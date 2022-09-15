ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Daily Mail

Spanish agent tells Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr to 'stop playing the monkey' after his cocky goal celebration against Mallorca, before quickly apologising by claiming he 'misused' the expression - as Neymar tells his Brazil team-mate to keep dancing

A Spanish agent has apologised for using the expression 'stop playing the monkey' in reference to Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr, which understandably sparked a furious reaction on social media on Friday. Pedro Bravo, President of the Spanish Agents association, compared Vinicius Jr's behaviour to that of a monkey after...
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho on target as Man United win at Sheriff Tiraspol

Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo both made points as Manchester United eased to a 2-0 victory over Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League.Sancho was on target hours after being left out of the England squad and Ronaldo scored his first of the season as United brushed off the Moldovans in Chisinau to register their first points of the group stage.Both goals came in the first half with Ronaldo’s, a penalty in the 39th minute, being the 699th of his glittering club career.After a summer of speculation over his future, it underlined a strong performance from the Portuguese on just his...
The Independent

Lionel Messi makes more Champions League history with goal against Maccabi Haifa

Lionel Messi created Champions League history by scoring for the 18th consecutive season in the competition.Messi was on target as Paris Saint-Germain came from behind to win 3-1 at Maccabi Haifa to make it two victories from two games.Tjaronn Chery hinted at an upset by giving the hosts the lead after 24 minutes.But Messi equalised before the break, scoring against a 39th different opponent in the competition – another record.Kylian Mbappe and Neymar scored second-half goals as PSG punished their Israeli hosts with some clinical finishing.Benfica also have two wins in Group H following a 2-1 victory at Juventus.Arkadiusz...
Yardbarker

Only Messi Ranks Above Neymar on This Impressive Champions League Goals List

Neymar made a bit of history during Paris Saint-Germain’s 3-1 UEFA Champions League away group stage win over Maccabi Haifa. Neymar shined in the contest, and his work ended up paying off with a late goal to seal the victory for PSG, which kept the Ligue 1 powerhouse in first place in Champions League Group H.
Yardbarker

Juventus could sack Allegri’s staff instead of him

Juventus is facing calls to sack Max Allegri after their dismal start to this season, but it is not a simple decision. After working with two other managers, the Bianconeri brought him back as their boss in the last campaign. Having been successful in his first spell as its manager,...
Yardbarker

Two Juventus youngsters called up to the latest Italy Under18 squad

The Italian national team has called up two players from the Juventus Primavera side for their upcoming international engagements. The Bianconeri has some of the finest young talents in Italy in their youth teams and they are all dreaming about playing for the senior team soon. For now, they need...
Yardbarker

Inter Milan looking to make January move for Manchester United star

Inter Milan are looking to make a January move for Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek. Since joining Manchester United, Van de Beek has struggled to cement a regular place in the side. When Erik ten Hag arrived at the club, many expected Van de Beek to be given more of a chance, due to their history together with Ajax.
Daily Mail

Bruno Lage nurtured Manchester City stars Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva during his time at Benfica... now the Wolves boss must set up his team to stop them

Finding a way to beat Manchester City is the most difficult task in English football, yet at least Wolves boss Bruno Lage will understand exactly what he is up against. City's three Portuguese stars —defenders Joao Cancelo and Ruben Dias, and attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva — are among the best players in the Premier League and have been at the heart of the success enjoyed by Pep Guardiola's team over recent seasons.
Yardbarker

Argentina calls up Juventus stars for international games

Lionel Scaloni has named Angel di Maria and Leandro Paredes in the Argentina squad for their latest matches. The pair moved to Juventus in the last transfer window, and they have been important members of the Bianconeri squad. Paredes has been an ever-present since he joined, however, Di Maria has...
