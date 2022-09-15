ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Roger Federer announces retirement from pro tennis

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14p0Tm_0hwhkifj00

Swiss tennis star Roger Federer announced Thursday that he is retiring from professional tennis at age 41 after winning 20 Grand Slam titles.

This decision comes just days after the end of the U.S. Open, which is expected to be the last tournament of 23-time major champion Serena Williams’ career and signals the real end of an era in tennis.

Federer has not competed since Wimbledon in July 2021 — he has had a series of knee operations — and so in that sense, the news is not surprising.

But he had appeared at an event marking the 100-year anniversary of Centre Court at the All England Club this July and said he hoped to come back to play there “one more time.”

Serena’s example: Tennis icon’s impact felt in Black America

He also had said he would return to tournament action at the Swiss Indoors in October.

Federer posted his news on Twitter , saying his farewell event will be the Laver Cup in London next week. That is a team event run by his management company.

Federer’s last match anywhere came on July 7, 2021, when he lost at Centre Court in the Wimbledon quarterfinals to Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-0.

Soon after, Federer had surgery to repair damage to his meniscus and cartilage in his right knee — his third operation on that knee in a span of 1 1/2 years.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Andy Roddick's Reaction To Roger Federer Goes Viral

On Thursday morning, the great Roger Federer announced that he's retiring from tennis. He'll compete at the Laver Cup in London next week before officially riding off into the sunset. "As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Roger Federer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Us Open#Swiss#Grand Slam#Centre Court#The All England Club#Nexstar Media Inc
The Spun

Novak Djokovic Shares Retirement Message For Roger Federer

The Djokovic-Federer rivalry was one of the prolific and entertaining for fans in the history of professional tennis. So with Roger Federer announcing his retirement, Novak Djokovic has a message for his longtime rival. Taking to Instagram, Djokovic called it an honor to get to know Federer on and off...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

'The end of a magnificent era... you changed the game!': Judy Murray, Billie Jean King and new world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz lead tributes to 'inspirational' Roger Federer after the 20-time Grand Slam champion retires from tennis at the age of 41

Roger Federer has been hailed as the 'champion's champion' that went on to 'change the game' of tennis by the sport's past and present heroes. Federer announced on Thursday that he will retire from the sport at the age of 41, with the last tournament of his illustrious career to be the Laver Cup in London, scheduled to be held at the O2 Arena next weekend.
TENNIS
BBC

Roger Federer to retire after Laver Cup in September

Roger Federer, one of the greatest players of all time, will retire from top-level tennis after the Laver Cup in London this month. The 20-time Grand Slam champion has not played since Wimbledon 2021, after which he had a third knee operation. "My body's message to me lately has been...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Djokovic pays tribute to Federer as Swiss great prepares to quit

Novak Djokovic paid a warm tribute to his rival Roger Federer on Friday, saying they had enjoyed "a decade of incredible moments and battles" after the Swiss great's announcement that he will retire after the Laver Cup this month. - 'Big Four' farewell - The Laver Cup promises to be an emotional final meeting of the "Big Four" who have dominated men's tennis over the past two decades.
TENNIS
Benzinga

Roger Federer Retires: How Tennis Star Bet Against Nike And Won Big

Roger Federer has a record of 1251-275 and $130.59 million in earnings from his professional tennis playing career. Federer walked away from Nike and landed two deals worth more money. Tennis legend Roger Federer announced his retirement Thursday (Sept. 15). Federer leaves the sport ranking third for men in Grand...
TENNIS
KOLR10 News

2 found dead in Pulaski Co., investigation underway

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — This morning, Pulaski County deputies responded to a report of an unconscious and unresponsive person. The deputies responded to the call around 9:56 a.m. earlier today, Sept. 14, to the 25000 block of Highway 17 in Pulaski County. When they arrived, they found two dead people: one male and one female. […]
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Nixa man dies after two-car crash in Springfield Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A 30-year-old man was killed Thursday afternoon in a two-car crash. The Springfield Police Department responded to the crash at I-44 and Kansas Expressway at 4:32 p.m. SPD says a white 2020 Freightliner driven by Jasham Singh, 22, of Queens, New York was traveling westbound on I-44 approaching Kansas Expressway.  A tan […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy