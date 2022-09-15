Read full article on original website
White House says aware of migrant flight to near Biden's Delaware beach house
WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The White House on Tuesday said it was aware of a reported flight of migrants to an area near President Joe Biden's vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, and was working with state and local officials to help the migrants.
Liz Truss and Joe Biden clash over economic policy ahead of US meeting
Liz Truss clashed with Joe Biden over economic policy ahead of a meeting at the United Nations summit in New York, as the US president lashed out at “trickle-down economics”.The prime minister admitted on Tuesday that her own tax-cutting plans will initially benefit the rich more than the rest of Britain – insisting that economic growth would “benefit everybody” in the long-run.Ms Truss also appeared to suggest her government was willing to lift the cap on bankers’ bonuses in the City of London, despite widespread outrage among MPs, unions and economists at the proposal.It came as Mr Biden said...
