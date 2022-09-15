Read full article on original website
MOUZ wins Group C at ESL Pro League 16; Heroic, Complexity advance
MOUZ defeated HEET 2-1 on Sunday and secured first place in Group C at ESL Pro League Season 16 in
Stunning image of Comet Leonard breakup wins top astronomy photography prize of 2022
A 'disconnection event' in the bright Comet Leonard caught the eyes of judges at Royal Observatory Greenwich.
ESPN
Carlos Alcaraz, 19, wins in straight sets, helps to secure Spain's victory over South Korea in Davis Cup
Carlos Alcaraz is producing the goods for his country as well as himself. Seven days after winning his first Grand Slam tournament, the top-ranked Alcaraz beat Kwon Soon-woo in straight sets in the Davis Cup Finals to secure Spain's victory over South Korea and a spot in the quarterfinals as the Group B winner.
ESPN
Spain basketball tops France for fourth EuroBasket gold medal in past six tries
BERLIN -- For Spain, almost all of the names on the national team's roster have changed in recent years. The expectations didn't. And neither did the results. Juancho Hernangomez scored 27 points, his brother Willy Hernangomez added 14 and won tournament MVP honors, and Spain topped France 88-76 on Sunday to win the EuroBasket gold medal.
ESPN
Dutch beat Americans to finish on top of Davis Cup finals group
GLASGOW, Scotland -- Botic van de Zandschulp and Tallon Griekspoor won their singles against Americans Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul for the Netherlands to finish top of their Davis Cup finals group on Saturday. Van de Zandschulp settled the tie when he defeated Fritz, the world No. 12, 6-4, 7-6...
