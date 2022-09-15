Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Nils Lundkvist forcing New York Rangers to trade him will likely backfire
It’s been roughly roughly around nine months since defenseman Nils Lundkvist asked for a trade from the New York Rangers. “We did request a trade when Nils was sent down last year,” his agent Claude Lemieux told Forever Blueshirts via text on September 1. “We hope something can get done in the next few weeks.”
Yardbarker
Time for Maple Leafs Rasmus Sandin to See the Bigger Picture
The logic of all this Rasmus Sandin saga escapes me. Perhaps that’s because I’m older than the average bear and it’s easier to see the bigger picture when you’ve seen 75 years of bigger pictures. I’m surprised he and his agent Lewis Gross are so intransigent about not signing with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Commentary: Figuring Out Dubas’ Game Plan
In May of 2018, 32-year-old Kyle Dubas became the youngest general manager in the history of the Toronto Maple Leafs and the second youngest in the history of the NHL. (John Chayka was 26 when he was hired by the Arizona Coyotes in 2016.) Thus Far, Dubas’ Teams Have Had...
The Hockey Writers
Kraken 2022-23 Opening Night Forward Line Projections
The Seattle Kraken are heading into their second season following an offseason filled with exciting moves that should bolster the team’s lineup. They’ve added several players through free agency or the NHL Entry Draft that should pay dividends for the team in the immediate future. This article is going to look at those joining the team’s forward group and project what their lines will look like on opening night.
NHL
Wild defenseman Goligoski shoots perfect strike at Twins game
NHL veteran took his lumber to the mound, wristed one right down the middle. Minnesota Wild defenseman Alex Goligoski took the mound at Target Field for the ceremonial first wrist. Goligoski went out before Minnesota Twins hosted the Kansas City Royals on Thursday and fired a perfect strike without ever...
The Hockey Writers
3 Bold Predictions for the New Jersey Devils’ 2022-23 Season
New Jersey Devils management took a lot of steps this offseason to surround the young core with complementary pieces to expedite their rebuild. New additions like Ondrej Palat, Erik Haula, Vitek Vanecek, John Marino and Brendan Smith, paired with the hope that young players continue to develop on an upward trajectory, may position New Jersey to improve vastly. Here are three bold predictions for the 2022-23 Devils.
The Hockey Writers
3 Jets Prospects You Need to Know About
If you’re a fan of the Winnipeg Jets you’ve heard names like Cole Perfetti, Brad Lambert, Dylan Samberg, Ville Heinola and Chaz Lucius – high-profile selections that will definitely be in a Jets uniform sooner or later. But to the Jets’ credit, they do a great job of drafting and developing young players. With the Young Stars Classic in Penticton, BC this weekend, here are three names that will be on the Jets’ roster you should keep an eye on. They too are likely to be in a Jets uniform someday, it’s just at this point no one knows exactly when.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Ken Holland Has Oil Country Thinking Stanley Cup
You can agree or disagree with the decisions Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland has made over the years, but you can never question his commitment to the team. It’s been a positive offseason for Holland, and as main training camp gets ready to open for the Oilers’ 2022-23 season, you have to have a lot of optimism and dreams of contending for a Stanley Cup if you’re an Oilers fan.
The Hockey Writers
Penguins’ Cap Troubles Actually an Advantage in the Trade Market
Before NHL Free Agency began on July 13, the Pittsburgh Penguins were in an extremely precarious position. Long-time icons Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang were un-signed, and general manager Ron Hextall was faced with additional decisions on what to do with midseason acquisitions like Rickard Rakell. All of those concerns were quickly abated when Letang signed a a six-year, $36.6 million deal on July 7, and Malkin inked a four-year, $24.4 million contract five days later. Shortly after that, he extended a six-year, $30 million contract to 2021-22 deadline pickup Rakell.
The Hockey Writers
3 Worst Devils Contracts Entering 2022-23
Last week, I covered the three best contracts for the New Jersey Devils entering this season. With 13 free agents left to sign next summer, many players are essentially campaigning for a payday. With that said, general manager Tom Fitzgerald signed and acquired some contracts he probably wished he didn’t. Here are my picks for the three worst contracts on the 2022-23 Devils.
Yardbarker
Jordie Benn’s physical playstyle will help solidify the Leafs’ defensive depth
After it became clear the Leafs were not going to afford to bring back Ilya Lyubushkin, Kyle Dubas made it clear he was looking to add some more physical presence on the right side of their blueline to improve the depth. That area was addressed on the second day of...
The Hockey Writers
Gallagher Facing Pivotal 2022-23 Season With Canadiens
This year represents a fresh start for the Montreal Canadiens organization following a tumultuous 2021-22 campaign which resulted in a lot of turnover and change. The arrival of a new management group and an esteemed voice behind the bench have given several players a new lease on life heading into the new season.
Yardbarker
Auston Matthews in Favor of Changing Up Maple Leafs Goal Song
Nobody lit up the lamp in the NHL more than Auston Matthews last season so he was likely the right member of the Toronto Maple Leafs to ask about the team’s current goal song. The club has used Hall & Oates 1980 single ‘You Make My Dreams (Come True)’...
Yardbarker
Rangers Roundup: Nils Lundkvist will not come to camp, Vitali Kravtsov on track, and more
In what should be no surprise, Nils Lundkvist will NOT report to New York Rangers camp per his agent Claude Lemieux. When the original story broke regarding the Rangers trying to trade the 2018 first round pick, I spoke with him about the situation. “We did request a trade when...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Rangers, Jets, Oilers, Senators
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is an update about the status of talks between the Montreal Canadiens and goaltender Jake Allen. Meanwhile, it appears Jake Virtanen is going to decline the Oilers offer of a PTO. The Winnipeg Jets were open to trading Mark Scheifele and the Ottawa...
markerzone.com
RANGERS GM CHRIS DRURY COMMENTS ON RUMOURS SURROUNDING NILS LUNDKVIST
Just over two weeks ago, it was reported by Larry Brooks of the New York Post that Rangers 2018 first round pick Nils Lundkvist is frustrated with his current role on the team and that he may not report to training camp. Brooks added that the Rangers actively looking to move the 22-year-old.
Yardbarker
Three Under-The-Radar Penguins Prospects
It’s no secret that the Pittsburgh Penguins have one of the lowest-ranked prospect pools in the NHL. The Penguins' prospects were recently ranked 30th in the NHL by the Athletic, and there aren’t many highlights among the youngsters. While all eyes are on Sam Poulin or Nathan Legare...
Yardbarker
Sabres Need Tuch To Lead the Way
Of all the reasons that can be attributed to the optimism currently surrounding the Buffalo Sabres, Alex Tuch is probably the biggest. After being acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights in the November 2021 Jack Eichel blockbuster, Sabres fans had to wait nearly two months to see their return in the trade, but it was well worth it. Tuch became a sensation upon debuting, scoring at a nearly point-per-game pace and emerging as both a leader and fan favorite in the process.
The Hockey Writers
Carolina Hurricanes’ Burning Questions Ahead of Training Camp
There’s a crisp chill in the North Carolina air after yet another sweltering summer. College football has been underway for a couple of weeks now, soaking up much of the attention in the college sports-crazed Triangle area (hey, Duke football is 2-0! How ’bout that?). The cherry on top, though, is the ice being put down at PNC Arena. After a long, arduous offseason with the stench of a disappointing second-round exit surrounding the team, a brand new hockey season full of hope and excitement around the Carolina Hurricanes is right around the corner.
Rowdies’ second straight defeat could have additional cost
