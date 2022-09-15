If you’re a fan of the Winnipeg Jets you’ve heard names like Cole Perfetti, Brad Lambert, Dylan Samberg, Ville Heinola and Chaz Lucius – high-profile selections that will definitely be in a Jets uniform sooner or later. But to the Jets’ credit, they do a great job of drafting and developing young players. With the Young Stars Classic in Penticton, BC this weekend, here are three names that will be on the Jets’ roster you should keep an eye on. They too are likely to be in a Jets uniform someday, it’s just at this point no one knows exactly when.

NHL ・ 14 HOURS AGO