UNLV Football: The Rebels welcome 2–1 North Texas in the last game before conference playEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Prosper ISD Hiring Outside Firm to Investigate Alleged Sexual Abuse by Bus DriverLarry LeaseCollin County, TX
O’Rourke Said Texas is Not a Red State but a Non-voting StateTom HandyDenton, TX
Major grocery store chain set to open another new location in Texas this monthKristen WaltersFrisco, TX
Carroll ISD Rejects New In God We Trust Signs Written in ArabicLarry LeaseSouthlake, TX
How Big Tex Went from East Texas Santa to State Fair of Texas Greeter
Fair season is under way across East Texas and across the state. One fair that many are looking forward to attending is the State Fair of Texas in Dallas. There will be the usual rides and games and food. There will be the big game between Texas and Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl. We will also be greeted by Big Tex with his signature "Howdy y'all." What's cool about Big Tex is that his start begin in East Texas and he wasn't a cowboy.
Looking For Weekend Fun? Check Out These East Texas Events
Another East Texas weekend is upon us and if you still don't have plans or are not exactly sure what you want to do this weekend, don't worry because there are a lot of things happening around us that there is bound to be something that interests you. This weekend...
Deion Sanders Owned The Largest Home In Texas, How Big Was It?
As the saying goes, 'Everything is bigger in Texas'. You would think with all the space we have available in the state that Texas would have one of the largest, if not the largest, homes in the country. Unfortunately, that is not the case. According to Angi.com, when it comes...
Get a Delicious Preview of the New Food at the State Fair of Texas
Fair season has arrived not only in East Texas but across the state. The Gregg County Fair is happening right now with many more to come across our region over the next few weeks. One fair that many East Texans will make a weekend trip to enjoy is the State Fair of Texas in Dallas. Here you can enjoy a plethora of rides, food, games, food, exhibits and I don't think I mentioned THE FOOD. The State Fair of Texas offers so much more than your normal corn dogs and funnel cakes. Let's take a look at what you can try this year.
Denton, TX Cops Chase After Stolen Golf Cart
In the movie "Speed", a bus that is rigged by a terrorist to explode if its speed falls below 50 miles per hour which means the driver spends most of the movie driving at a high rate of speed. If Hollywood is looking for a movie reboot idea, consider this TRUE story shared by the Denton Record-Chronicle about a police chase involving another vehicle that's not as big or fast for that matter, but I have the perfect title for it: Stroll.
This Small Texas Suburb is One of The 10 Richest Cities in America
When a state like Texas attracts the amount of business to it like it does, it makes sense that at least one of the ten richest cities in America would be here. And this uber-rich town outside of Dallas, TX, has also produced a couple of or our era's most dominant athletes.
Four Armored Truck Robbery Suspects Captured In Smith County, TX
A brazen and wild scene played out in front of shocked shoppers and onlookers in broad daylight in Carrolton Texas on Thursday. Carrollton police say a group of people tried to rob an armored van at a Bank of America around noon on Thursday, and gunfire erupted. According to Fox...
A Dallas TV Morning News Team Is Determined To Find The Cricket
If you turn on the TV in the morning to get caught up with what's happening in the world of news - local, national and world - you'll notice that the morning news teams are much different than their evening and night counterparts. Morning news teams are more laid back, extremely conversational between the hosts and weather person, and just seem to have a lot of fun.
