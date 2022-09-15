The roster makeup of the Buffalo Sabres emphasizes the youth movement the organization has committed to in recent seasons. One area that has flown somewhat under the radar this offseason is the strength of the leadership group the team has. Kyle Okposo and Zemgus Girgensons, alternate captains from a year ago, are both returning this season and will look to pick up where they left off with the organizational culture overhaul. The group also boasts Alex Tuch, Rasmus Dahlin, Craig Anderson and Dylan Cozens, all of whom will have an active role in the success of the team this season, on and off the ice. This culmination of players is certainly the deepest the leadership core has been in recent seasons, and the work they started last season with the team’s turnaround in the latter half of the season will carry over into this season.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO