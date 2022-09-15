Read full article on original website
13 Things To Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (Sept. 16-18)
This weekend promises Oktoberfest Zinzinnati, The City Flea, Music in the Woods and a Northside House Tour.
Top 9 things to do around the Tri-State this weekend
While summer is quickly slipping away, there's still plenty to enjoy around the Tri-State as we head into fall.
WLWT 5
Things to do in Cincinnati: Sept. 16-18
CINCINNATI — There are a lot of events happening this weekend across Cincinnati. Check out our complete list below. Oktoberfest Zinzinnati will return Sept. 16-18, showcasing the rich German heritage of southwestern Ohio. Downtown Cincinnati will transform into a colorful Bavarian village with vendors serving up German-style food, entertainment...
WLWT 5
Oktoberfest kicks off in downtown Zinzinnati
CINCINNATI — Friday night, people are flooding the streets to check out the music, drinks, and food at Oktoberfest Zinzinnati. “It's great. It's a good time. Good beer, good food, I love it,” visitor Dave Minner said. From the live bands to the endless meal options from more...
Win Tickets to The We Outisde Comedy Tour
101.1 THE WIZ is giving you a chance to win tickets to The We Outside Tour at Heritage Bank Center on November 5th starring MICHAEL BLACKSON, COREY HOLCOMB, BILL BELLAMY, GARY OWEN, TONY ROCK & RYAN DAVIS.
cincymusic.com
Kroger Wellness Festival Has Something For Everyone
The Kroger Wellness Festival kicks off Friday, September 23rd through Saturday, September 24th at The Banks on Freedom Way!. The Kroger Wellness Festival is a FREE public event designed to raise awareness of Kroger and the products they offer, while also sharing a vision of physical and mental health for all. 2022 is bound to be the biggest festival yet, and you can enjoy it all in downtown Cincinnati. View the 2022 festival event schedule.
WLWT 5
Asian Night Market opening in downtown Cincinnati during BLINK
A new food and culture experience is coming to downtown Cincinnati during the BLINK light festival. Asianati is opening an Asian Night Market during the lights festival, bringing the sights and sounds of a traditional night market experience to BLINK. Asian Night Markets are seen throughout the world, known for...
4 Places To Get Pizza in the Cincinnati Area
Are you looking for a delicious pizza pie in Greater Cincinnati?. If the answer is yes, you should consider visiting these local businesses. If you want a NY-style slice of pizza, you should check out this pizzeria. Customers love the King Works pizza, which is topped with pepperoni, spicy sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, pineapple, smoked bacon, and extra cheese. The Calypso is another customer recommendation; this pizza is topped with garlic infused olive oil, spinach, red onion, tomato, pineapple, green olives, goat cheese, and basil, and has a sesame seed crust.
insideradio.com
Sleeping On A Cot At WLW Is How Sean Compton Started His Media Career.
Sean Compton is riding high in the TV business as President, Networks at Nexstar Media Group, the nation’s largest local broadcast TV group. But he first made his media mark in radio and the story of how he got his foot in the door is a classic tale of dues paying and determination.
dayton.com
10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend
Autumn is just around the corner, which means the return of late summer staples like the annual Hispanic Heritage Festival and Concours d’Elegance. The change in seasons also brings the launch of new lineups from the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, Dayton Music Club and Human Race Theatre Company. Here’s a...
wvxu.org
OKI Wanna Know: Do Cincinnatians have an accent?
Wherever you travel in the United States, you'll find people talking somewhat differently from what you're used to. There are easily identifiable dialects from New York, Minnesota, Tennessee, and so on. Does Cincinnati have an accent? That's what WVXU's Bill Rinehart explores in this edition of OKI Wanna Know. Kelly...
cincinnatimagazine.com
The Music Resource Center Is Tuned into Teenagers
The Music Resource Center, a nonprofit affiliated with the YMCA of Greater Cincinnati, provides life skills along with lessons in performing and recording that help empower teens who want to dive deeper into their passion. Operations Director Kyle Cadenza coordinates many of the activities, which engaged more than 400 kids last year at its state-of-the-art facility in Evanston and through school outreach programs. MRC sponsors sampler programs throughout the year to showcase student talent—the next is September 23.
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Cincinnati Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants in Cincinnati. If you're looking for a good hoagie, you should check out this joint in Corryville. Their Philly cheesesteak has slow-roasted top round steak, sautéed onions and peppers, and melted provolone cheese on a hoagie roll. They also have other tasty steak and cheese hoagies like the Consigliere (chopped steak patty, provolone cheese, and marinara sauce) and the Sicilian (ribeye steak, sliced provolone, lettuce, and tomato).
daytonlocal.com
Things to do in Dayton this weekend | September 16-18, 2022
Festivals, shows, concerts, Fall activities and more. Here are some events you should check out in Dayton this weekend September 16-18, 2022. Things to do in Dayton this weekend | September 16-18, 2022. Local Festivals. Grab Your Crew & Sample The Brew for the 4th Annual Beer Fest! Featuring live...
ripleynews.com
The Versailles Pumpkin Show is here!
The 2022 Versailles Pumpkin Show will be in full swing this time next week. Everything is in place for the event to run Wednesday, September 21 through Sunday, September 25. The entertainment is lined up and royalty candidates have been selected and the show is good to go, according to members of the Versailles Lions Club, sponsor of the event. One-ticket ride days are Wednesday and Sunday, with Thursday offering ‘buddy night’. Tickets are still available at various outlets including elementary schools in the area.
Carew Tower's new owner filed liens against himself
Last month, Carew Tower sold for $18 million. This month, $11.5 million in new liens were filed against the property.
WKRC
College to close OTR campus at end of 2022, building to be sold
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A liberal arts college that's maintained a presence in Cincinnati for more than 30 years will shutter at the end of the fall 2022 semester as officials plan to transition the organization to one with a new focus. Chatfield College, which maintains a campus in...
cincinnatirefined.com
Here's why this picturesque flower farm near Cincinnati will be your next dream venue
Are you looking to find the perfect space for your next party, corporate event, or workshop?. The Marmalade Lily is a family-owned event venue set on a breathtaking flower farm. They curate beautiful experiences for guests, corporate teams, creatives, and floral aficionados in the Cincinnati community and beyond. Located at 9850 Schlottman Road in Loveland, this oasis will feel like a getaway without the drive.
WLWT 5
Watch: 100 wiener dogs dressed like hot dogs race at Oktoberfest Zinzinnati
CINCINNATI — Not all wieners are winners, but all winners are wieners. One hundred dachshund pups – each dressed in a hot dog bun costume – raced Friday morning for the coveted title of fastest wiener dog in Cincinnati. It's an annual event that kicks off Oktoberfest...
