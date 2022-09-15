ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanger, TX

How Big Tex Went from East Texas Santa to State Fair of Texas Greeter

Fair season is under way across East Texas and across the state. One fair that many are looking forward to attending is the State Fair of Texas in Dallas. There will be the usual rides and games and food. There will be the big game between Texas and Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl. We will also be greeted by Big Tex with his signature "Howdy y'all." What's cool about Big Tex is that his start begin in East Texas and he wasn't a cowboy.
Get a Delicious Preview of the New Food at the State Fair of Texas

Fair season has arrived not only in East Texas but across the state. The Gregg County Fair is happening right now with many more to come across our region over the next few weeks. One fair that many East Texans will make a weekend trip to enjoy is the State Fair of Texas in Dallas. Here you can enjoy a plethora of rides, food, games, food, exhibits and I don't think I mentioned THE FOOD. The State Fair of Texas offers so much more than your normal corn dogs and funnel cakes. Let's take a look at what you can try this year.
Denton, TX Cops Chase After Stolen Golf Cart

In the movie "Speed", a bus that is rigged by a terrorist to explode if its speed falls below 50 miles per hour which means the driver spends most of the movie driving at a high rate of speed. If Hollywood is looking for a movie reboot idea, consider this TRUE story shared by the Denton Record-Chronicle about a police chase involving another vehicle that's not as big or fast for that matter, but I have the perfect title for it: Stroll.
A Dallas TV Morning News Team Is Determined To Find The Cricket

If you turn on the TV in the morning to get caught up with what's happening in the world of news - local, national and world - you'll notice that the morning news teams are much different than their evening and night counterparts. Morning news teams are more laid back, extremely conversational between the hosts and weather person, and just seem to have a lot of fun.
107-3 KISS-FM plays Todays R&B and Throwbacks and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

