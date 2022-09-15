Read full article on original website
Man Utd verdict: Erik ten Hag now knows his best XI and it’s bad news for Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Manchester derby
ERIK TEN HAG now has 17 days to pick his team for the Manchester derby. The Red Devils breezed past Sheriff Tiraspol 2-0 in the Europa League on Thursday night. With their Premier League clash against Leeds postponed, this was United's final match before the international break. And Ten Hag...
Kylian Mbappe Becomes PSG's Joint-Leading Scorer In Champions League History
PSG's highest-paid player of all time is now also the club's joint-top scorer in the UCL.
Spanish agent tells Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr to 'stop playing the monkey' after his cocky goal celebration against Mallorca, before quickly apologising by claiming he 'misused' the expression - as Neymar tells his Brazil team-mate to keep dancing
A Spanish agent has apologised for using the expression 'stop playing the monkey' in reference to Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr, which understandably sparked a furious reaction on social media on Friday. Pedro Bravo, President of the Spanish Agents association, compared Vinicius Jr's behaviour to that of a monkey after...
Erik Ten Hag On Sheriff 0-2 Manchester United & Cristiano Ronaldo Goal
Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag has spoken about his team's victory over FC Sheriff in the Europa League and the goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho.
Man Utd ratings: Cristiano Ronaldo struggles again despite first goal of the season as Eriksen shines in Sheriff victory
MANCHESTER UNITED eased past Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol 2-0 to kickstart their Europa League campaign. Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo both struck first-half goals in a comfortable victory away from home for Erik ten Hag's men. Christian Eriksen fed a lovely pass into Sancho in the 17th minute and the...
Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho on target as Man United win at Sheriff Tiraspol
Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo both made points as Manchester United eased to a 2-0 victory over Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League.Sancho was on target hours after being left out of the England squad and Ronaldo scored his first of the season as United brushed off the Moldovans in Chisinau to register their first points of the group stage.Both goals came in the first half with Ronaldo’s, a penalty in the 39th minute, being the 699th of his glittering club career.After a summer of speculation over his future, it underlined a strong performance from the Portuguese on just his...
Lionel Messi makes more Champions League history with goal against Maccabi Haifa
Lionel Messi created Champions League history by scoring for the 18th consecutive season in the competition.Messi was on target as Paris Saint-Germain came from behind to win 3-1 at Maccabi Haifa to make it two victories from two games.Tjaronn Chery hinted at an upset by giving the hosts the lead after 24 minutes.But Messi equalised before the break, scoring against a 39th different opponent in the competition – another record.Kylian Mbappe and Neymar scored second-half goals as PSG punished their Israeli hosts with some clinical finishing.Benfica also have two wins in Group H following a 2-1 victory at Juventus.Arkadiusz...
Man Utd news LIVE: Sheriff win reaction as Ronaldo breaks goal drought, Ten Hag targets Oblak – updates
MANCHESTER UNITED are celebrating after cruising past FC Sheriff in Moldova - thanks to goals from Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo. It was a comfortable evening in the end for the Red Devils, who have no game over the weekend after their clash with Leeds was postponed. Manager Erik ten...
UEFA・
Lionel Messi Among Players Called Up for Argentina’s Friendlies Ahead of World Cup
The FIFA World Cup is right around the corner, and this international break will be the last for managers to begin trimming down the players they’re considering taking to Qatar. Argentina will play two friendlies in the United States against Honduras and Jamaica to prepare for the competition. Manager...
Only Messi Ranks Above Neymar on This Impressive Champions League Goals List
Neymar made a bit of history during Paris Saint-Germain’s 3-1 UEFA Champions League away group stage win over Maccabi Haifa. Neymar shined in the contest, and his work ended up paying off with a late goal to seal the victory for PSG, which kept the Ligue 1 powerhouse in first place in Champions League Group H.
Juventus could sack Allegri’s staff instead of him
Juventus is facing calls to sack Max Allegri after their dismal start to this season, but it is not a simple decision. After working with two other managers, the Bianconeri brought him back as their boss in the last campaign. Having been successful in his first spell as its manager,...
Two Juventus youngsters called up to the latest Italy Under18 squad
The Italian national team has called up two players from the Juventus Primavera side for their upcoming international engagements. The Bianconeri has some of the finest young talents in Italy in their youth teams and they are all dreaming about playing for the senior team soon. For now, they need...
Inter Milan looking to make January move for Manchester United star
Inter Milan are looking to make a January move for Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek. Since joining Manchester United, Van de Beek has struggled to cement a regular place in the side. When Erik ten Hag arrived at the club, many expected Van de Beek to be given more of a chance, due to their history together with Ajax.
Bruno Lage nurtured Manchester City stars Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva during his time at Benfica... now the Wolves boss must set up his team to stop them
Finding a way to beat Manchester City is the most difficult task in English football, yet at least Wolves boss Bruno Lage will understand exactly what he is up against. City's three Portuguese stars —defenders Joao Cancelo and Ruben Dias, and attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva — are among the best players in the Premier League and have been at the heart of the success enjoyed by Pep Guardiola's team over recent seasons.
Argentina calls up Juventus stars for international games
Lionel Scaloni has named Angel di Maria and Leandro Paredes in the Argentina squad for their latest matches. The pair moved to Juventus in the last transfer window, and they have been important members of the Bianconeri squad. Paredes has been an ever-present since he joined, however, Di Maria has...
Transfer Talk: Man United want Antoine Griezmann if Atletico-Barca impasse sees France forward moved
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Man United ready to...
EuroBasket 2022 semifinal: Usman Garuba shines as Spain advances past Germany
Houston Rockets prospect Usman Garuba isn’t starting for Spain at the 2022 European Basketball Championship (EuroBasket), owing to the veteran frontcourt duo of Willy and Juancho Hernangomez. But the 20-year-old forward is still playing a critical role. “Our idea was that Lorenzo (Brown) would lead the team in attack,...
Robert Lewandowski shines as his latest brace takes Barcelona top of LaLiga after beating 10-man Elche
Barcelona went top of LaLiga ahead of Real Madrid after a commanding performance against Elche, who went down to 10 men after Gonzalo Verdu received a red in the 14th minute. - Report: Barca 3-0 Elche | LaLiga table | Upcoming fixtures. Robert Lewandowski scored a brace, with Memphis Depay...
