ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

Trump Family Dunks on DeSantis: You’re ‘Stealing’ Our Bit!

Donald Trump has been complaining that Ron DeSantis is “stealing” from him. According to three people who’ve spoken to the former president about the Florida governor last year and in more recent months, Trump has repeatedly ridiculed DeSantis for ripping off the ex-president’s style. “There was this time, maybe a year ago, that I remember him making fun of [DeSantis] for doing similar hand gestures and motions,” one of these individuals tells Rolling Stone. “He called it ‘stealing’ from him and [to paraphrase] described it as a lame impression of Trump.”
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
E.M. DuBois

Opinion: Ron Desantis is the One Presidential Candidate We All Should Fear

Is it too early to think about 2024? I don’t think so. While there certainly could be some interesting candidates coming to challenge Old Sleepy Joe, I want to focus on the GOP in this article because they have the one candidate that is more terrifying than Donald Trump. Enter: Ron DeSantis. Just this past summer Desantis denied the Tampa Bay Rays $35 million for their training facility.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Elizabeth Warren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vineyard#Illegal Immigrants#Politics State#Politics Governor
Fox News

TUCKER CARLSON: Why is Ron DeSantis a human trafficker and not Joe Biden?

If there's one thing we have learned about the people who make the rules, it's that they have no intention of following them, any of them, ever. They command you to wear a mask as you jog alone in the park while they head to dinner barefaced at the French Laundry. That happened. They harangue you of the carbon footprint of your lawn mower as they fly to Aspen on their private jets. You see that every day. How many members of Congress who voted to expand the police powers of the IRS don't pay their own taxes? More than a few.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Gov. DeSantis defends decision to fly migrants to Martha's Vineyard

MIAMI - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday defended his decision to fly two plane loads of undocumented migrants to Martha's Vineyard even as a group was holding a rally in South Florida to denounce the governor's actions. "We take what's happening at the southern border very seriously," DeSantis said Thursday morning at the end of a news conference in North Florida that he held to tout the benefits of commercial trucking. "Our message is we're not a sanctuary state." There were at least 50 Venezuelans who were flown to Martha's Vineyard under the governor's orders. Local Venezuelan leaders and...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Christianity
NewsBreak
Podcast

Comments / 0

Community Policy