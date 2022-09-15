Read full article on original website
Henderson history shared at Heritage Day
HENDERSON — Over 500 attendees gathered to celebrate Henderson Heritage Day last Saturday. Suzanne Ratzlaff, Henderson Heritage and Tourism chairman said it was the most successful Heritage Day they’ve had in years. “The crowd was nice and we ran out of food, which is always a good sign,”...
Friendship Club holds meeting
YORK – The Friendship Club met on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at Chances R with 14 members and one guest. After saying the Pledge of Allegiance and singing the Doxology, they enjoyed a baked steak meal. President Bonnie Wilson called the meeting to order and thanked the hostesses Joyce Hamling...
Bewildered Boomer -- A dissertation on fair food and other culinary atrocities
Are you a fair food connoisseur? Me neither, but let’s talk about it anyway. What brings the topic to mind is the Nebraska State Fair that followed on the heels of our own York County Fair. Also, let’s toss in the Park County Fair in Powell, Wyoming, for giggles.
Blood, sweat and tears – a trip to the dentist with my grandson
I got to take my grandson (Braxton) to his first-ever dentist appointment on Wednesday in Lincoln. I was really worried this was going to go really bad!. He told me several times during the morning he was not going to a darn dentist and I couldn’t make him. I was working from home and he made it a point several times to come up to me and reiterate he was not going.
Wonderline -- Readers ask about jail, playground, commissioner seat
The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:. Q: I read with great interest the story about the ongoing number of inmates in our county jail. Have the county commissioners had a discussion about using ARPA money to build a new jail?. A: They have not had that discussion.
Full Mickey Joseph press conference following loss to Oklahoma
Mickey Joseph, the interim head coach of Nebraska football, speaks following the Oklahoma vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 17, 2022.
Business Beat -- New vet joins staff at York Animal Clinic
Wanting a small-town atmosphere and wanting to be closer to home has led Dr. Tanner Kremke, DVM to join the staff at the York Animal Clinic, located at the corner of 16th Street and Lincoln Avenue. He started with the York clinic on July 28. He moves to York from...
Life in the Red Podcast: Frost fired, football program in flux and Big Noon Saturday comes to town
Amie Just and Luke Mullin try to wrap their arms around the big question — why didn't it work for Scott Frost at Nebraska?
York neighbors: Obituaries for September 15
Read through the obituaries published today in York News-Times.
Polk County, FCEMF take on St. Cecilia softball tri
HASTINGS – The Polk County Slammers and Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers were both in action at the Hastings St. Cecilia tri Thursday. Polk County dropped a hard-fought tilt with the Hawkettes by a 5-4 margin but rebounded with a 7-4 win over the Panthers to end the day. FCEMF, meanwhile, dropped both contests.
Joseph on radio: Why he rescinded Blackshirts, what changes have been made to practice and more
Each Nebraska head coach has his own perspective about what a Blackshirt means. Some hand them out before the season. Some wait until after an especially impressive defensive performance. But, has any coach ever taken them away before? It might be unprecedented to take them away mid-season, but then again,...
Dukes sweep Wildcats and Cardinals in gauntlet at Gothenburg
GOTHENBURG – The Gothenburg Harvest Festival Volleyball Tournament is loaded with six ranked teams, five from Class C-1 and the No. 5 Class B York Dukes. There are no upsets in this tournament as all the teams here have already proven themselves early in the year. The York Dukes...
Rapid Reaction: Thoughts after Oklahoma beats Nebraska — 'It felt like a tide turned'
Mickey Joseph takes blame as Huskers are overwhelmed by Oklahoma in 49-14 loss. “I guess I didn’t do enough last week to get them ready,” said interim head coach Mickey Joseph, who took responsibility for Nebraska's 35-point loss.
Nebraska soccer's Sarah Weber aims to get the Huskers back on top
LINCOLN — Before every girl's soccer match between Gretna and Papillion-La Vista South, Titans coach Jake Watson knew the Dragons had a weapon that was almost unbeatable. That weapon was a blond 5-foot-6 powerhouse named Sarah Weber. Watson had seen Weber play the offense positions all throughout high school...
Overmatched Nebraska falters defensively in 49-14 loss to No. 6 Oklahoma
There was a buzz in the air Saturday morning. Whether it was due to the return of an old rival or because of the new man in charge of the Husker football program, the mood around Nebraska’s final nonconference game felt different than its first three contests of the year.
Spirited York upset bid falls short against top-5 Scottsbluff 20-17
YORK – One week after going on the road to face Class B No. 1 Bennington, the schedule didn’t ease up for the York Dukes as the Scottsbluff Bearcats – ranked No. 5 in the Omaha World-Herald and No. 2 in the Lincoln Journal Star – strolled into Levitt Stadium on Friday night.
Broncos hang tough with Sutton in volleyball but fall 3-1
SUTTON – The Centennial Broncos hit the road Thursday night to take on SNC rival Sutton, ranked No. 5 in Class C-2 in the Lincoln Journal Star. Centennial hung tough with Sutton all night long but ultimately came up just shy of pulling the upset in a 27-25, 25-27, 21-25, 21-25 loss as the Fillies improved to 12-1. Karley Naber paced the Bronco attack with 11 kills, followed by 10 from Cambria Saunders. Cora Payne added six kills on 15 swings, while Catelynn Bargen had five winners, Averie Stuhr tallied three and Ella Wambold finished with two.
Cougars pounce on Huskies, remain unbeaten
STROMSBURG – The Cross County Cougars took to the volleyball court for the third time this week Thursday evening when they welcomed the Heartland Huskies to town. Cross County, which carried an unblemished record into the contest, remained perfect with a 25-19, 25-14, 25-15 sweep and moved to 7-0 in the Cougars’ first season under head coach Emmie Noyd.
Sam McKewon breaks down Nebraska's loss to Oklahoma
Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Oklahoma. The World-Herald's Sam McKewon hands out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas after each game. Here are the grades coming out of the loss to Oklahoma.
Newly constructed houses you can buy in York
Remington Homes' Navajo ranch-style floor plan with an attached 3 stall garge. This home has nearly 1400 sq ft on the main level, including 3 bedrooms and 2 baths and the laundry room. Vaulted living room, kitchen and dining room. The kitchen has a great walk-in pantry and center island. White cabinets throughout as well as white painted trim and interior doors. Gas fireplace in the living room. The master bedroom has a coffered ceiling, a private 3/4 master bath and a walk-in closet. The egress window and rough-in plumbing are already in place in the unfinished basement. The builder will finish a bedroom, full bath and large family room upon a buyers' request. Stone beltline accent along the front exterior of the home. Full sod and underground sprinklers. Covered front porch and backyard patio.
