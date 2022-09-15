Read full article on original website
GALLERY: Crestline Harvest Festival in 48th year
Photos from the 2022 Crestline Harvest Festival on Saturday morning, including images from the three-day event's "Back the Blue Car & Motorcycle Show" in the village hall parking lot. The annual launch to the autumn season began Thursday and concludes this evening with a performance by the band McGuffey Lane.
Mansfield Music Fest Day 2 - Circle pits, hypnotic beats and acoustic ballads
BELLVILLE -- The crowd for night two of Mansfield Music Fest filtered in to celebrate the city’s beloved musical acts at Snow Trails on Saturday night. Musicians like Symphony In Peril, Weed Demon, and Sink The Ship traveled from Columbus and Cleveland to share their talents. But most acts remained close to their stomping grounds to play.
GALLERY: Scenes from the final day of the 172nd Bellville Street Fair
Residents from throughout Richland County and the surrounding area flocked into Bellville on Saturday for the 172nd Bellville Street Fair. The four-day event began Wednesday and concludes this evening.
Shelby's Finnegan, Lex boys sizzle at Galion Cross Country Festival
GALION — Shelby’s Huck Finnegan may want to consider transferring to Galion. That way he could always run at Amann Reservoir Park. The Galion Cross Country Festival was held Saturday at Amann Reservoir Park. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
GALLERY: Richland Carrousel Park's Touch-A-Truck in Mansfield
Images from kids and trucks of all shapes and sizes in downtown Mansfield on Saturday, presented by Richland Carrousel Park. The event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. included free rides on the carrousel and a bite demonstration from a Mansfield Police Department K-9 unit.
Teen with Mansfield & Ashland ties among the Fugitives of the Week
MANSFIELD — A teenager and a woman are among the list of fugitives local authorities are seeking this week. What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.
Shelby's Gonzales, Lady Lex shine at Galion Cross Country Festival
GALION — Kayla Gonzales celebrated her 18th birthday in style Saturday at Amann Reservoir Park. Shelby’s senior distance ace, Gonzales overtook Galion’s Raygann Campbell after the first mile and cruised to the individual title in the Division II girls race at the Galion Cross Country Festival. GALLERY:...
Mary McKinley sorts Richland County history at The Sherman Room
MANSFIELD -- The Sherman Room at the Mansfield/Richland County Public Library is a treasure trove for local historians. Curious about Ohio's first Trial of the Century that happened to take place in Mansfield 1954? Head on up to the Sherman Room and you can find out how the local media breathlessly covered Max Sternbaum's epic murder case.
Clear Fork announces 2022 Homecoming Court
BELLVILLE -- Clear Fork High School has announced its 2022 Homecoming Court. Students who were selected include Jaxon Swank, Brooklyn Worner, Pacey Chrastina, Lilly Wortman, Pawie Ault, Lane Pfleiderer, Ava Beard, Bailee Riddle, Benjamin Campbell, Milo Burgholder, Sophia Perry and Eric Hicks.
Mansfield City Council to honor Walden 'Butch' Jefferson by adding his name to street
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council on Tuesday is expected to honor one of its own in a permanent way. Council is scheduled to vote on a proposal to add a street sign bearing the name of Walden A. Jefferson to a section of Johns Avenue between Harker Street and Longview Avenue.
Patricia Lee Hinz
Patricia Lee Hinz, age 79, of Mansfield passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at her home. She was born November 6, 1942, in Elyria, Ohio, to the late David and Dorothy (Black) Vandersommen. To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Hinz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
R. Michael Bond
ASHLAND: R. Michael Bond, 68, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022 surrounded by his family, after a brief but hard-fought battle with liver cancer. He was born on May 3, 1954 to parents Bobby Joe and Dolores (Crawford) Bond in Mansfield, Ohio. After graduating from college Michael moved to Phoenix, Arizona, where he resided for more than 30 years until he moved back to Ohio.
Zack Alleshouse appointed to Lexington village council
LEXINGTON — Zack Alleshouse was appointed to Lexington Village Council on Monday night. Council members voted unanimously to appoint Alleshouse to complete a term expiring at the end of 2023. He will serve as the chair of the buildings and grounds committee and a member of the public utilities and rules and personnel committees.
Beulah Olive Frank
On Monday evening, September 5, 2022, Beulah Olive Frank of Mansfield went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, fulfilling her desire to meet Him and rejoicing in His promise of life everlasting. She passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital at the age of 95. To plant a...
North Central State College receives approval for Bachelor of Science in Nursing
MANSFIELD - North Central State College has received approval to confer a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing (BSN) as a completion degree for students who have completed their Associate Degree in Registered Nursing. Approval for the completion program was granted to allow N.C. State to continue working closely with...
Zanesville West Muskingum grinds out close victory over Heath
The cardiac kids of Zanesville West Muskingum unleashed every advantage to outlast Heath 2-1 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. Zanesville West Muskingum opened with a 2-0 advantage over Heath through the first half.
Halt: Bluffton pushes the mute button on Harrod Allen East's offense
Dominating defense was the calling card of Bluffton as it shut out Harrod Allen East 2-0 at Harrod Allen East High on September 19 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Bluffton opened with a 2-0 advantage over Harrod Allen East through the first half.
Open Source: $6.9 million Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport improvement project to start in April
MANSFIELD -- A $6.9 million improvement project at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport -- with 90 percent of it paid for by the Federal Aviation Administration -- will likely begin in April.
No scoring allowed: Ashtabula Lakeside pushes past Lyndhurst Brush
Ashtabula Lakeside didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Lyndhurst Brush's attack in a virtuoso 3-0 performance in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup. Recently on September 13 , Ashtabula Lakeside squared off with Chagrin Falls in a volleyball game . We covered the game. For a...
