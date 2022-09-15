Read full article on original website
KTAL
3 Shreveport men charged in hammer attack on co-worker
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Three Shreveport men are charged in connection with a violent attack in which three men beat a co-worker in the head with a hammer, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. It happened early Thursday morning at a direct-mail production facility in the...
Bossier Officer Faces Federal Drug Indictment
A Sergeant with the Bossier Police department has been indicted on federal drug charges. Harold “BJ” Sanford who has been the head of the Bossier police union and his co-defendant are facing federal charges. Sanford and Mitchell Morehead were arrested after the FI raided Bossier Police Headquarters last month.
KTAL
Man arrested in W. Shreveport road rage shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say they have arrested a suspect in a road rage shooting that left one person wounded early Thursday morning in West Shreveport. It happened just before 8 a.m. on West 70th and Terry Bradshaw Passway. Officers called to the scene were notified before they arrived that the victim drove to a local hospital and was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.
KTAL
Bossier cop pleads not guilty to 7 drug counts; continues to be held without bond
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Wednesday morning, Bossier City Police Sergeant arrested on drug charges late last month was arraigned in federal court Wednesday morning and pleaded not guilty to seven counts of drug charges in federal court. Tuesday, a federal grand jury handed down a seven-count indictment against...
KTAL
Shreveport man arrested, charged with 2nd degree rape
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man was arrested and charged with second-degree rape on Monday. The Shreveport Police Department responded to a call on Monday around 3:00 p.m. on reports of a sexual assault. Officers say the victim was brought to the hospital and treated for injuries and detectives with the Shreveport Police Sex Crimes Unit started an investigation of the allegations.
caddoda.com
Watkins convicted in murders of Bossier City couple
A Caddo Parish jury found Shreveporter Dewayne Willie Watkins guilty Wednesday, September 14, 2022, in the 2018 kidnapping and first-degree murder of a Bossier City couple. Watkins, 37, kidnapped, robbed and then killed Heather Angela King Jose, 32, and her husband, Kelly Dean Jose, 43, on November 8, 2018. The two were found burned beyond recognition in a vehicle in the carport of a vacant home in the 3400 block of Penick Street in the Queensborough neighborhood. Watkins was arrested several days after the slayings following a six-hour standoff with police.
L'Observateur
Mooringsport Mayor Arrested for Public Contract Fraud
Caddo Parish – In January 2022, Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Bossier City Field Office (LSP BCFO) was requested by Caddo Parish Constable’s Office to investigate an allegation of fraud by a public official. The public official was identified as the Mooringsport Mayor, 54-year-old William Chester Coffman. After...
KTBS
Shreveport shooting leaves one with life threatening injuries
SHREVEPORT, La - A shooting in Shreveport late Friday night. It happened around 11pm on Illinois Avenue. Police tell KTBS one adult female was shot in the head and taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. We'll update you as we get more information.
KTBS
Caddo man convicted of domestic, drug charges
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Caddo Parish man who violated a protective order and had illegal drugs in his possession was convicted Tuesday in Caddo District Court.. The four-woman, two man jury in District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett's courtroom deliberated barely half an hour before finding Jimmy Kuykendall, 59, guilty as charged of third-offense violation of a protective order and possession of methamphetamine.
KSLA
Woman fighting for life after being shot in head
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) located a woman who had been shot in the head. On Friday, Sept. 16 at 10:57 p.m., SPD received a call for multiple shots fired, when they responded and searched the area they found a woman with a gunshot wound to her head.
ktoy1047.com
Louisiana couple arrested for grave desecration, theft
The month-long investigation led to the arrest of 38-year-old David Taylor and 33-year-old Kimberly Percival, who allegedly stole more than 100 vases from graves at the Hill Crest Cemetery. Police allege that, during the investigation, they found that Taylor had sold a large amount of brass to a recycling center...
Suspect Shot by Police After Reportedly Aiming Firearm at Officers During Traffic Stop, Louisiana State Police Investigating
Suspect Shot by Police After Reportedly Aiming Firearm at Officers During Traffic Stop, Louisiana State Police Investigating. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on September 15, 2022, that on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, around 2:10 p.m., Detectives assigned to the LSP Bureau of Investigations were requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting. Officers from the Shreveport Police Department were involved in the incident (SPD).
KNOE TV8
Teen sentenced to 85 years in prison for deadly shooting at hotel in 2020
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A teenager has been sentenced to jail time after shooting two people at a Shreveport hotel, killing one of them, back in July of 2020. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said on Monday, Sept. 12 that Derion Deshun Jamison, 19, must serve at least 85 years in prison for his crimes. Jamison was found guilty of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and aggravated assault with a firearm on Aug. 24, 2022.
KTAL
Watkins trial: Jury finds DeWayne Watkins guilty in deaths of Heather and Kelly Jose
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish jury has found 37-year-old DeWayne Watkins guilty on two counts of first-degree murder in the Nov. 8, 2018 deaths of Heather and Kelly Jose. The verdict comes four weeks and two days after the trial of the 37-year-old Watkins began, though it...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Driver asleep at the wheel booked for 3rd DWI
A man found asleep at the wheel in the middle of a Lincoln Parish road was booked for felony DWI Wednesday evening. About 6:00 p.m., Lincoln Parish deputies responded to a report of a vehicle in the middle of Mutt Hood Road just south of La. Highway 146 with the driver unconscious behind the wheel.
KTAL
BSO: 2 charged with desecrating more than 100 graves
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives arrested a local couple Wednesday after a month-long investigation into thefts and grave desecrations in Haughton. David Taylor, 38, and Kimberly Percival, 33, of the 700 block of Diamond Jack Blvd in Bossier City, face charges for the theft of more than 100 vases from graves at the Hill Crest Cemetery.
westcentralsbest.com
Bossier Parish couple arrested for desecrating graves
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested two people for desecrating graves and stealing property from a local cemetery. David Taylor, 38, and Kimberly Percival, 33, were arrested Wednesday after a month-long investigation of the theft of vases at the Hill Crest Cemetery in Haughton. Using...
KTAL
Mooringsport couple arrested, charged after allegedly smoking meth in front of a child
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Mooringsport couple for cruelty to juveniles on Wednesday. CPSO said in a release that 50-year-old Michael Bailey and 36-year-old Amanda Whitten were arrested for cruelty to juveniles after a report of a child testing positive for illegal substances. Detectives arrested Bailey and Whitten after they smoked methamphetamines in the presence of a child under the age of 13.
KTBS
State police release more details on Shreveport officer-involved shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. -- State police say a man shot Wednesday by Shreveport police first pointed a gun at the officers who then shot him. The man has been identified as Charles Nathan Anthony, 32, of Shreveport. He remains in critical condition at a Shreveport hospital, state police said Thursday in a news release.
KSLA
Couple arrested for allegedly smoking meth around child
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Mooringsport couple has been arrested after allegedly smoking meth in the presence of a child under the age of 13. On Wednesday, Aug. 14, Youth Services with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report concerning a young child who tested positive for illegal substances. During a search of Michael Bailey, 50, and Amanda Whitten’s, 36, home, a detective found meth, a pipe, and other drug paraphernalia.
