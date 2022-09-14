Read full article on original website
ESPN
England thrash Wales 73-7 for record 25th consecutive victory
England continued their preparations for the women's Rugby World Cup by thrashing Wales 73-7 on Wednesday to become the first international side to win 25 matches in a row. England, led by captain Sarah Hunter, are unbeaten since July 2019 and head into the Oct. 8-Nov. 12 World Cup in New Zealand as favourites.
'Just disgraceful': One of the worst refereeing decisions in Wallabies history ruins Aussies' incredible comeback as All Blacks squeak out Bledisloe Cup victory on a night of high drama
The Wallabies' Bledisloe Cup drought has stretched to a 20th year after they suffered a heart-breaking 39-37 loss to the All Blacks in a drama-charged Test in Melbourne. The Australians looked headed for a famous victory at Marvel Stadium on Thursday night after they scrapped their way back from 31-13, but All Blacks fullback Jordie Barrett scored in the corner after the fulltime hooter to secure the win.
Argentina vs South Africa LIVE rugby: Rugby Championship result as Springboks see off stubborn Argentina
Argentina host South Africa tonight as a brilliantly open Rugby Championship continues with the conclusion of Round Five in Buenos Aires. Both Argentina and South Africa head into the penultimate round of fixtures still in contention of wrestling the title from New Zealand’s grasp, and a bonus-point win for either would draw them level with the All Blacks at the top of the standings.New Zealand took control of their fate as they won a wild and dramatic contest against Australia in Melbourne on Thursday, with Ian Foster’s side scoring after the buzzer to claim an unbelievable 39-37 win, and the...
BBC
Sam Underhill: Bath flanker to miss England's autumn internationals after shoulder surgery
Bath's Sam Underhill will miss England's autumn internationals after having shoulder surgery. The flanker will be out for 12 weeks and miss the games with Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa. The 26-year-old has not played since suffering a concussion during England's second Test victory over Australia in Brisbane...
SkySports
Spurs boss Antonio Conte tore into his players after the Champions League loss at Sporting Lisbon - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers... Antonio Conte hauled his Tottenham players in for a morning training session just hours after their late capitulation against Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday night. Conte is also believed to have tore into his players in the dressing room after full-time.
SkySports
Alex Hales: England opener eager to seize unexpected chance and insists 'I have changed'
Alex Hales admits he thought his England career was over after three-and-a-half years in the international wilderness. The Nottinghamshire batter has not represented his country since he was dumped on the eve of the 2019 World Cup following two failed recreational drug tests. Hales had to watch from the sidelines...
ESPN
'Haven't seen a decision like that': Dumbfounding ending beggars Wallabies' belief
MELBOURNE -- Speechless. There is no other word to describe what happened at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on Thursday night as one of the most thrilling Bledisloe Cup Test matches ever staged descended into near farcical scenes -- and the All Blacks broke Wallaby hearts after the final siren. Even...
'I'm going to keep going until the wheels fall off!' Jimmy Gopperth insists he isn't ready to ease up yet at 39 after making surprise switch to Leicester from Midlands rivals Wasps
Jimmy Gopperth's new home at Leicester couldn't be much further from the coast, but the veteran back has revealed surfing - plus golf - is the key to his outstanding longevity. And as he prepares to continue playing into his fourth decade, Gopperth declared: 'Age is just a number. I'm...
Pumas and Boks must win to stay in Rugby Championship race
Argentina and South Africa don’t have a choice on Saturday. To stay in the Rugby Championship race with New Zealand, the Pumas or Springboks must sweep both of their contests over the next two Saturdays, with the added burden of bonus points. They are already five points off the...
Moment ecstatic Parramatta fans rub Canberra supporters' noses in it by performing the Green Machine's trademark Viking clap as the Eels thrash the Raiders
Parramatta fans have added insult to injury for the Canberra faithful by mocking the Raiders' trademark Viking clap in the closing moments of their 40-4 finals thrashing on Friday night. Leading 34-4 with seven minutes to go in the sudden-death clash, Eels diehards clapped in unison, filling CommBank stadium with...
Masood credits Pakistan callup on T20 success in England
KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Shan Masood believes playing for English county Derbyshire in the Blast has played a role in his maiden callup to the Pakistan Twenty20 team. Left-hander Masood scored 547 runs in 14 Blast games this season at an impressive strike rate of 139.89. He had five half-centuries and finished fifth in the run-getters’ list which was topped by Englishman James Vince with 678.
SkySports
Charlotte Edwards: Former England Women captain plays down becoming new head coach
Former England captain Charlotte Edwards has distanced herself from becoming the next England Women's head coach, telling Sky Sports "I don't think it's for me right now." Edwards captained the national side for 10 years until 2016, leading the team to glory in both the 50-over World Cup and T20 World Cup in 2009, as well as winning three Ashes series and retaining them once.
BBC
SA20: JP Duminy and Simon Katich to coach franchises in inaugural tournament
Former South Africa all-rounder JP Duminy and Australian Simon Katich have been announced as head coaches of franchises in the new SA20 competition. Duminy, who played 326 times for the Proteas across all formats, will take charge of Paarl Royals. Katich, who has previously coached Indian Premier League (IPL) sides...
BBC
Shinty: Kingussie and Lovat poised for Camanachd Cup glory
Venue: The Dell, Kingussie Date: Saturday, 17 September Throw-up: 14:00 BST. Coverage: Watch on BBC Scotland and the BBC Sport website from 13:45. In the world of shinty, the near mythical Camanachd Cup shines with a brightness undimmed since it was first fought over in 1896. Twenty-three-time winners Kingussie are...
