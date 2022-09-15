Read full article on original website
Related
I'm a professional stylist. Here are 9 pieces of clothing you'll probably regret buying.
From chunky, neon sneakers to common bike shorts and leggings, there are some pieces that aren't worth investing in when expanding your closet.
domino
Meet Domino Editors—And Steal Our Fall Styling Secrets—At Joss & Main’s First Store Opening
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. A chocolate velvet sofa, mushroom-colored pillow covers, and woven walnut accent chairs are a few of our favorite things—from Joss & Main’s just-dropped Fall Edit, that is. This season’s edit, which consists of five home trends identified by the brand’s in-house style team, is all about natural materials and neutral hues.
domino
Leanne Ford’s Wicker Pendant Lamps Are 20% Off in Crate and Barrel’s Latest Sale
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Although we wouldn’t go so far as to call a Crate & Barrel sale an uncommon occurrence, discovering a notewothy designer deal tucked among its discounted stock is more of a rarity. While browsing the retailer’s latest promo offering up to 40% off bedding, rugs, select poufs, and decor, along with up to 60% off clearance items, we clocked Leanne Ford’s Noon wicker pendant lamps for 20% off. After debuting her third collection with Crate & Barrel, our obsession with the former HGTV star’s intricate but breezy fixtures intensified—especially upon learning that the designs drew inspiration from a DIY project dating back to Ford’s Rock the Block days. Nostalgia aside, we love that Ford’s Noon lamp is not only available in a pendant style but also in a table and floor version. Without further ado, scroll on to shop this spotlight (pun intended) deal and a handful of other favorites we plucked from Crate & Barrel’s latest and greatest sale selection.
Which Furniture Store Has The Cheapest Couches?
Lower prices typically mean lower quality, and most people hesitate when buying cheap furniture. However, a certain retailer proves this isn't always true.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off
“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day. To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
Tips for Planting and Caring for Daylilies
I don’t think it’s possible to garden where daylilies grow and not be tempted to plant one or two (or more!). I live close to a daylily farm so I have several varieties in my garden. My favorites include ‘Hyperion,’ an heirloom variety first introduced in the 1920s, and ‘Notify Ground Crew,’ which has flower scapes (stems) almost six feet tall.
buckinghamshirelive.com
The vintage electronics worth thousands you could have stashed in your attic
In the modern world of constantly updating technology many items are rapidly replaced with the older gadgets often put out of sight in the loft. But as years pass by many once redundant items can actually increase in value. Whether it is an iPhone or games console - if you...
msn.com
Make your best cookies ever with these genius tips
Slide 1 of 31: Baking is a great way to pass the time or entertain kids, and a classic cookie is the ultimate sweet treat. But how do you get the best chewy and crisp texture? Should you use chips or chunks? And can healthier cookies ever be delicious? We’ve got all your cookie questions answered, plus some of our favorite traditional and with-a-twist recipes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ETOnline.com
Celeb-Favorite Barefoot Dreams Is on Sale at Amazon: Shop Cozy Deals on Blankets and Pajamas
Wrap yourself in one of Barefoot Dreams' plush, lush and comfortable blankets and you'll never want to take it off. Celebs like Hailey Bieber, Brie Larson and Kourtney Kardashian love the brand for optimum comfort and maximum style. Right now, the softest Barefoot Dreams blankets, robes, and pajamas are on sale. You can save big while adding cozy detail to your living room or bedroom décor with an irresistibly soft blanket.
This $22 Kitchen Wrap Organizer Takes Up Zero Space
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As an apartment dweller with roommates and a small kitchen, I’m constantly looking for smart storage solutions to make my cramped space more functional. I’m a huge fan of vertical organization, including wall-mounted options (such as the reader-favorite spice rack that’s freed up tons of my cabinet space) and magnetic solutions. Of course, of the two styles, magnetic shelves and racks are preferred, since these drill-free organizers arrive ready to use.
Get growing with rock wool, an old tip newly learned
I am lucky to have met a big group of plant science geeks from all over the world through platforms such as Instagram. So, recently, when I was offered the opportunity of a botanical road trip with my mate Rogier van Vugt, head of horticulture at Leiden Botanic Garden, about 25 miles south of Amsterdam, to visit tiny, niche growers and rare plant collectors across Europe, I jumped at the chance. Yet, to my surprise, the most amazing fact I learned from the experts we met was not about some top-secret plant cultivar or a closely guarded growing technique, but probably the simplest of all ideas: a new take on an old growing media.
Ruggable Just Launched a Line of Beautiful, Washable Bath Mats
Oh, Ruggable. How we love your washable kitchen mats that match nearly every home aesthetic. Stylish and comfy to stand on, our review on Ruggable proves these rugs stand up to serious spills and crumbs. Not to mention cleaning their rugs is a breeze thanks to the detachable design. Lucky...
BHG
What Is a Lazy Susan? Plus 4 Ways to Use One for Storage
I'll admit that I didn't always love lazy Susans. Prior to entering the professional organizing industry, I neglected to use them in my own home because I had the preconceived notion that they wasted space. However, once I started experimenting with them in clients' homes, I had a rather quick change of heart.
Color High: Exquisite Jewelry
What makes a gem precious? There are only four gemstones that get that distinction: diamonds, sapphires, emeralds and rubies. According to geologists, these stones possess the minerals that combine the highest degrees of beauty, hardness, durability and rarity. Precious stones in jewelry have fascinated mankind since the dawn of time. Before written language or even the spoken word, there was jewelry. British archaeologist Archibald Campbell Carlyle said of primitive man, “The first spiritual want of a barbarous man is decoration.” But jewelry is more than a mere ornament, a flash of cash or historical heirloom in a museum or gathering dust in a safe. Jewelry symbolizes...
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A “Cave-Like” Kitchen and Dining Room Receive a Light and Bright Designer Revamp
Designer Julia Newman of Julia Adele Design worked with her Long Beach, California, clients to transform their previously “cave-like” kitchen and dining area into spaces that would better serve their family on a daily basis. Sure, the hybrid room was large, but the cabinetry was dark and heavy and didn’t reflect the aesthetic of the home owners at all. The layout, while open, also felt disjointed. So in addition to improving the look of the rooms, one of Newman’s chief goals for the project was to better delineate the kitchen from the dining space.
Before and After: How $300 and a Lot of Love Transformed This Overstuffed Pantry
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As someone who enjoys coaxing order out of chaos, I’ve often offered to help close friends and family members organize various spaces in their homes. It’s a bit of a vulnerable thing to let someone into your mess, so whenever anyone lets me in this way, I feel honored.
New cleansers: 10 of the best
“What’s the best cleanser?” This question is posed to me often. My immediate response? “There is no such thing as the best cleanser. But there is such a thing as the best cleanser for you.” The cleanser is arguably the most important product in your skincare routine. If your cleanser isn’t doing its basic job – ie, cleaning skin thoroughly without upsetting its PH balance – the efficacy of everything that follows after is compromised. But choosing is a minefield. There are so many on the market. Trial and error is an expensive option, so whittle down your choices by considering the condition you want to address. Blemishes? Oiliness? Unevenness? Dryness? And then, texture. Gel? Oil? Cream? Foam? I love gels, many, like Carbon Theory and CeraVe, keep blemishes and breakouts under control. Non-stripping foam cleansers are also excellent for oily skins as, surprisingly, are oil cleansers – Costa Brazil’s is in the higher echelons of this category. Sensitive, drier skin tones will find cream and milky textures dreamy: Malin+Goetz is foamy yet creamy and non-stripping, while Stella McCartney’s new cream cleanser is sublime and refillable. These days most cleansers go beyond cleaning – . S’Able Labs – best for drier skins – works well as a mask; IS Clinical, Rose Inc and Carbon Theory gently exfoliate; and for a cleanser that also brightens as you sleep, This Works really works.
Harper's Bazaar
The Queen’s trademark hairstyle demonstrated steadfast dedication to a look
Like the three-strand pearl necklace, block-coloured outfits and Launer London handbag, Queen Elizabeth II’s trademark curly crop was central to her signature style. In fact, her hair was arguably the most recognisable feature she presented, given how its perfectly symmetrical shape has appeared across our currency, stamps and royal memorabilia throughout the last seven decades of her reign. This unwavering consistency was steadfast dedication to a look.
How To Fold A Fitted Sheet Like A Pro
Is there anything more impossible to fold nicely than a fitted sheet? If you've been making a mess of your linen closet for too long, we've got the solution.
Mic
I'm a shopping researcher & here are the coolest things under $30 trending on Amazon now
I know that trends come and go, but let’s not forget that some come for very good reason. In fact, there are a lot of really cool, trending products that I look at every day as a shopping researching, I’ve put together a list of the best of the best cheap items that Amazon has right now.
Comments / 0