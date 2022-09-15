Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The 60th Farm Science Review to showcase the newest technology in agricultureThe LanternLondon, OH
Concert Review: Jaden ends ‘summertime in Columbus’ at Back to School ConcertThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Definitely one of the best’: Stroud’s physical, mental talents increase Heisman, NFL Draft stockThe LanternColumbus, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeye Spotlight – Sept. 20
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Week in and week out, Buckeye student-athletes raise the standard of excellence set at Ohio State, whether that be in competition, in the classroom or in the community. ‘Buckeye Spotlight’ recognizes student-athletes who had noteworthy accomplishments both in contests and beyond the box score.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Green Earns Big Ten Co-Offensive POW
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Xavier Green, a senior from Kapiti Coast, New Zealand, was named the Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week by the league office Tuesday after the Buckeyes (5-0-2) defeated No. 15 Indiana (2-1) and battled to a 3-all draw at No. 14 Akron last week. Green...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 13 Ohio State Heads North to Face Vikings
Cleveland, Ohio — Krenzler Field (3,000) COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 13 Ohio State (5-0-2) steps out of Big Ten Conference play to face intrastate opponent Cleveland State (4-1-1) on the road Wednesday at Krenzler Field. The Buckeyes are fresh from a 2-1 win over No. 15 Indiana Sunday...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 3 Ohio State Opens Big Ten Play vs. Wisconsin
The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes kick off their 110th season of Big Ten Conference play Saturday with a 7:30 p.m. game at Ohio Stadium against the Wisconsin Badgers. The game matches the programs with the most Big Ten divisional titles since the conference moved to a divisional format in 2011: Ohio State has won or shared 10 consecutive division titles. Wisconsin has won or shared five division titles.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
C.J. Stroud is the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the second time in as many weeks, an Ohio State Buckeye has earned Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors. On Monday, it was quarterback C.J. Stroud, who completed 22 of 27 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns on Saturday night in a 77-21 win over Toledo.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 5 Ohio State Falls Short at No. 12 Pitt to Wrap up Non-Conference Slate
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (4-4) fell short at No. 12 Pitt (9-2) on Sunday afternoon to wrap up the non-conference schedule in three sets (21-25, 15-25, 22-25). Pitt took the first set by a 25-21 margin after leading the close set throughout. The Panthers...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 22 Ohio State Earns 2-1 Win vs. No. 15 Indiana
COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 22 Ohio State (5-0-2, 1-0-0) remained undefeated while earning its first Big Ten Conference win of the season with a 2-1 victory over No. 15 Indiana (3-2-1, 0-1-0) Sunday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. How it Happened. Xavier Green scored for the second time this...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 17 Wake Forest Edges No. 23 Ohio State, 1-0
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State field hockey team saw itself on the wrong side of a hard-fought result on Sunday, as the Buckeyes dropped a 1-0 heartbreaker to Wake Forest at Buckeye Varsity Field in Columbus. Ohio State is now 3-3 on the season while Wake Forest picked up its fifth straight win to improve to 5-2. The Short Story.
