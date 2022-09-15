ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

The Motley Fool

60% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Stocks

A technology titan accounts for a whopping 42% of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.
The Motley Fool

Buying These Stock-Split Stocks Would be a Genius Move

Alphabet's strong revenue and profit track record are one reason to like this stock. Tesla recently delivered its best production month ever -- in spite of headwinds.
Warren Buffett
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars

There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks.
tipranks.com

2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Stocks#Stock#Gas Prices#Linus Business#Business Leadership#Linus Investment#Business Personal Finance#Aapl#Chevron
The Motley Fool

Sitting on Cash? These 2 Dividend Stocks Are Great Buys.

While many companies have been hammered this year, Coca-Cola has outperformed the market in 2022. Innovative Industrial Properties' unique business model makes it a safe bet in a risky sector.
The Motley Fool

Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks This Year?

Intel's expensive expansion plans are spooking investors.
The Motley Fool

5 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

Riding the Oracle of Omaha's coattails has been a moneymaking strategy for nearly six decades. The bear market has provided an ideal entry point into five top-notch Buffett stocks that you'll never have to sell.
The Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn Sitting Cash Into Growing Wealth

Amazon's strengths should help it bounce back from near-term headwinds. Berkshire Hathaway has a fantastic management team and offers diversified exposure.
Motley Fool

3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar 33% to 133%, According to Wall Street

Amazon could deliver solid returns, thanks to its fast-growing cloud hosting unit. Brookfield Infrastructure could attract risk-averse investors. Analysts think that Shopify can return to its winning ways.
The Motley Fool

2 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in September

Dividend-paying stocks have outperformed nonpayers for a century. High-yield dividend stocks offer a smart way to counter the effects of inflation. These income-generating companies can make patient investors a lot richer in the years to come.
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 94% to Buy on the Dip, According to Wall Street

GoPro just released three brand-new cameras at once in a bid to expand its addressable market. The company continues to see blistering growth in its high-profit-margin subscriptions. Despite its stock losing 94% of its value from its all-time high, the tide is turning bullish on Wall Street.
