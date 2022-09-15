A former Wabaunsee County coroner already in legal trouble at the county and state levels has now been sentenced to wire fraud in federal court. Shawn Parcells, 42, received nearly six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to one fraud count. The government says Parcells, the owner of National Autopsy Services LLC, convinced at least one client he was qualified to do autopsy work while having false credentials. The report that followed, which cost the client $5,000, had no pathologist as part of the report or the examination.

