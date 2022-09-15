ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Spain basketball tops France for fourth EuroBasket gold medal in past six tries

BERLIN -- For Spain, almost all of the names on the national team's roster have changed in recent years. The expectations didn't. And neither did the results. Juancho Hernangomez scored 27 points, his brother Willy Hernangomez added 14 and won tournament MVP honors, and Spain topped France 88-76 on Sunday to win the EuroBasket gold medal.
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hamish Mclennan
ESPN

Dutch beat Americans to finish on top of Davis Cup finals group

GLASGOW, Scotland -- Botic van de Zandschulp and Tallon Griekspoor won their singles against Americans Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul for the Netherlands to finish top of their Davis Cup finals group on Saturday. Van de Zandschulp settled the tie when he defeated Fritz, the world No. 12, 6-4, 7-6...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy