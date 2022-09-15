Read full article on original website
Looking For Weekend Fun? Check Out These East Texas Events
Another East Texas weekend is upon us and if you still don't have plans or are not exactly sure what you want to do this weekend, don't worry because there are a lot of things happening around us that there is bound to be something that interests you. This weekend...
Hang Out With Melz Live At The Gregg County Fair In Longview, TX
Fair season as you know is officially underway in East Texas and I can't wait to see yall in Longview to get it started!. When you think of the fair so many things come to mind: the rides, the turkey legs, cotton candy, funnel cakes, corny dogs...I gotta chill, I haven't had lunch yet. The reason why is simple, because I'm keeping my stomach empty to pig out on all the delicious fair food that's going to be available at the Gregg County Fair!
Man Claims These are the 5 BEST Public Hunting Areas in Texas–Agree?
There is a man who operates a YouTube Channel called The Skinny Pine Hunting Co. who shared what he considers to be the 5 BEST public hunting areas in Texas. I myself have never been hunting, but I have a gazillion friends who LOVE to hunt. I can't tell you how many times I've overheard conversations about the absolute best places to hunt in the Lone Star State. Quite a few people in East Texas seem to adore hunting on someone's private lease, which is great.
So Fun! All Aboard the Pumpkin Patch Express in Rusk, Texas
Everyone in East Texas has noticed that the season is changing, we are starting to deal with temperatures that are more comfortable. Summertime in Texas can become a little much after months and months of extreme heat but the cooler temperatures lately have felt amazing. We are approaching Halloween and Harvest season and if you really want to get into the fall mood you will want to get you and the family signed up to take a ride on the Pumpkin Patch Express 2022 in Rusk, Texas.
One Chip Challenge is Funny but Its Sending Tyler, Texas Kids to the Hospital
We know the saying about how we were all "young and stupid" in our lives. We did stupid things in our cars, we did stupid things on our bicycles, we even ate stupid things just to see if we wouldn't throw up. While it was funny and nothing really happened to us, that's not the case for every person that does the same stupid thing. For some Tyler, Texas middle schoolers, a social media challenge landed them in the hospital.
Folks in Tyler, Texas Clearly Have a Favorite Queso They Love
There is something that is so comforting about a big bowl of queso and salty tortilla chips. When I think about watching football that is my number one snack food and in Tyler, Texas there are lots of great options when you’re craving queso and chips. Recently, on a popular Tyler Facebook group locals were discussing their favorite queso in town and of course I had to share those opinions with you.
Shy At First, Cheyenne Will Eventually Open Up And Be Playful
All the animals in the shelter deserve to be loved despite their age. Of course, cute puppies get all the attention, but it's the older dogs that will bring so much joy to your life because they've lived a little life themselves. This week's Pet Of The Week is five-year-old...
Looking For Fun This Fall? Check Out These East Texas Festivals
Fair season is well underway in East Texas right now - corn dogs, turkey legs, cotton candy, fresh squeezed lemonade, exhibits, games, rides - so much fun is going to be had over the next few weeks, but there's more to do than just the fairs. East Texas is loaded down with a variety of festivals.
Local Customer RAVES Over Excellent Experience at Tractor Supply in Tyler, TX
Recently, a Tyler, Texas area woman shared her thoughts about a recent visit to one of the Tractor Supply Stores on an online social media group page. And frankly, we hear so much bad news every single day, sharing stories like this that celebrate excellence in our East Texas workforce is like a breath of fresh air.
Mom Shares Concern About Crazy Driving by Elementary School in Whitehouse, TX
Recently a Whitehouse, Texas Mom shared her concerns regarding some of the reckless driving she sees on a road that runs near Cain Elementary School. And we're glad she's voiced her concern. Nowadays sending our kids off to school can be unnerving enough as it is. But then you add the additional concern of careless driving on the part of some whose commute takes them down Stacy Drive in Whitehouse, and that's a recipe for intense worry.
Fall Programs Happening At The Glass Recreation Center In Tyler, TX
Just because the summer is coming to an end doesn't mean you should pack it and just do nothing for the rest of the year. If you've started getting physically active, keep going by checking out what's going on this fall at the Glass Recreation Center in Tyler. For more...
Texas African American Museum Announces Fundraiser & Gala
The Texas African American Museum in Tyler just finished their first round of renovations and is back open to the public on weekends for visitors. There's still more work to do to properly tell the story of Black History in East Texas and beyond so in the coming months there's going to be a few fund raisers to help them reach their goals.
Here’s Where You Can Party At This Weekend In Tyler, TX
The weekend is here baby and its not really "hell's kitchen" hot anymore as we slip into fall and September so you're probably itching to get out and party! Especially with the start of the NFL regular season and more going down, it feels like the perfect time to step out! Well if you need some ideas on what to get into this weekend, scroll down below and we'll tell you what's up!
Angry Tyler, TX Woman Shames Driver Wrongly Parked in Handicapped Spot
We see it more often than we should: Some East Texas drivers continue to park in spots specifically set aside for disabled persons in need of closer parking. And although most of the time, many of us either don't have the time or inclination to confront the drivers inappropriately parked in these handicapped parking spots, for one Tyler, Texas woman, it was a point she wanted to make.
‘My Flag is Up!’ Are Some Carriers Ignoring Your Outgoing Mail in Tyler, TX?
Some Tyler, Texas residents shared their personal issues with certain mail carriers ignoring their outgoing mail--even when their "flag was up" on the mailbox. I haven't personally experienced this. Then again, I rarely send outgoing mail in my mailbox. I usually either handle all my business-related matters online or I drop off letters and other personal correspondence at the post office or drop them in a blue box somewhere around town.
From Classic Movies To Concerts, Liberty Hall In Tyler Announce Fall Lineup
This fall catch award-winning tribute acts, classic movies and live music at Liberty Hall, the historical theatre in the Downtown square!. They have an incredible lineup of shows and movies from now all the way through the holidays so let's take a look at what's on tap and to purchase tickets, visit LibertyTyler.com.
Have You Noticed Extra ‘Gifts’ from Door Dash Drivers in Tyler, Texas?
Recently, I've noticed a trend when door dashing near Tyler, Texas lately. I've been finding extra little "presents" in my door dash orders. Have you?. In case I've not already mentioned it, ever since I developed a quarantine habit for ordering from GrubHub, UberEats, and particularly Door Dash, I've never really stopped.
Top 10 Places to Get Gas for Under 3 Bucks Today in Tyler, TX
Listen, gas prices got out of control this summer. It made it hard to get around Tyler, TX, let alone make it out of town. Yeah, road trips were fewer and farther between this year. But with Labor Day in the rearview mirror gas prices are beginning to drop across East Texas and around the U.S.
Kilgore, TX Cops Arrest 5 From Michigan On Organized Theft Charges
When I first read this story, I had to find out exactly how many miles Flint, Michigan was from Kilgore. For the record, its 1,140 miles or a 17 hour car drive or a 6 hour flight from their to the nearest major airport. These alleged organized theft suspect are a LONG way from home and have to deal with "Texas Justice".
Tyler I.S.D. Students Have an Anonymous Way to Report Bullying at School
Bullying in school is an age old problem. You can spout all the "be kind" and "peace and love" mottos you want, there is still going to be those select few kids who will ignore the message and be a menace to other students. Other students will just hide behind a digital keyboard and cyber bully another student. No matter how a bully carries out his or her act, bullying isn't right and can take away from the learning experience. For Tyler Independent School District (Tyler I.S.D.) students, an app will allow them to anonymously report bullying.
