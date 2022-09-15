ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Luis Castillo threw a 99 mph pitch with so much movement that fans thought it was powered by remote control

By Andy Nesbitt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WpQfm_0hwhtRVV00

We’re living in a time where Major League Baseball pitchers are throwing just the most ridiculous pitches in the history of the game. And we’re reminded of that just about every day by so many different dudes who take the mound and find cool ways to make hitters look silly.

The latest example of that came Wednesday in Seattle when Mariners pitcher Luis Castillo struck out Padres slugger Juan Soto with a 99 mph two-seamer that had so much movement on it that it left fans in awe while wondering how it was evenly physically possible to throw such a pitch.

Check this thing out:

I mean, come on! That was just ridiculous. It was in the strike zone and then… it very much was not.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Mariners take 6-game road win streak into matchup with the Angels

Seattle Mariners (80-62, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (61-82, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (12-9, 3.56 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 189 strikeouts); Angels: Michael Lorenzen (6-6, 4.70 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -160, Angels +136; over/under is 8...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols hits No. 698 as Cards rally past Reds

Albert Pujols hit his 698th career homer as the St. Louis Cardinals edged the visiting Cincinnati Reds, 6-5, on Friday night. Nolan Arenado went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run and Paul Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs for St. Louis. (85-60). Jake Fraley hit a...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
FOX Sports

Yankees bring road win streak into game against the Brewers

New York Yankees (87-56, first in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (76-67, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Frankie Montas (5-12, 3.89 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 140 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (6-9, 4.61 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -127, Brewers +107; over/under is 8...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Cardinals beat Reds to inch closer to division crown

Yadier Molina hit a two-run homer and scored twice as the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the visiting Cincinnati Reds 5-1 in the first half of a day-night doubleheader Saturday. Brendan Donovan drove in a run and scored twice for the Cardinals (86-60), who won for the fifth time in seven games to reduce their magic number to 10 to clinch the National League Central title.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Jon Berti not in Marlins' Saturday lineup

Miami Marlins infielder Jon Berti is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Berti is being replaced at designated hitter by Nick Fortes versus Nationals starter Erick Fedde. In 336 plate appearances this season, Berti has a .247 batting average with a .675 OPS, 3 home runs,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Abraham Toro operating third base for Mariners on Saturday

Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Toro will take over the hot corner after Eugenio Suarez was given the night off versus Angels' right-hander Shohei Ohtani. numberFire's models project Toro to score 7.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Babe Ruth
FOX Sports

The Mariners turned over most of their bullpen. Los Bomberos are thriving

Last month in Detroit, several members of the Mariners bullpen went out to dinner. For right-hander Paul Sewald, it was familiar in one sense, as a group of Seattle relievers had gathered for dinner about 14 months earlier during the annual trip to the Motor City. But then Sewald realized something.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Victor Caratini in Brewers' Saturday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is starting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Caratini is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Yankees starter Jameson Taillon. In 276 plate appearances this season, Caratini has a .202 batting average with a .661...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Toronto's Santiago Espinal resting on Friday

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Santiago Espinal is not starting in Friday's game against the. Espinal will sit on the bench after Cavan Biggio was picked as Toronto's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 375 batted balls this season, Espinal has accounted for a 3.5% barrel rate and a .300...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remote Control#Mariners#Major League Baseball
numberfire.com

Miguel Vargas sent to Dodgers' bench on Friday night

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Miguel Vargas is not starting in Friday's contest against the San Francisco Giants. Vargas will rest on the road after Freddie Freeman was chosen as Friday's starting first baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 18 batted balls this season, Vargas has produced a 5.6% barrel rate...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Brewers look to keep home win streak going, host the Yankees

New York Yankees (87-57, first in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (77-67, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (13-4, 3.94 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 128 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (10-4, 3.39 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 152 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -118, Yankees -101; over/under is 7...
MILWAUKEE, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

151K+
Followers
200K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy