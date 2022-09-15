I got to take my grandson (Braxton) to his first-ever dentist appointment on Wednesday in Lincoln. I was really worried this was going to go really bad!. He told me several times during the morning he was not going to a darn dentist and I couldn’t make him. I was working from home and he made it a point several times to come up to me and reiterate he was not going.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO