Premier League

Daily Mail

Sadio Mane 'doesn't look happy' playing for Bayern Munich, according to Didi Hamann... who suggests the Senegalese star is 'isolated' because he has 'not integrated' in the dressing room since joining from Liverpool

Sadio Mane does not look happy at Bayern Munich, or that's what Liverpool legend Dietmar Hamann reckons after the forward has begun to show signs of frustration in Germany. The Senegalese hero swapped Merseyside for Munich this summer after winning the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup during a six-year stint with the Reds.
Daily Mail

Lionel Messi is joined by 'mini Messi' Marcus Edwards in our Champions League team of the week... but does Manchester City striker Erling Haaland make the XI after his brilliant finish against Borussia Dortmund?

It was another scintillating week of Champions League football which saw some mixed results for the English sides involved. Manchester City and Liverpool both scored late winners in their respective victories over Borussia Dortmund and Ajax, Chelsea were held to a draw by RB Salzburg in Graham Potter's first game in charge, while Tottenham suffered a humbling defeat by Sporting Lisbon.
Yardbarker

Two Juventus youngsters called up to the latest Italy Under18 squad

The Italian national team has called up two players from the Juventus Primavera side for their upcoming international engagements. The Bianconeri has some of the finest young talents in Italy in their youth teams and they are all dreaming about playing for the senior team soon. For now, they need...
The Independent

France boss unsure if Paul Pogba will make World Cup squad

France boss Didier Deschamps has warned Paul Pogba that the midfielder must prove his fitness if he is to be included in the national squad for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.Mr Pogba, 29, is yet to play this season on his return to Juventus after damaging his meniscus.He formed a key part of Deschamps’ midfield when France won the World Cup in Russia in 2018, but the football manager has said that he will not pick Pogba for the squad if he’s not fully fit.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Daily Mail

Barcelona 3-0 Elche: Robert Lewandowski nets a brace and Memphis Depay also scores as Xavi's side go top of LaLiga after win over 10-man visitors

Robert Lewandowski made it 11 goals in nine games for Barcelona with a double to down ten-man Elche and send his team to the top of LaLiga. The compeition's leading scorer found it a lot easier to beat Elche keeper Edgar Badia than he had Manuel Neuer in midweek, and the strugglers were an even softer touch after an early sending off reduced them to 10 men.
FOX Sports

Boubacar Kamara summoned by France then gets injured

PARIS (AP) — Aston Villa midfielder Boubacar Kamara was summoned on Friday for France's Nations League matches as a replacement for the injured Adrien Rabiot, only to get injured himself on English Premier League duty hours later. Kamara came off just before halftime in Villa's 1-0 win over Southampton,...
ESPN

USMNT roster: Yunas Musah replaced by Johnny Cardoso for pre-World Cup friendlies

Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah has withdrawn from the United States men's national team roster for a pair of upcoming friendlies, and been replaced by Internacional midfielder Johnny Cardoso, the U.S. Soccer Federation announced on Friday. Musah has been diagnosed with a left groin injury that kept him out of a...
Daily Mail

Augsburg 1-0 Bayern Munich: Julian Nagelsmann's side drop MORE points in the Bundesliga as Mergim Berisha nets the winner to extend the visitors' winless run in the league to four games

Champions Bayern Munich suffered a shock 1-0 loss to hosts Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday to stretch their winless run to four consecutive league matches and drop to fourth place. Mergim Berisha slotted in a cutback with a composed finish in the 59th minute to seal the three points...
Yardbarker

Watch: Barcelona slice Elche open with beautiful football for opening goal

Barcelona are attempting to respond from their defeat to Bayern Munich on Tuesday and have got off on the right foot. Xavi Hernandez made five changes to the side that began in midweek, including second starts for Memphis Depay and Franck Kessie. After less than 15 minutes, they were helped...
Yardbarker

Argentina calls up Juventus stars for international games

Lionel Scaloni has named Angel di Maria and Leandro Paredes in the Argentina squad for their latest matches. The pair moved to Juventus in the last transfer window, and they have been important members of the Bianconeri squad. Paredes has been an ever-present since he joined, however, Di Maria has...
ESPN

Bayern slump to shock 1-0 loss at Augsburg to stretch winless run

Daily Mail

Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Schalke: Marco Reus is stretchered off after suffering a horror injury as 17-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko scores a second-half winner for Edin Terzic's team in the Revierderby

Youssoufa Moukoko's powerful header gave Borussia Dortmund a 1-0 victory over local rivals Schalke 04 in the Ruhr valley derby on Saturday to send them top of the Bundesliga. The 17-year-old headed in at the far post in the 79th minute to take Dortmund to the summit on 15 points.
Daily Mail

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies joins KSI on stage at his concert, as the full back raps and shows off his dance moves after his team's Champions League win vs. Barca

After playing 90 minutes in Bayern Munich's 2-0 win over Barcelona this week, Alphonso Davies put on a different kind of performance Thursday night, joining KSI on stage for the last show of his European tour. As KSI performed his song 'No Time' at venue Ampere in Munich, Davies seamlessly...
Yardbarker

Italian broadcaster says Juventus needs Del Piero to return to the club

The Italian broadcaster Fabio Caressa believes Juventus needs to bring Alessandro Del Piero back to the club in some capacity because he understands what they need. The former striker left the Allianz Stadium in 2012 after nearly two decades at the club. When he left Juve, it was big news...
