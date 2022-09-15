ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

BBC

Australia 37-39 New Zealand: All Blacks snatch controversial last-gasp win

Tries: Valetini. Kellaway (2), Samu Cons: Foley (4) Pens: Foley (2), White. Tries: Taukei'aho (2), Mo'unga, Jordan, J Barrett Cons: Mo'unga (4) Pens: Mo'unga (2) New Zealand snatched a controversial win over Australia as Jordie Barrett's 81st-minute try put them in pole position in the Rugby Championship. Australia had fought...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

'Just disgraceful': One of the worst refereeing decisions in Wallabies history ruins Aussies' incredible comeback as All Blacks squeak out Bledisloe Cup victory on a night of high drama

The Wallabies' Bledisloe Cup drought has stretched to a 20th year after they suffered a heart-breaking 39-37 loss to the All Blacks in a drama-charged Test in Melbourne. The Australians looked headed for a famous victory at Marvel Stadium on Thursday night after they scrapped their way back from 31-13, but All Blacks fullback Jordie Barrett scored in the corner after the fulltime hooter to secure the win.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

'I'm going to keep going until the wheels fall off!' Jimmy Gopperth insists he isn't ready to ease up yet at 39 after making surprise switch to Leicester from Midlands rivals Wasps

Jimmy Gopperth's new home at Leicester couldn't be much further from the coast, but the veteran back has revealed surfing - plus golf - is the key to his outstanding longevity. And as he prepares to continue playing into his fourth decade, Gopperth declared: 'Age is just a number. I'm...
SPORTS
BBC

United Rugby Championship: Leinster survive Zebre comeback to win 33-29 in Italy

Tries: Kriel, Bruno, Gesi, Pelser, Smith Cons: Eden 2. Tries: McGrath, Ruddock 2, Jenkins, Kearney Cons: R Byrne 4. Leinster survived a strong comeback from opponents Zebre to prevail 33-29 in their opening United Rugby Championship game of the new season. The Irish province scored four first-half tries to lead...
WORLD

