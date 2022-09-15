Read full article on original website
Related
The Hockey Writers
New York Rangers: 3 Things to Watch During Preseason
Well, folks, we have done it. We have made it through the offseason and arrived at training camp’s start. The New York Rangers are back skating, with rookie games against the Philadelphia Flyers scheduled for Sept. 16 and 17, getting things kicked off on the 2022-23 preseason. With new...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins News & Rumors: Virtanen, Chara, DeBrusk & More
In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Jake Virtanen is gaining interest from a number of NHL organizations, and one of them could be the B’s. Meanwhile, Zdeno Chara garnered plenty of speculation about a possible return when spotted walking around the Bruins practice facility on Tuesday. In other news, Jake DeBrusk explained earlier in the week why he chose to rescind his trade request. Last but not least, Brad Marchand told reporters he is hoping to return in late November from offseason hip surgery.
The Hockey Writers
4 Reasons the Avalanche Will Win the 2023 Stanley Cup
With the beginning of the 2022-23 NHL regular season mere weeks away, the preseason hype machines have roared to life. A number of teams – such as the Carolina Hurricanes, Detroit Red Wings, and Ottawa Senators – navigated busy offseasons rife with significant trades and free-agent signings, giving their fanbases license to get lost in Stanley Cup daydreams.
Yardbarker
NHL Notebook: Edmonton Oilers hire new amateur scout, Kraken promote Alexandra Mandrycky to AGM and more
Tichy joins the Oilers after spending the last two decades working a European Scout for the Columbus Blue Jackets. He played pro hockey in the Czechoslovakia league in the late 1980’s and early ’90’s before coming to North America to play in the ’90’s. His...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
markerzone.com
ELLIOTTE FRIEDMAN EXPECTS MACKENZIE WEEGAR TO GET A LUCRATIVE EXTENSION
In recent days, it has been apparent that the Calgary Flames and MacKenzie Weegar are working towards a contract extension, and according to one highly credible insider, that extension could be a very pricey one. Speaking on this 32 Thoughts podcast, Elliotte Friedman spoke on what he is hearing in...
The Hockey Writers
15 Underpaid NHL Stars in 2022-23
Some players sign longer deals and then break out in a big way while others sign contracts they can’t live up to. Still, others take bridge deals in hopes of earning a big pay raise by the end of their contracts. That is who we are focusing on here. Fifteen stars in the NHL who are underpaid this upcoming season excluding those players still on entry-level contracts.
The Hockey Writers
4 Devils Looking to Bounce Back in 2022-23
Last season, the New Jersey Devils saw breakout performances from Jesper Bratt, Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier. All three players had career-best years, but as is the case with most teams, the Devils also had players that didn’t live up to expectations. Some of it was performance-related, while others suffered from the injury bug to no faults of their own. Which Devils could bounce back in 2022-23? Let’s take a look.
The Hockey Writers
Kraken 2022-23 Opening Night Forward Line Projections
The Seattle Kraken are heading into their second season following an offseason filled with exciting moves that should bolster the team’s lineup. They’ve added several players through free agency or the NHL Entry Draft that should pay dividends for the team in the immediate future. This article is going to look at those joining the team’s forward group and project what their lines will look like on opening night.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Hockey Writers
Kane Settlement With Sharks Good and Bad News for Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers got some seemingly good news on recently-signed forward Evander Kane. While it felt unlikely at this point that something could go off the rails, his lingering grievance with the San Jose Sharks left the door open that he could return to that organization should an arbitrator rule that San Jose was responsible for paying the total balance of his contract before it was terminated. That’s no longer an issue.
The Hockey Writers
3 Flames Prospects Who Could Be Trade Pieces in 2022-23
The Calgary Flames had some great work done to their roster this offseason and are ready to come back and make a splash in 2022-23. They are set in net, on defence, and at centre, but the wing is where they need the most help. They have more than enough defencemen, so using one or two in deals could really help the Flames.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Commentary: Figuring Out Dubas’ Game Plan
In May of 2018, 32-year-old Kyle Dubas became the youngest general manager in the history of the Toronto Maple Leafs and the second youngest in the history of the NHL. (John Chayka was 26 when he was hired by the Arizona Coyotes in 2016.) Thus Far, Dubas’ Teams Have Had...
The Hockey Writers
3 Maple Leafs Prospects to Watch at Traverse City Tournament
We’ve officially reached the point of the offseason where we can say hockey is within reach. The start of the regular season is just under a month away, preseason kicks off on Sept 24, and before we can even think about either of those events, Toronto Maple Leafs prospects will be taking part in the Traverse City Prospect Tournament. They will compete against prospects from the Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, Detroit Red Wings, and St. Louis Blues, with the first game against Stars prospects happening tonight at 6:30 pm EST.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hockey Writers
Hurricanes Players to Watch at 2022 Prospect Showcase
The Carolina Hurricanes will be hosting their own Prospect Showcase, with their first game being Friday at 10 A.M. EST. The Hurricanes will be joined by the Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Nashville Predators. These teams will come together for a four-day tournament, giving their prospects and other invitees the opportunity to show off their talents before we get into the NHL’s training camp.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Young Stars Classic Gameday Preview: Calgary Flames
Hockey is back! No, it’s not the regular season or even the preseason, but Vancouver Canucks fans will get to see the greatest game on earth be played tonight as the Young Stars Classic gets underway in Penticton at the South Okanagan Events Centre. The first game will see the Winnipeg Jets face off against the Edmonton Oilers at 4 pm PT, while the Canucks will play against the Calgary Flames in the nightcap at 7:30 pm PT.
Yardbarker
Nils Lundkvist forcing New York Rangers to trade him will likely backfire
It’s been roughly roughly around nine months since defenseman Nils Lundkvist asked for a trade from the New York Rangers. “We did request a trade when Nils was sent down last year,” his agent Claude Lemieux told Forever Blueshirts via text on September 1. “We hope something can get done in the next few weeks.”
The Hockey Writers
Sabres Have Stable Leadership Group to Lean on in 2022-23
The roster makeup of the Buffalo Sabres emphasizes the youth movement the organization has committed to in recent seasons. One area that has flown somewhat under the radar this offseason is the strength of the leadership group the team has. Kyle Okposo and Zemgus Girgensons, alternate captains from a year ago, are both returning this season and will look to pick up where they left off with the organizational culture overhaul. The group also boasts Alex Tuch, Rasmus Dahlin, Craig Anderson and Dylan Cozens, all of whom will have an active role in the success of the team this season, on and off the ice. This culmination of players is certainly the deepest the leadership core has been in recent seasons, and the work they started last season with the team’s turnaround in the latter half of the season will carry over into this season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Hockey Writers
3 Star Players Who Could Be on the Trade Block in 2022-23
During the 2021-22 season, several big-name players, like Marc-Andre Fleury, Claude Giroux, Mark Giordano, and Hampus Lindholm, were traded before the deadline. This is a trend that will likely continue in 2022-23, as some star players could be moved during the season. Here are three players who stand out from the bunch.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Ken Holland Has Oil Country Thinking Stanley Cup
You can agree or disagree with the decisions Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland has made over the years, but you can never question his commitment to the team. It’s been a positive offseason for Holland, and as main training camp gets ready to open for the Oilers’ 2022-23 season, you have to have a lot of optimism and dreams of contending for a Stanley Cup if you’re an Oilers fan.
The Hockey Writers
Flames Top 5 Player Contracts Ranked
The Calgary Flames don’t have any huge contracts entering the 2022-23 season but have good and bad ones alike, as they have been fortunate to have traded for or signed players for cheap before they have broken out and become major contributors. As the Flames hope to be contenders...
The Hockey Writers
Sabres Need Tuch To Lead the Way
Of all the reasons that can be attributed to the optimism currently surrounding the Buffalo Sabres, Alex Tuch is probably the biggest. After being acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights in the November 2021 Jack Eichel blockbuster, Sabres fans had to wait nearly two months to see their return in the trade, but it was well worth it. Tuch became a sensation upon debuting, scoring at a nearly point-per-game pace and emerging as both a leader and fan favorite in the process.
Comments / 0