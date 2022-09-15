Read full article on original website
60% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Stocks
A technology titan accounts for a whopping 42% of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
The Only Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought in Each of the Last 2 Bear Markets
The Oracle of Omaha has been a money machine for his shareholders for nearly six decades. When bear markets strike, Warren Buffett knows to go on the offensive. However, there's only one stock Buffett purchased in both the coronavirus-induced bear market in March 2020 and current bear market. You’re reading...
Should You Buy Stocks Now or Wait? Here's Warren Buffett's Advice
Investors know stocks are much more attractively valued now than they were a year ago, but they're still scared to invest. Warren Buffett has told active investors to be aggressive but selective in choosing stocks to buy in tough times. Buffett also has guidance for investors who don't want to...
Buying These Stock-Split Stocks Would be a Genius Move
Alphabet’s strong revenue and profit track record are one reason to like this stock. Tesla recently delivered its best production month ever -- in spite of headwinds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars
There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
2 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month
Income investors, check out these stocks with annual dividend yields over 6%.
Warren Buffett Generates 71% of His Dividend Income From These 5 Stocks
Dividend income is the unsung hero of the Oracle of Omaha's investment portfolio. These five supercharged income stocks should collectively account for $4.28 billion in payouts for Berkshire Hathaway over the next year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
tipranks.com
2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’
In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices.
Sitting on Cash? These 2 Dividend Stocks Are Great Buys.
While many companies have been hammered this year, Coca-Cola has outperformed the market in 2022. Innovative Industrial Properties' unique business model makes it a safe bet in a risky sector. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Push Higher Ahead of Powell's Jackson Hole Speech
Stocks gained ground Thursday as investors sized up a pair of not-so-bad economic reports ahead of tomorrow's appearance by Fed Chair Jerome Powell at the central bank's annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. This morning, the Labor Department said that weekly jobless claims fell to a one-month low of 243,000...
Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks This Year?
Intel's expensive expansion plans are spooking investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The...
5 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell
Riding the Oracle of Omaha's coattails has been a moneymaking strategy for nearly six decades. The bear market has provided an ideal entry point into five top-notch Buffett stocks that you'll never have to sell. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
2 Unstoppable Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn Sitting Cash Into Growing Wealth
Amazon's strengths should help it bounce back from near-term headwinds. Berkshire Hathaway has a fantastic management team and offers diversified exposure. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar 33% to 133%, According to Wall Street
Amazon could deliver solid returns, thanks to its fast-growing cloud hosting unit. Brookfield Infrastructure could attract risk-averse investors. Analysts think that Shopify can return to its winning ways. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
3 Underrated Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Smart Buys Right Now
An aging global population should lead to higher demand for J&J’s medicines and devices. Continued growth of alternate payment methods in place of cash bodes well for Mastercard. The rise of e-commerce should be a huge positive for United Parcel Service. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
2 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in September
Dividend-paying stocks have outperformed nonpayers for a century. High-yield dividend stocks offer a smart way to counter the effects of inflation. These income-generating companies can make patient investors a lot richer in the years to come. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
3 Top Stocks to Buy During a Market Sell-Off
When the broader market sells off, it is time to think more about capital preservation and income.
2 Dividend King Stocks That Can Make You Money in Your Sleep
Target and Altria look well positioned to continue rewarding investors.
Is Salesforce Stock Undervalued?
The stock trades for well below its peers' valuation, but there might be a good reason for it.
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Down 94% to Buy on the Dip, According to Wall Street
GoPro just released three brand-new cameras at once in a bid to expand its addressable market. The company continues to see blistering growth in its high-profit-margin subscriptions. Despite its stock losing 94% of its value from its all-time high, the tide is turning bullish on Wall Street. You’re reading a...
