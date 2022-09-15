ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday Night Football: How much an Amazon Prime account will cost to watch this season

NFL Thursday Night Football isn’t going to be on any cable stations in 2022 unless your local team is playing.

This year, it’s streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

So you might be wondering: How much is it going to cost you to get an account so you can watch all the games on Thursday night beyond the ones you can see when your local favorite team plays? Because, yes, you’re not getting it for free.

We’ll get into that and the options you have when it comes to getting an account to watch TNF.

We answer all your questions about that and more below:

Wait, what's the difference?

You can get access to some Amazon Prime benefits like quicker delivery times on products. That’s the biggest one on a long list of them.

You can also stream some great movies with Amazon Prime.

Will I get to watch it in a bar or restaurant?

Yes! Per CNBC:

Amazon’s Prime Video reached a deal with DirecTV to air its “Thursday Night Football” games in more than 300,000 businesses such as bars and restaurants.

