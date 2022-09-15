ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ringer

‘Beverly Hills’ Episode 18 and ‘Atlanta’ Episode 18

Rachel kicks off this week’s Morally Corrupt by breaking down all of our recent Bravo news with Jodi Walker (2:00), before Rachel and Jodi move on to briefly discuss Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Reunion Part 1 (20:20). Rachel and Jodi then give an in-depth analysis of Season 12, Episode 18 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (29:22).
