration from a Mansfield Police Department K-9 unit.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Shelby's Gonzales, Lady Lex shine at Galion Cross Country Festival

GALION — Kayla Gonzales celebrated her 18th birthday in style Saturday at Amann Reservoir Park. Shelby’s senior distance ace, Gonzales overtook Galion’s Raygann Campbell after the first mile and cruised to the individual title in the Division II girls race at the Galion Cross Country Festival. GALLERY:...
GALION, OH
richlandsource.com

Mary McKinley sorts Richland County history at The Sherman Room

MANSFIELD -- The Sherman Room at the Mansfield/Richland County Public Library is a treasure trove for local historians. Curious about Ohio's first Trial of the Century that happened to take place in Mansfield 1954? Head on up to the Sherman Room and you can find out how the local media breathlessly covered Max Sternbaum's epic murder case.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Short Film#Community Theatre#Manhattan#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Around The World
richlandsource.com

Clear Fork announces 2022 Homecoming Court

BELLVILLE -- Clear Fork High School has announced its 2022 Homecoming Court. Students who were selected include Jaxon Swank, Brooklyn Worner, Pacey Chrastina, Lilly Wortman, Pawie Ault, Lane Pfleiderer, Ava Beard, Bailee Riddle, Benjamin Campbell, Milo Burgholder, Sophia Perry and Eric Hicks.
BELLVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Patricia Lee Hinz

Patricia Lee Hinz, age 79, of Mansfield passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at her home. She was born November 6, 1942, in Elyria, Ohio, to the late David and Dorothy (Black) Vandersommen. To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Hinz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

R. Michael Bond

ASHLAND: R. Michael Bond, 68, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022 surrounded by his family, after a brief but hard-fought battle with liver cancer. He was born on May 3, 1954 to parents Bobby Joe and Dolores (Crawford) Bond in Mansfield, Ohio. After graduating from college Michael moved to Phoenix, Arizona, where he resided for more than 30 years until he moved back to Ohio.
ASHLAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
richlandsource.com

Zack Alleshouse appointed to Lexington village council

LEXINGTON — Zack Alleshouse was appointed to Lexington Village Council on Monday night. Council members voted unanimously to appoint Alleshouse to complete a term expiring at the end of 2023. He will serve as the chair of the buildings and grounds committee and a member of the public utilities and rules and personnel committees.
LEXINGTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Beulah Olive Frank

On Monday evening, September 5, 2022, Beulah Olive Frank of Mansfield went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, fulfilling her desire to meet Him and rejoicing in His promise of life everlasting. She passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital at the age of 95. To plant a...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

No scoring allowed: Ashtabula Lakeside pushes past Lyndhurst Brush

Ashtabula Lakeside didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Lyndhurst Brush's attack in a virtuoso 3-0 performance in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup. Recently on September 13 , Ashtabula Lakeside squared off with Chagrin Falls in a volleyball game . We covered the game. For a...
ASHTABULA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy