Boil water advisory lifted for Cottonwood Falls, Strong City, Chase County RWD 1
Operations are back to normal, both for residents and government bodies, after last week’s water main break in Chase County. On Saturday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment ended the boil water advisory in place for Cottonwood Falls, Strong City and Chase County Rural Water District No. 1 since Wednesday. The advisory went into effect shortly after a 16-inch line failed along Kansas Highway 177 between Cottonwood Falls and Strong City, sharply reducing pressure to both towns and forcing USD 284 Chase County to close school Thursday.
UPDATE: Threat ruled not credible following three-hour lockdowns at trio of USD 253 school buildings Tuesday
USD 253 Emporia and Emporia Police have deemed a recent threat not credible following a roughly three-hour lockdown and investigation at three district buildings Tuesday. USD 253 Emporia Community Relations Director Lyndel Landgren says in a news release the lockdowns were implemented out of an “abundance of caution” Tuesday after the district received an unverified threat. Emporia High School was placed into a level two lockdown while Emporia Middle School and the USD 253 Transitions building were placed into level-one lockdowns shortly before 1 pm.
Emporia Public Works returns to 30th and Prairie area for water main break
For the second time in four days, Emporia Public Works is battling a water main break near 30th and Prairie. Public Works was called out to the 2900 block of Prairie on Monday afternoon and is in the early stages of its repair process as of 4:30 pm. This follows a break Friday afternoon on Prairie near Sonora, although Public Works has not confirmed whether the same pipe is involved.
Driver cited after stoplight incident in downtown Emporia
The driver of a car that bumped over a stoplight in downtown Emporia on Tuesday was cited afterward. Emporia Police Capt. Ray Mattas says 60-year-old Rebecca Peres was cited for careless driving after the incident at Seventh and Commercial. Peres says the sun was in her eyes when the incident happened.
Temporary chlorine ‘burnout’ to begin Monday at Emporia’s Water Treatment Plant
Starting next week, the city of Emporia’s Water Treatment Plant will start a special treatment process. Officially, the plant will convert the disinfectant from chloramine to free chlorine for about a month. It’s part of the city’s relatively new approach of an annual “burnout” as opposed to making temporary disinfectant changes several times a year.
Semi driver escapes injury after wreck on Interstate 35 east of Emporia
A semi driver escaped injury after a crash east of Emporia on Saturday night. Emporia Fire says the crash happened on Interstate 35 near mile marker 141, or outside the Hartford-Neosho Rapids exit, around 11 pm. Details about how the crash unfolded have not been announced, but Emporia Fire says a guardrail went through the semi’s passenger window after the vehicle overturned. The driver declined a hospital trip after the wreck.
Fire damages water heater at Emporia apartment complex
Emporia Fire investigated a small fire at a northwest Emporia apartment complex early Monday morning. Firefighters weer called to Four Seasons, 2230 Prairie, after a report of a water heater on fire around 6:20 am. The equipment apparently had an electrical issue and was put out by a resident. There...
EMPORIA STATE: ESU now not planning to announce dismissal impact by department after candlelight vigil held Monday
Emporia State University is planning to announce its “reimagined” programs over the next few weeks after approval of its Framework for Workforce Management and over 30 staff cuts last week. However, ESU will not announce the official impact of those dismissals and terminations by department. Director of Media...
Council Grove attorney has separate hearings in vehicular aggravated assault, DUI cases
A first court appearance date is set for a Council Grove attorney accused of using a semi as a weapon in an incident that’s now two years old. The hearing for Steven Iverson is set to begin at 9:30 am Monday in Morris County District Court. Judge Margaret White will preside.
Preliminary hearing set for Council Grove attorney accused of vehicular aggravated assault
A preliminary hearing is on the docket for Steven Iverson, the Council Grove attorney accused of using a semi as a weapon in an incident from over two years ago. Iverson, the owner of Iverson Law Office in Council Grove, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, separate counts of felony interference with law enforcement and the judicial process, misdemeanor witness intimidation and reckless driving. Iverson allegedly tried to run down Council Grove City Council member Keith Wessel and his wife, Alicia, in July 2020.
Repass to appear in Emporia as Kansas Secretary of State bid continues
With less than two months remaining before the general election, the political appearance is starting to heat up in Emporia. Democratic candidate for Kansas Secretary of State Jeanna Repass will be in Emporia on Wednesday. Repass will be at the Lyon County Democratic Headquarters, 915 Commercial, for a meet-and-greet beginning at 6 pm.
KVOE’s Drive for Food
On Thursday, October 20, 2022, help us pack the pantry. KVOE will be rollin’ through your neighborhood collecting non-perishable food for the Salvation Army and Spartan Stop. Email hartere@kvoe.com with your address or call 620.342.1400. Then you can leave your donation on your porch on Thursday, October 20, 2022,...
Rec Commission looks to finalize 2022-23 budget
The Emporia Recreation Commission could well finalize its 2022-23 budget Monday. Board members will have two meetings, with the first serving as a review and interpretation of both the budget and the revenue-neutral rate. The second meeting will have votes on both the general fund and employee benefit fund budgets as well as a vote on exceeding the revenue-neutral rate.
Republican lieutenant governor candidate Sawyer stops in Emporia to discuss childcare
Childcare and workforce matters are among the issues of note for Republican gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt and his running mate. Katie Sawyer made a stop at the KVOE studios on Friday as part of a swing across eastern Kansas. Sawyer says childcare availability — or lack of it — is something her family has experienced firsthand after her provider left childcare during the COVID-19 pandemic.
18 months after going online, Americus sun farm exceeding performance expectations
Roughly 18 months after it went online, the Americus sun farm is outperforming operations on several fronts, according to 4 Rivers General Manager Dennis Svanes. Svanes also says the sun farm has been helping the equivalent of 215 homes for the Americus coverage area, which is better than 4 Rivers executives expected.
Former Wabaunsee County coroner to spend nearly six years in federal prison
A former Wabaunsee County coroner already in legal trouble at the county and state levels has now been sentenced to wire fraud in federal court. Shawn Parcells, 42, received nearly six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to one fraud count. The government says Parcells, the owner of National Autopsy Services LLC, convinced at least one client he was qualified to do autopsy work while having false credentials. The report that followed, which cost the client $5,000, had no pathologist as part of the report or the examination.
Emporia High boys soccer to host Washburn Rural
Emporia High boys soccer team hosts Washburn Rural in a Centennial League showdown Tuesday. Coach Victor Ibarra says they will need to match Rurals intensity. The Spartans take a 6-1 record into the match. Washburn Rural is 6-1. The Varsity match will kick off at 7:15 pm after the JV match which will kick off at 5:30 pm.
Emporia High girls tennis to play in Washburn Rural Invitational
The Emporia High girls’ tennis team will be playing in the Washburn Rural invitational Tuesday. Ashlyn Foraker will be playing number 2 doubles with Kailey Reynoso. Lillee Frank and Peyton Chanley will play number 1 doubles. Kali Keough will play 1 singles and Darian Chadwick will play 2 singles.
Emporia State soccer plays Fort Hays State to 2-2 draw
The Emporia State soccer team played Fort Hays State to a 2-2 draw Sunday in their MIAA opener. Emporia State scored first on a header by Hannah Woolery in the 9th minute of play. Fort Hays would score the next two goals. Emporia tied the match at 2 with a...
Monday Emporia High schedule
The Emporia High girls golf team plays in the Topeka West Invitational. The Emporia High gymnastics team hosts a meet today with competition beginning at 5:30 pm in the Emporia High gym. It is Senior Day for the Emporia High Gymnastics team. The kick-off for the Emporia High J-V football...
