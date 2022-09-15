Sophie Turner Wears Custom Louis Vuitton Satin Dress at ‘Do Revenge’ Premiere
Sophie Turner had a standout fashion moment during her latest red-carpet appearance.
The actress attended the premiere of Netflix's dark comedy "Do Revenge" on Wednesday night in Los Angeles wearing a custom look from Louis Vuitton . Turner's outfit included a black satin, tea-length dress with silver zipper detailing paired with black cap-toed pumps, and was styled by Kate Young.
Turner joined her costars on the red carpet , including Maya Hawke, Camila Mendes, Austin Abrams, Talia Ryder and many others.
The actress regularly looks to Louis Vuitton for her red-carpet looks as she is a brand ambassador. Most recently, she attended the premiere of “Devotion” during the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday wearing a multicolored feathered dress from the design house. She attended the premiere alongside her husband Joe Jonas , who wore a black velvet Louis Vuitton suit.
The couple married roughly three years ago, and Turner also wore a custom Louis Vuitton gown for the wedding ceremony. Turner’s floral-embroidered gown took over 350 hours to make and included 14 meters of tulle and more than 100,000 beads.
"Do Revenge" is a dark comedy that tells the story of two teenage girls who join forces to take down their bullies. The film debuts on Netflix on Friday.
