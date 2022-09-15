Read full article on original website
NHL
Crosby helps high school hockey player with homecoming proposal
Penguins captain joins teen in effort to woo date for event. Pittsburgh Penguins players went out into the neighborhood to deliver season tickets to fans on Monday. During Sidney Crosby's first stop, he helped a local high school hockey player ask his date to homecoming. The two took a photo holding a sign that said, "2 captains with 1 question, will you go to HOCO with Will?" for the boy to send to his hopeful date.
NHL
Ottawa Senators announce 59-player 2022-23 training camp roster
OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today the 59-player roster for the club's 2022-23 training camp which is being held entirely at Canadian Tire Centre for the third consecutive campaign. The Senators training camp roster includes six goaltenders, 20 defencemen and 33 forwards. Players, who will report for medicals and...
NHL
Excitement abounds as Blue Jackets begin camp, but there's work to do
Spurred on by Gaudreau signing, other moves, Columbus hopes to end a two-year drought without playoff hockey. The Blue Jackets brain trust made no bones about it -- they're excited for the upcoming season. And why wouldn't president of hockey operations John Davidson, general manager Jarmo Kekalainen and head coach...
NHL
Momentum killing penalties stunt prospects on Sunday
Tampa Bay committed seven penalties and fell 4-1 to the Panthers in their second Prospect Showcase game. The Tampa Bay Lightning dropped the second of three games at the 2022 Prospect Showcase on Sunday afternoon with a 4-1 loss to the Florida Panthers. Jack Finley scored the lone goal for...
NHL
Rapid Recap: Coyotes 0, Avalanche 4
The Colorado Avalanche Win Final Game of the 2022 Rookie Tournament. The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Arizona Coyotes 4-0 on Sept. 19th at the 2022 Rookie Camp hosted by San Jose. Alex Beaucage, Brady Stonehouse and Oskar Olausson notched goals for Colorado with assists from Danila Zhuravlyov, Tarun Fizer, Rylan...
NHL
Employee Spotlight: Hispanic Heritage Month
The LA Kings are proud to celebrate Hispanic Heritage month and are committed to growing the sport of hockey within this community. As such, during Hispanic Heritage month the LA Kings are committed to hosting clinics, providing support for local heritage events and spotlighting individuals of Hispanic descent working behind-the-scenes at the LA Kings.
NHL
Gaudreau, Hernandez swap jerseys before MLS game
Hockey, soccer star meet at Lower.com Field in Columbus. There's a new crew in Columbus. Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and Columbus Crew forward Juan "Cucho" Hernández swapped jerseys before the Crew's matchup against the Portland Timbers at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio on Sunday. It was all...
MLS・
NHL
Preds Rookies Win Prospect Showcase Tournament After Besting Florida 6-1
Five Different Nashville Prospects Tally in the Team's Final Outing of the 2022 NHL Prospect Showcase. The Nashville Predators are 2022 NHL Prospect Showcase Champions. Five different Predators skaters tallied and Nashville's defense kept Florida frustrated in a dominant 6-1 victory over the Panthers prospects, who entered Monday's tournament finale at PNC Arena undefeated.
NHL
Preds Announce Single Game Ticket Promotions and Theme Nights for 2022-23
Nashville, Tenn. (Sept. 20, 2022) - The Nashville Predators organization has announced their single game ticket promotions and theme nights for the 41 home games during the 2022-23 season. All fans - including students, families and hometown heroes - will be able to take advantage of the Preds' full slate of single game ticket promotions offered by our proud partners during the upcoming season. To view the full schedule of special offers and theme nights, visit NashvillePredators.com/Tickets.
NHL
Fleury pranks Crosby, tapes equipment during NHL Media Tour
Wild goalie, Penguins forward continue back-and-forth mischievous battle. Sidney Crosby may have been a few minutes late to Media Day. Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury pranked Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby at the 2022 NHL North American Player Media Tour at Lifeguard Arena in Henderson, Nevada, on Saturday. Fleury arrived at the locker room first to tape all of Crosby's equipment together.
NHL
Subban, Chara, Yandle rapid retirements cause stir in NHL
The landscape of NHL blue lines changed dramatically in about 8½ hours Tuesday morning with the announcement of the retirements of defensemen Keith Yandle, then Zdeno Chara, then P.K. Subban. Combined, they played 3,623 NHL games, the equivalent of nearly 45 seasons, scoring a cumulative 1,766 points (427 goals,...
NHL
Kings season preview: Fiala added to mix of savvy veterans, youthful core
Los Angeles looks to healthy Doughty, production from Kempe to fuel rise as Cup contender. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps opening soon, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Los Angeles Kings.
NHL
For Holtz, Patience is Key | FEATURE
Holtz scored two goals, the game-tying and overtime game-winner, Friday night against Montreal. Holtz showed professionalism while embracing his personal development at the AHL level last season. Holtz worked over the summer on conditioning and strength, hoping it helps him land in the NHL this year. Alexander Holtz would not...
NHL
Kuemper ready to embrace next chapter as No. 1 goalie for Capitals
"You try to get everything organized for the day because you want it to go perfect," the goalie said at the NHL North American Player Media Tour last week. "Then, you give the Cup back at midnight sharp and that's kind of the last page of that chapter and you're on to the next one."
NHL
Devils season preview: Hischier, Hughes lead core aiming to turn up heat
Add Palat to bolster offense, Vanecek to shore up goaltending. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps opening soon, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the New Jersey Devils.
NHL
Recap: Ducks Score Three Power-Play Goals, Down VGK 4-3 in Rookie Finale
The Ducks rode a red-hot power play to wrap the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament up with a win, knocking off the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 today at Sharks Ice. Anaheim scored three goals on the man-advantage, for a total of five power-play tallies throughout the weekend. Brayden Tracey, Jacob Perreault,...
NHL
Yandle retires from NHL, holds consecutive games played record at 989
Keith Yandle, who set the NHL record for consecutive games played last season, announced his retirement Tuesday after 16 seasons. "The last year it's one of those things I've been thinking about," Yandle said on the "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast. "When that's all you know in your life, to call it quits on it, to call it an end, it's nerve-wracking. You're worried about what you're going to do. Especially this time of the year, you're ramping up for training camp.
NHL
YOUNG STARS: Oilers Rookies 4, Flames Rookies 1
PENTICTON, BC - Two-and-Okanagan. The Edmonton Oilers Rookies were victorious in the Battle of Alberta on Saturday night to remain undefeated at the Young Stars Classic, receiving a pair of goals from Dylan Holloway and 17 saves on 18 shots from goaltender Olivier Rodrigue in a 4-1 victory over the Calgary Flames Rookies at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
NHL
Seventy-four players invited to Canadiens training camp
MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens announced on Tuesday that 74 players will participate in training camp, which opens on Wednesday, September 21 at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard with physical tests and medical examinations. The camp will run until Monday, October 10 in preparation for the season opener against...
NHL
'I THINK IT'S A DREAM COME TRUE'
PENTICTON - It may be a prospects tournament in B.C. in early September, but make no mistake about - it's an extremely important moment for the players taking part in it. Pulling the Flaming C over your head and stepping onto the ice to play is always a memorable occasion.
