ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

England thrash Wales 73-7 for record 25th consecutive victory

England continued their preparations for the women's Rugby World Cup by thrashing Wales 73-7 on Wednesday to become the first international side to win 25 matches in a row. England, led by captain Sarah Hunter, are unbeaten since July 2019 and head into the Oct. 8-Nov. 12 World Cup in New Zealand as favourites.
WORLD
Daily Mail

'Just disgraceful': One of the worst refereeing decisions in Wallabies history ruins Aussies' incredible comeback as All Blacks squeak out Bledisloe Cup victory on a night of high drama

The Wallabies' Bledisloe Cup drought has stretched to a 20th year after they suffered a heart-breaking 39-37 loss to the All Blacks in a drama-charged Test in Melbourne. The Australians looked headed for a famous victory at Marvel Stadium on Thursday night after they scrapped their way back from 31-13, but All Blacks fullback Jordie Barrett scored in the corner after the fulltime hooter to secure the win.
RUGBY
The Independent

Argentina vs South Africa LIVE rugby: Rugby Championship result as Springboks see off stubborn Argentina

Argentina host South Africa tonight as a brilliantly open Rugby Championship continues with the conclusion of Round Five in Buenos Aires. Both Argentina and South Africa head into the penultimate round of fixtures still in contention of wrestling the title from New Zealand’s grasp, and a bonus-point win for either would draw them level with the All Blacks at the top of the standings.New Zealand took control of their fate as they won a wild and dramatic contest against Australia in Melbourne on Thursday, with Ian Foster’s side scoring after the buzzer to claim an unbelievable 39-37  win, and the...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wallabies#All Blacks#Rugby Australia#Bledisloe Cup#Tiktok
Daily Mail

'I'm going to keep going until the wheels fall off!' Jimmy Gopperth insists he isn't ready to ease up yet at 39 after making surprise switch to Leicester from Midlands rivals Wasps

Jimmy Gopperth's new home at Leicester couldn't be much further from the coast, but the veteran back has revealed surfing - plus golf - is the key to his outstanding longevity. And as he prepares to continue playing into his fourth decade, Gopperth declared: 'Age is just a number. I'm...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Rugby
Country
Australia
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Moment ecstatic Parramatta fans rub Canberra supporters' noses in it by performing the Green Machine's trademark Viking clap as the Eels thrash the Raiders

Parramatta fans have added insult to injury for the Canberra faithful by mocking the Raiders' trademark Viking clap in the closing moments of their 40-4 finals thrashing on Friday night. Leading 34-4 with seven minutes to go in the sudden-death clash, Eels diehards clapped in unison, filling CommBank stadium with...
RUGBY
The Associated Press

Masood credits Pakistan callup on T20 success in England

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Shan Masood believes playing for English county Derbyshire in the Blast has played a role in his maiden callup to the Pakistan Twenty20 team. Left-hander Masood scored 547 runs in 14 Blast games this season at an impressive strike rate of 139.89. He had five half-centuries and finished fifth in the run-getters’ list which was topped by Englishman James Vince with 678.
WORLD
SkySports

Charlotte Edwards: Former England Women captain plays down becoming new head coach

Former England captain Charlotte Edwards has distanced herself from becoming the next England Women's head coach, telling Sky Sports "I don't think it's for me right now." Edwards captained the national side for 10 years until 2016, leading the team to glory in both the 50-over World Cup and T20 World Cup in 2009, as well as winning three Ashes series and retaining them once.
SPORTS
BBC

SA20: JP Duminy and Simon Katich to coach franchises in inaugural tournament

Former South Africa all-rounder JP Duminy and Australian Simon Katich have been announced as head coaches of franchises in the new SA20 competition. Duminy, who played 326 times for the Proteas across all formats, will take charge of Paarl Royals. Katich, who has previously coached Indian Premier League (IPL) sides...
WORLD
BBC

Shinty: Kingussie and Lovat poised for Camanachd Cup glory

Venue: The Dell, Kingussie Date: Saturday, 17 September Throw-up: 14:00 BST. Coverage: Watch on BBC Scotland and the BBC Sport website from 13:45. In the world of shinty, the near mythical Camanachd Cup shines with a brightness undimmed since it was first fought over in 1896. Twenty-three-time winners Kingussie are...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy