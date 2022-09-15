The Wallabies' Bledisloe Cup drought has stretched to a 20th year after they suffered a heart-breaking 39-37 loss to the All Blacks in a drama-charged Test in Melbourne. The Australians looked headed for a famous victory at Marvel Stadium on Thursday night after they scrapped their way back from 31-13, but All Blacks fullback Jordie Barrett scored in the corner after the fulltime hooter to secure the win.

RUGBY ・ 2 DAYS AGO