Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
Former Navy Pilot Rips 'Pathetic' Ron DeSantis Over 'Top Gun' Stunt
“It’s not just cringey,” Ken Harbaugh said. “It’s literally Navy pilot cosplay.”
Charlie Crist Chances of Beating Ron DeSantis, According to Polls
On Tuesday, Crist defeated Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in the Democratic primary to challenge DeSantis in November.
Trump Family Dunks on DeSantis: You’re ‘Stealing’ Our Bit!
Donald Trump has been complaining that Ron DeSantis is “stealing” from him. According to three people who’ve spoken to the former president about the Florida governor last year and in more recent months, Trump has repeatedly ridiculed DeSantis for ripping off the ex-president’s style. “There was this time, maybe a year ago, that I remember him making fun of [DeSantis] for doing similar hand gestures and motions,” one of these individuals tells Rolling Stone. “He called it ‘stealing’ from him and [to paraphrase] described it as a lame impression of Trump.”
Democrats' Chances of Beating Ron DeSantis With Under 48 Hours to Primary
The last time Florida elected a Democratic governor was in 1994.
Opinion: Ron Desantis is the One Presidential Candidate We All Should Fear
Is it too early to think about 2024? I don’t think so. While there certainly could be some interesting candidates coming to challenge Old Sleepy Joe, I want to focus on the GOP in this article because they have the one candidate that is more terrifying than Donald Trump. Enter: Ron DeSantis. Just this past summer Desantis denied the Tampa Bay Rays $35 million for their training facility.
Florida's Charlie Crist says DOJ should intervene after Ron DeSantis' 'disgusting and vile move' sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard
Crist didn't offer his own solutions for immigration reform if he were to be elected governor, saying only, "I'm a humane person."
Billionaire investor and Trump megadonor Peter Thiel praises Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as 'the best of the governors' for offering 'a real alternative to California'
Records show that Thiel — who has given millions to Senate candidates — has not donated to the Republican governor's reelection campaign.
BET
Rep. Val Demings Wins Florida U.S. Senate Primary, Will Face Marco Rubio In November
Val Demings, the former Orlando police chief-turned U.S. Representative, demolished her Democratic Party opponents in Tuesday’s Primary elections, bringing in an overwhelming 85% of the vote. WIth the defeat of three opponents, including former state Rep. Brian Rush, she now faces Republican Sen. Marco Rubio in November. Heavily favored...
Massachusetts Dems react after DeSantis transports migrants into ritzy Martha's Vineyard: 'Evil and inhumane'
Lawmakers in Massachusetts were tasked with caring for dozens of migrants Wednesday after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent two planes full of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, a ritzy island located in Dukes County. On Wednesday, Democratic lawmakers voiced their criticism online after they were forced to act swiftly to...
Warren rips DeSantis over flying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard: ‘He has reached a new low’
Leading progressive Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) slammed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) Thursday for sending two plane loads of Venezuelan migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, the picturesque island off the coast of Massachusetts where U.S. presidents often vacation. Warren took a shot for treating the migrants, who were dropped off...
Democratic candidate compares Florida to ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ in attack on DeSantis
Karla Hernández-Mats, the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor in Florida, has said living in the state is starting to feel like the dystopian novel The Handmaid’s Tale. During a speech at a fundraiser, the running mate to Charlie Crist on the gubernatorial ticket took a swipe at current...
TUCKER CARLSON: Why is Ron DeSantis a human trafficker and not Joe Biden?
If there's one thing we have learned about the people who make the rules, it's that they have no intention of following them, any of them, ever. They command you to wear a mask as you jog alone in the park while they head to dinner barefaced at the French Laundry. That happened. They harangue you of the carbon footprint of your lawn mower as they fly to Aspen on their private jets. You see that every day. How many members of Congress who voted to expand the police powers of the IRS don't pay their own taxes? More than a few.
FOXBusiness
Disney CEO pushes back at DeSantis, Buttigieg praises no gas cars plan and more: Monday's 5 things to know
Here are five key things that could impact Monday's trading. NO APOLOGIES: Disney CEO Bob Chapek made no apologies for his company's campaign against Republican education reforms in Florida earlier this year, saying Disney "stood our ground" in the incident. Disney pushed back on Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier...
Steve Bannon Cheers Ron DeSantis as 'National Leader' After Migrant Flights
Democrats are "seething with anger" and on their "back foot," Bannon said after migrants were flown to Martha's Vineyard.
Gov. DeSantis defends decision to fly migrants to Martha's Vineyard
MIAMI - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday defended his decision to fly two plane loads of undocumented migrants to Martha's Vineyard even as a group was holding a rally in South Florida to denounce the governor's actions. "We take what's happening at the southern border very seriously," DeSantis said Thursday morning at the end of a news conference in North Florida that he held to tout the benefits of commercial trucking. "Our message is we're not a sanctuary state." There were at least 50 Venezuelans who were flown to Martha's Vineyard under the governor's orders. Local Venezuelan leaders and...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Ripped For Deceiving, Relocating Migrants: 'Just Plain Wrong'
The migrants said a woman persuaded them to board a plane in San Antonio, but they didn't know it was going to Martha's Vineyard.
DeSantis takes credit: 50 undocumented immigrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard from Florida
A receptionist at Martha’s Vineyard Community Services looked up late Wednesday afternoon to find a group of 50 people – men, women and children – standing in the center’s parking lot. The immigrants from Venezuela didn’t speak English but, with the help of a Spanish translator...
Follow the flight: Florida Gov. DeSantis flew 50 migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard
Florida paid to fly Venezuelan migrants 1,900 miles from Texas to the Massachusetts island playground of the rich and famous.
White House criticizes GOP governors after dozens of migrants land in Martha's Vineyard
The White House is blasting Republican governors who are transporting asylum-seekers to Democratic-led cities. This comes after dozens of migrants were flown to Martha's Vineyard by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Elaine Quijano reports.
