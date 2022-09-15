Luis Castillo threw a 99 mph pitch with so much movement that fans thought it was powered by remote control

We’re living in a time where Major League Baseball pitchers are throwing just the most ridiculous pitches in the history of the game. And we’re reminded of that just about every day by so many different dudes who take the mound and find cool ways to make hitters look silly.

The latest example of that came Wednesday in Seattle when Mariners pitcher Luis Castillo struck out Padres slugger Juan Soto with a 99 mph two-seamer that had so much movement on it that it left fans in awe while wondering how it was evenly physically possible to throw such a pitch.

Check this thing out:

I mean, come on! That was just ridiculous. It was in the strike zone and then… it very much was not.