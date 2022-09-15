The 2022 Versailles Pumpkin Show will be in full swing this time next week. Everything is in place for the event to run Wednesday, September 21 through Sunday, September 25. The entertainment is lined up and royalty candidates have been selected and the show is good to go, according to members of the Versailles Lions Club, sponsor of the event. One-ticket ride days are Wednesday and Sunday, with Thursday offering ‘buddy night’. Tickets are still available at various outlets including elementary schools in the area.

VERSAILLES, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO