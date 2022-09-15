Read full article on original website
BBC
Australia 37-39 New Zealand: All Blacks snatch controversial last-gasp win
Tries: Valetini. Kellaway (2), Samu Cons: Foley (4) Pens: Foley (2), White. Tries: Taukei'aho (2), Mo'unga, Jordan, J Barrett Cons: Mo'unga (4) Pens: Mo'unga (2) New Zealand snatched a controversial win over Australia as Jordie Barrett's 81st-minute try put them in pole position in the Rugby Championship. Australia had fought...
'Just disgraceful': One of the worst refereeing decisions in Wallabies history ruins Aussies' incredible comeback as All Blacks squeak out Bledisloe Cup victory on a night of high drama
The Wallabies' Bledisloe Cup drought has stretched to a 20th year after they suffered a heart-breaking 39-37 loss to the All Blacks in a drama-charged Test in Melbourne. The Australians looked headed for a famous victory at Marvel Stadium on Thursday night after they scrapped their way back from 31-13, but All Blacks fullback Jordie Barrett scored in the corner after the fulltime hooter to secure the win.
Daly snatches win for Saracens while Harlequins rue Smith’s absence
A long-range penalty from Elliot Daly gave Saracens a 30-27 win at Harlequins, who were missing England fly-half Marcus Smith
Cricket-England players had 'no issues' with Hales call-up: Buttler
Sept 16 (Reuters) - England's limited-overs captain Jos Buttler said players had no issues with the inclusion of Alex Hales in the Twenty20 World Cup squad after the batsman received his first call-up since being dropped from the squad in 2019.
'I'm going to keep going until the wheels fall off!' Jimmy Gopperth insists he isn't ready to ease up yet at 39 after making surprise switch to Leicester from Midlands rivals Wasps
Jimmy Gopperth's new home at Leicester couldn't be much further from the coast, but the veteran back has revealed surfing - plus golf - is the key to his outstanding longevity. And as he prepares to continue playing into his fourth decade, Gopperth declared: 'Age is just a number. I'm...
BBC
United Rugby Championship: Leinster survive Zebre comeback to win 33-29 in Italy
Tries: Kriel, Bruno, Gesi, Pelser, Smith Cons: Eden 2. Tries: McGrath, Ruddock 2, Jenkins, Kearney Cons: R Byrne 4. Leinster survived a strong comeback from opponents Zebre to prevail 33-29 in their opening United Rugby Championship game of the new season. The Irish province scored four first-half tries to lead...
BBC
Sam Underhill: Bath flanker to miss England's autumn internationals after shoulder surgery
Bath's Sam Underhill will miss England's autumn internationals after having shoulder surgery. The flanker will be out for 12 weeks and miss the games with Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa. The 26-year-old has not played since suffering a concussion during England's second Test victory over Australia in Brisbane...
SkySports
England Women: Teenagers Alice Capsey and Freya Kemp earn first call-ups to ODI squad for India series
Alice Capsey and Freya Kemp have been rewarded for their fine T20 form with first call-ups to England Women's ODI squad for the upcoming series against India. Capsey, 18, and Kemp, 17, have settled into international cricket seamlessly, with both teenagers starring in the T20 series against a talented India side.
