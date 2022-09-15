Here's the USMNT roster for their last pre-World Cup matches in September

We’re getting super close to the 2022 World Cup.

And that means the United States Men’s National Team has a roster together for its upcoming friendlies their are tune-ups before the World Cup in Qatar that will take place in November.

There will be a match against Japan on Sept. 23. Then there’s one against Saudi Arabia on Sept. 27. And then it’s on to the World Cup, where they’ll be wearing kits that have been ripped by fans everywhere.

Will this be the roster that head coach Gregg Berhalter will take to Qatar? We’ll see. In the meantime, here’s the full roster broken down by position:

Goalkeepers

John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

Defenders

(AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

Reggie Cannon, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Sergiño Dest, Aaron Long, Chris Richards, Joe Scally, Sam Vines, DeAndre Yedlin, Walker Zimmerman

Midfielders

(Photo by UWE KRAFT/AFP via Getty Images)

Kellyn Acosta, Tyler Adams, Luca de la Torre, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, Malik Tillman

Forwards

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Brenden Aaronson, Paul Arriola, Jesús Ferreira, Jordan Morris, Ricardo Pepi, Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Josh Sargent