York, NE

York News-Times

Henderson history shared at Heritage Day

HENDERSON — Over 500 attendees gathered to celebrate Henderson Heritage Day last Saturday. Suzanne Ratzlaff, Henderson Heritage and Tourism chairman said it was the most successful Heritage Day they’ve had in years. “The crowd was nice and we ran out of food, which is always a good sign,”...
HENDERSON, NE
York News-Times

Friendship Club holds meeting

YORK – The Friendship Club met on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at Chances R with 14 members and one guest. After saying the Pledge of Allegiance and singing the Doxology, they enjoyed a baked steak meal. President Bonnie Wilson called the meeting to order and thanked the hostesses Joyce Hamling...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Blood, sweat and tears – a trip to the dentist with my grandson

I got to take my grandson (Braxton) to his first-ever dentist appointment on Wednesday in Lincoln. I was really worried this was going to go really bad!. He told me several times during the morning he was not going to a darn dentist and I couldn’t make him. I was working from home and he made it a point several times to come up to me and reiterate he was not going.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Wonderline -- Readers ask about jail, playground, commissioner seat

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:. Q: I read with great interest the story about the ongoing number of inmates in our county jail. Have the county commissioners had a discussion about using ARPA money to build a new jail?. A: They have not had that discussion.
YORK COUNTY, NE
York News-Times

Business Beat -- New vet joins staff at York Animal Clinic

Wanting a small-town atmosphere and wanting to be closer to home has led Dr. Tanner Kremke, DVM to join the staff at the York Animal Clinic, located at the corner of 16th Street and Lincoln Avenue. He started with the York clinic on July 28. He moves to York from...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Polk County, FCEMF take on St. Cecilia softball tri

HASTINGS – The Polk County Slammers and Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers were both in action at the Hastings St. Cecilia tri Thursday. Polk County dropped a hard-fought tilt with the Hawkettes by a 5-4 margin but rebounded with a 7-4 win over the Panthers to end the day. FCEMF, meanwhile, dropped both contests.
POLK COUNTY, NE
York News-Times

Dukes sweep Wildcats and Cardinals in gauntlet at Gothenburg

GOTHENBURG – The Gothenburg Harvest Festival Volleyball Tournament is loaded with six ranked teams, five from Class C-1 and the No. 5 Class B York Dukes. There are no upsets in this tournament as all the teams here have already proven themselves early in the year. The York Dukes...
GOTHENBURG, NE
York News-Times

Nebraska soccer's Sarah Weber aims to get the Huskers back on top

LINCOLN — Before every girl's soccer match between Gretna and Papillion-La Vista South, Titans coach Jake Watson knew the Dragons had a weapon that was almost unbeatable. That weapon was a blond 5-foot-6 powerhouse named Sarah Weber. Watson had seen Weber play the offense positions all throughout high school...
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Spirited York upset bid falls short against top-5 Scottsbluff 20-17

YORK – One week after going on the road to face Class B No. 1 Bennington, the schedule didn’t ease up for the York Dukes as the Scottsbluff Bearcats – ranked No. 5 in the Omaha World-Herald and No. 2 in the Lincoln Journal Star – strolled into Levitt Stadium on Friday night.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Broncos hang tough with Sutton in volleyball but fall 3-1

SUTTON – The Centennial Broncos hit the road Thursday night to take on SNC rival Sutton, ranked No. 5 in Class C-2 in the Lincoln Journal Star. Centennial hung tough with Sutton all night long but ultimately came up just shy of pulling the upset in a 27-25, 25-27, 21-25, 21-25 loss as the Fillies improved to 12-1. Karley Naber paced the Bronco attack with 11 kills, followed by 10 from Cambria Saunders. Cora Payne added six kills on 15 swings, while Catelynn Bargen had five winners, Averie Stuhr tallied three and Ella Wambold finished with two.
SUTTON, NE
York News-Times

Cougars pounce on Huskies, remain unbeaten

STROMSBURG – The Cross County Cougars took to the volleyball court for the third time this week Thursday evening when they welcomed the Heartland Huskies to town. Cross County, which carried an unblemished record into the contest, remained perfect with a 25-19, 25-14, 25-15 sweep and moved to 7-0 in the Cougars’ first season under head coach Emmie Noyd.
STROMSBURG, NE
York News-Times

Sam McKewon breaks down Nebraska's loss to Oklahoma

Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Oklahoma. The World-Herald's Sam McKewon hands out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas after each game. Here are the grades coming out of the loss to Oklahoma.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Newly constructed houses you can buy in York

Remington Homes' Navajo ranch-style floor plan with an attached 3 stall garge. This home has nearly 1400 sq ft on the main level, including 3 bedrooms and 2 baths and the laundry room. Vaulted living room, kitchen and dining room. The kitchen has a great walk-in pantry and center island. White cabinets throughout as well as white painted trim and interior doors. Gas fireplace in the living room. The master bedroom has a coffered ceiling, a private 3/4 master bath and a walk-in closet. The egress window and rough-in plumbing are already in place in the unfinished basement. The builder will finish a bedroom, full bath and large family room upon a buyers' request. Stone beltline accent along the front exterior of the home. Full sod and underground sprinklers. Covered front porch and backyard patio.
YORK, NE

